Transports Weekly Snapshot - Transports Lose A Little Steam, Prospects Still Looking Good

There are still many earnings reports to come for transports; the third quarter is going to make or break whether they overtake the SPY.

The trucking industry has gotten back on track as expected after more companies have reported third quarter results.

The XTN transports index is now up 12.6 percent, whereas the SPY is up 15 percent.

As we closed the week on October 20th, transports continued to trek higher. The problem is that broader indices have also moved higher, and at a faster rate. The trucking industry got back on track with pure play truckload companies reporting results this past week. This bodes well for further reports down the line and for transports broadly.

If markets continue to perform as they have over the past few months, transports may not end up on top of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). This is not a bad thing, as 2018 still offers further upside potential as truck capacity is anticipated to tighten further. Economic demand indicators are also expected to see increasing performance.

I manage the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP). To date, performance stood at 12.5 percent, as highlighted in green. Transports are poised to hold double digit gains for the year. The anomaly remains the NASDAQ Transportation (^TRAN) index, now up 19.8 percent. Both the NASDAQ (^IXIC) and Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX) remain strong, up 23.1 and 26.9 percent.

The Dow Jones (DJT), SPY, Vanguard 500 Index (VFINX) and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) were all up 14.8 to 18 percent. Mid and small cap indices remain slightly lower. Transports continue to lag broader markets.

YTD 2017 SPY Vs. XTN Index Prices

For 41 st week of 2017, the spread between the SPY and the S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) increased with the SPY up by 2.4 percentage points. The SPY increased by 90-basis points (bps) to 15 percent, while the S&P Transportation ETF also increased by 60 bps to 12.6 percent for 2017.

After nearly hitting parity the previous week, transports continue to be more versus broader markets for the second week in a row. Earnings season is getting into full swing and despite a bumpy start, prospects remain solid.

Rail Operators

Rail operator performance was positive for the week, led by reporting companies. Canadian Pacific (CP), CSX (CSX) and Kansas City Southern (KSU) all reported earnings with Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern beating estimates. Canadian Pacific has had a very nice uptick over the past week or so, which was due. Canadian National (CNI) rallied a bit, but has still traded cautiously of late.

Week forty-one of 2017 witnessed a sixth consecutive YoY growth trend from week 35’s only second negative result for the year. The rate of improvement was declined marginally from the previous week. The most recent monthly Class I rail traffic report can be found here.

Railcar Manufacturers & Lessors

Railcar manufacturers and lessors were mostly higher with exceptions being FreightCar America (RAIL) and GATX Corporation (GATX). GATX reported earnings and despite the beat, traded down soon-afterward. Most railcar manufacturers on-tap to report this upcoming week. The last couple of reports have been uninspiring, it will be interesting to see whether things have changed.

The back and forth trading pattern may continue throughout the year. Even with improved rail operator performance through 2017, some of the major commodities have begun to show weakness. Some equipment has still been idled as well, so railcar manufacturers may not be in the clear just yet.

Truckload Carriers



Truckload carriers were mostly up for the week, recovering from the initial weakness felt after JB Hunt Transport’s (JBHT) earnings. Exceptions included Covenant Transportation (CVTI) and USA Truck (USAK). The theme for the trucking industry appears to be increasing purchased transportation, driver compensation and insurance. I still expect increased pricing prospects to sustain momentum into 2018.

I am looking to see whether companies with less exposure to purchased transportation will fare better than the likes of JB Hunt. Obviously driver costs and insurance may impact the industry, but as spot market rates remain elevated, contract pricing will soon follow.

Less-Than-Truckload Carriers



Less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers were up for the week, following truckload peers higher, with the exception being Forward Air (FWRD). ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) and YRC Worldwide (YRCW) will continue to be more volatile than other peers in this group. Investors should remember that the LTL market is not as fragmented as truckload.

I expect both Saia (SAIA) and Old Dominion to remain atop this group. It will be very interesting to see how Saia actually performs. The stock is priced to perfection, so expectations are very high.

Air Freight, Package & Delivery

Air freight, package and delivery companies were mixed across the board. From a revenue tons enplaned measure, Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) continues to outperform Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) handily. However, Air Transport has been the stock to own in this peer group. It still wouldn’t shock me if Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSGY) ended up the top performer for the year.

Air cargo indicators remain highly robust and bode well for all three global package and delivery companies. As the holiday season approaches, it will be interesting to see how demand is managed and how new pricing rules impact revenues and profits.

Contract Logistics, Forwarding & Brokerage

Contract logistics companies were mixed with laggards including Echo Global Logistics (ECHO), Expeditors International (EXPD) and Radiant Logistics (RLGT). I have written on speculation on Hub Group (HUBG) being a potential acquisition target. With the challenging environment in intermodal, I still expect a potential bidder in the near term. XPO Logistics (XPO) seems highly logical, but you just never know.

I suspect that this group may see some pressure from the cost side, similar to JB Hunt. But the next few quarters holds promise, especially if pricing momentum can be sustained. Investors will definitely want to pay attention to CH Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) and Expeditors as both companies have heavier exposure to trucking and air and sea cargo respectively.

Container Shipping Lines, Charter Owners & Container Lessors

For the container shipping industry, last week’s performance was mostly higher with exceptions including Matson (MATX) and Danaos Corporation (DAC). I have covered the container lessor industry for a short while now, and despite my inclination to avoid this group, it is pretty amazing to see how far CAI International (CAI) continues to go.

I have always found it challenging to invest in companies that do not generate positive free cash flow, incurring substantial debt. This has been the business model for container lessors for quite some time, especially during the Great Recession transition where contain shipping lines leased out more equipment. I will continue to stay on the sidelines and watch in awe.

Airlines

Airline stock performance for the week was mostly negative with the exception being Southwest Airlines (LUV). United Continental Holdings (UAL) was a major casualty this past week as earnings and guidance did not impress the market whatsoever. The industry remains under downward pressure, despite the recent rally over the past months.

I am long Alaska Air Group (ALK) and will continue to be for the foreseeable future. It is beginning to look more like a winners and losers type of set up. Investors need to think carefully before jumping into any of these companies.

Demand Trends

Key demand-based indicators that are monitored include Class I rail traffic, trucking industry tonnage, shipments, and loads, air cargo tonnage, container shipping line twenty-foot equivalent units, TEUs, North America seaport TEUs, shipping lane port calls, North America cross-border trade, and freight rates for most of these indicators.

U.S. & Canada Class I Rail Traffic – Carloads & Intermodal Units Carried

Through the forty-first week of 2017, total traffic was up 4.6 percent with carload traffic up 4.3 percent, down 20 bps, and intermodal traffic up 4.9 percent, up 10 bps. Week forty-one performance declined from the previous week.

These numbers continue to not be far off from the total traffic originated results of 5 percent for the first forty-one weeks of 2017 for North America rail traffic, published by the Association of American Railroads (NYSE:AAR) data. Investors should remember that total traffic carried includes both originated and received carloads and intermodal units. Additionally, U.S. traffic was up 3.7 percent and Canadian traffic was up 11.2 percent, closely tracking the carried rail traffic when combined. Mexico traffic was up 0.6 percent, as improvement remains in positive territory.

Container traffic was up 4.8 percent, which was flat. Domestic intermodal pricing for both eastbound and westbound averages remain positive from last year, despite the higher comparable. Fuel surcharges, although a lag, remain poised to increase as diesel prices have stayed higher after both hurricanes.

Week forty-one witnessed weekly coal carload traffic at 108,000 carloads carried. This reflected a -3.4 percent decline versus last year, the fifth consecutive decline. Grain performance was down, at -17.6 percent versus last year. Similar to coal, weekly growth from this point forward will be choppier; this was the eighth consecutive week of negative performance.

Motor vehicles and equipment carload traffic performance was down -5.4 percent versus last year - the fourteenth consecutive drop from previous performance levels. Chemicals were up 5.5 percent, petroleum products were up 2.8 percent and crushed stone, gravel and sand remained on a roll, up 19.5 percent.

Trucking Industry

Source: Cass Information Systems, Cass Freight Index

Last week, JB Hunt’s results sent the trucking industry down. This week, the opposite has occurred after strong reports from Covenant Transportation (CVTI) and Werner Enterprises (WERN). My inclination was that companies with less exposure to purchased transportation and more truckload business would possibly fair better than JB Hunt. Both companies above have provided a correct assumption.

Diesel prices declined but remained up 12.3 percent versus last year as of October 16 th, a 1.2 percentage point decline from the previous week. Spot market pricing remained up big a weekly basis. For the week through October 14 th, spot market loads were up over 115 percent YoY, while capacity was down at nearly -8 percent. Dry van, flatbed and reefer rates were up from 17 to 22 percent from last year.

Air Cargo

As the year has progressed, air cargo lessors have seemingly benefitted the most from e-commerce growth. This has been driven by Amazon (AMZN), and other companies. E-commerce has presented a paradigm shift where no company has a choice to not have the capability and supply chain to meet just in time delivery orders.

The resurgence of air cargo has led some experts to believe that there may be a fundamental shift in long term expectations. This bodes well for the industry, but as Amazon continues to challenge conventional transportation structures, investors need to pay attention to how volume growth continues for larger peers like FedEx Corporation (FDX), among others, versus air cargo lessors.

Container Shipping Lines

Source: Alphaliner – Top 100 Operated Fleets

Pricing for spot market container rates have remained in a downtrend since the peak in mid-January, per the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI). As we head to late October, the comparable baseline will remain much higher for the remainder of the year.

YoY, Trans-Pacific freight rates have remained down nearly 30 percent for shipments from Shanghai to the West and East coasts. Asia to Europe rates have remained mixed down 11 percent and up 16 percent for North Europe and the Mediterranean.

There have been some interesting discussions from shippers during the peak season container freight rate decline. Some who have been interviewed have stated that despite some of the strongest demand in years, that container lines have opted to increase capacity, leading to consistent rate declines since July. In some cases, recent demand out of Asia has exceeded 11 percent. As rates continue to decline, the ramp up in capacity has been mind boggling.

North America Seaports

As stated last week, initial results for the West Coast were highly mixed with Long Beach and Los Angeles seeing 28 and 2 percent TEU traffic growth in September. There have been recent reports speculating that the East and Gulf coasts will continue to eat up market share from the West Coast. The primary culprit, increasing fees for containers. Recent air quality-related reports have been published suggesting higher freight costs to combat air quality issues.

During 2017, West Coast seaports in southern California have been having a banner year. As the near term approaches though, the State of California continues to pursue increasingly strict air quality regulations. Labor unrest has been better since 2014/2015 – we will see if East and Gulf coast seaports can capitalize. The most recent monthly North America seaport TEU report is located here.

North America Cross-Border Trade

The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped (EWW) was down by 30 bps for the week. The index continues to outperform the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC). The Mexico index is now up 18.2 percent for the year versus the 11.3 percent result for the Canadian index, which reflected a 60-bps decline. The Canadian index continues to witness its strongest positive trend for the year, steadily inching towards its Mexican peer.

I recently wrote an update covering how the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) has progressed. As most following know, it hasn’t gone very well. It is still too early to jump to conclusions, but I do believe investors should be thinking about a worst-case scenario where NAFTA is terminated.

Summary

Transports have fallen a little from the recent momentum. But broader transport indices are up double digits now with a good chance to finish the year at current levels or higher. With close to two months remaining in 2017, broader markets have pulled further ahead of transports, putting to question whether transports can take the lead before year-end.

The remaining third quarter earnings season is going to either make or break the opportunity to overtake the SPY. Regardless, prospects for 2018 remain highly positive for all transports.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNI, JBHT, DPSGY, XPO, MATX, ALK, FDX.

