Cliffs: Don't Give Up

Even though the fourth quarter is likely to be weaker, there is not much need to worry about 2018.

In this article, I will give you a breakdown of all important aspects of the latest third quarter results and tell you what this means in terms of asset allocation for your portfolio.

Strong Top Line Growth & Debt Reduction

Let's start with the most important number in terms of macroeconomic trends. I've talked about growth acceleration since 2016 and used it as a fundamental reason to buy cyclical companies like Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF). It is therefore absolutely key that iron ore volumes go up, regardless of the efficiency of Cliffs to turn it into a strong bottom line. Simply to confirm the macro bull case.

That being said, we see that US iron ore volumes (Cliffs' biggest market) saw a 10.9% increase in the third quarter compared to the same quarter in 2016 while the YTD performance improved 17.2% Sales margins improved a stunning 113% in the third quarter which was mainly backed by much higher prices received versus stable operating expenses.

Asia Pacific iron ore (APIO) had quite a weak performance. Total volume dropped one fifth in the third quarter why YTD volume is 11% lower compared to 2016. This has caused sales margins to drop 80%. I will elaborate on this going further in this article.

The bottom line showed net income of $52.9 million versus $27.8 million in Q3/2016. Additionally, the company has outperformed the entire year of 2016 in terms of EBITA in the first 3 quarters of this year alone.

Another key result from the third quarter is the further reduction of Cliffs' massive debt position. Long-term debt declined 22.3% while the debt maturity pattern was pushed further into the future.

To recap our progress at a high level, less than 9 months ago, we had three layers of high coupon secured debt and a maturity tower of nearly $1.7 billion looming in 2020. Post this most recent transaction and in less than a year, we have reduced that 2020 maturity power by almost $1.5 billion. It now sits at just about $200 million with all of the previous debt being retired outright or pushed out 5 years into lower interest notes. - Cleveland-Cliffs Q3/2017 Earnings Transcript

The 3 Reasons That Have Scared Investors

One might ask why Cliffs, which beat earnings, sold off more than 5% on Friday. The company itself gave three good reasons. One of them is connected to a topic I have discussed quite frequently in my articles.

1. A major customer of Cliffs has reduced its iron ore demand for the fourth quarter. This came in quite unexpected and the company is unlikely to offset this with higher exports. Hence it required the company to reduce its iron ore production expectations for the fourth quarter. One of the reasons why the customer cut iron ore demand is the higher import level of steel. Even though Cliffs mentions that Chinese steel production cuts will prevent this problem from getting out of hand in 2018, it is a clear spoiler in the fourth quarter.

2. High input costs are a problem in the US because of higher wages, energy costs and the fact that Cliffs has produced more DR pallets. Even though they have higher margins they are blocking the production of other iron ore products that can be produced faster. In Australia, the problem is that the Australian Dollar has gained some strength in the third quarter. This put negative pressure on wages and made the situation caused by the third point even worse.

3. This third point has everything to do with something that I always praised to be bullish (and it is). China is massively cutting steel production and closing non-licensed iron ore miners in order to reduce pollution. This has caused China to increasingly demand high quality iron ore like 67% Fe instead of the more common 58% percentage. The problem is that Cliffs in Australia is not able to provide this quality at this point. Hence, Cliffs' biggest competitor Vale (VALE) used this opportunity to sell to China from its newest mine S11D.

Don't Worry Be Happy (Conclusion)

This sub-title might sound like a stupid thing to say after a more than 5% sell-off. However, I believe that the company hits the nail on the head when discussing its 2018 potential despite having headwinds in the third quarter and likely in the fourth quarter as well.

So with all of these factors updated within the forecast, our Q4 will likely be softer than originally expected. However, this short-term negative impact should last only one quarter. Next year's sales forecasts remains intact and the first half of 2018 should be a strong one. The steel production restrictions recently implemented in China should remain in place for an extended period of time, long enough to affect the steel buyers' perception that there is always an endless source of dirty cheap steel coming from that country nonstop. As we have always said, once the Chinese start to control pollution, one of their most unfair competitive advantages goes away. That's what's happening right now in China. In sum, Q1 2018 should bring a much more rationale business environment in the United States for our clients and as a consequence, for Cleveland-Cliffs. - Cleveland-Cliffs Q3/2017 Earnings Transcript

That being said, I will stick to Cliffs. The headwinds are a pain in the (fill in blank) at this point but the long term outlook does not change. Cliffs is further on its way to become the strongest and most advanced iron ore player in North America. The company will be producing 20MM tons of iron ore in 2018 which gives the company more room to grow organically. This is something the new CEO Goncalves has been striving for.

The only thing I will do is to move more capital to my Vale position. Purely to get more exposure in the high quality iron ore business and to better diversify by iron ore trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF, VALE.

