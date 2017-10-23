Like It Or Not, Kinder Morgan Is Delivering

However, it is also difficult to ignore all the progress Kinder Morgan has made since late-2015, particularly in regards to debt reduction.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) comes with a past that it would rather not discuss. For many investors, the company's reputation got damaged beyond repair. But I think Kinder Morgan is making amends, which was evident from the latest quarterly results. In fact, the company is in the middle of pulling off an incredible turnaround. I believe Kinder Morgan's future outlook is looking bright and it is firmly on track to grow dividends next year.

Kinder Morgan's Asset Footprint

The past

Kinder Morgan was hit hard by the slump in commodity prices and the subsequent drop in oil and gas production. The company, which is one of the pioneers of the master limited partnership structure, abandoned the MLP model in 2014 by combining its different partnerships into a single company. The business environment, however, got tougher in the subsequent quarters as commodity prices and oil and gas production dipped. Kinder Morgan, however, continued to paint a somewhat rosy outlook. In fact, by mid-2015, the company was saying that it would grow dividends at an average of 10% per year through 2020. In October-2015, the company suggested a 6% to 10% dividend growth for 2016. But in December of that year, the company slashed dividend by 74%. That tarnished Kinder Morgan's reputation.

The turnaround

However, this year, Kinder Morgan set out to turn its business around, and so far, it has made significant progress.

Kinder Morgan's biggest weakness was a highly levered balance sheet. The company was operating under a mountain of debt, and as its cash flows came under pressure, it was forced to cut dividends in order to preserve its finances. But Kinder Morgan has managed to improve its financial health by cutting down its debt. At the end of Q3-2015, the company was carrying a net debt of $42.46 billion which translated into a lofty debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.8x which was significantly higher than the company's target of 5.0x. By the end of last quarter, its net debt had fallen to $36.59 billion while its leverage ratio improved to 5.1x.

The improvement in financial health was accompanied by a solid operational performance, including in the third quarter when Kinder Morgan witnessed severe weather conditions, particularly due to the Hurricane Harvey, which disrupted its operations. But the company still managed to generate decent levels of earnings and cash flows.

In the third quarter, the performance of the company's crucial natural gas pipelines was impacted by the Hurricane Harvey and asset sales, but volumes largely remained resilient. Its transportation volumes increased by 2.6% to 28,879 BBtu per day which was offset by slightly lower levels of sales and gas gathering volumes. The segment's adjusted earnings (EBDA) fell 3% from last year to $928 million. On the other hand, the products pipelines business benefited from an increase in volumes at the SFPP system and Southeast Terminal which fueled a 3% increase adjusted earnings to $302 million. Earnings at Kinder Morgan's terminals segment were largely flat from last year at $296 million, despite weather-related issues. Profit at the CO2 segment, which has exposure to oil and gas prices, fell 5% to $217 million, driven primarily by weakness in commodity prices. Overall, the adjusted earnings from all segments dipped 2% to $1.79 billion.

In the third quarter, the company's operating income came in at $830 million, down just 5.7% from a year earlier, though the drop was driven largely by one time charges. Its adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the impact of certain one-time items, came in at $1.75 billion, which was roughly flat from the year-ago levels. The adjusted net profit came in at $0.15 per share, which was also flat from last year. Its distributable cash flows (DCF) fell by 2.4% to $1.06 billion, or $0.47 per share.

The DCF easily covered dividends of $0.125 per share. Consequently, Kinder Morgan ended the quarter with $774 million of DCF in excess of dividends. And it's not just this quarter. The company has reported strong levels of excess cash flows in previous quarters as well ($743Mn in 2Q17, $935Mn in 1Q17, $867Mn in 4Q16). That's in stark contrast to two years ago when Kinder Morgan wasn't generating any excess cash flows. In fact, in Q3-2015, the company generated $0.51 per share of DCF, which matched dividend payments.

Future outlook

I think that unlike late-2015, Kinder Morgan is now sitting on a solid financial footing. Its debt has fallen meaningfully and leverage has improved. The company's operational performance has also been good. And it is consistently generating cash flows well in excess of DCF. All we need now is reduction in leverage ratio to 5x, which I think will likely come on the back of earnings growth. Once Kinder Morgan achieves this key milestone, then it can get back to growing dividends.

The good thing is that Kinder Morgan seems well positioned to post earnings growth in the short term. The company has recently placed the Susquehanna West gas pipeline into service and has nearly finished work on three small natural gas and one major NGL pipeline on which the company has spent a total of $810 million. The four lines will begin operations in the current quarter. Moving forward, in 2018 and 2019, Kinder Morgan will place a number of other projects in service, including the $2 billion Elba Liquefaction Project and the massive $5.87 billion (C$7.4 billion) Trans Mountain expansion project which is now being funded by Kinder Morgan's subsidiary Kinder Morgan Canada Limited which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under KML ticker. The good thing is that the Trans Mountain does not need any additional capital from Kinder Morgan. Through KML, the project can fund itself.

Overall, Kinder Morgan is working on a backlog of $12 billion of growth projects which will fuel earnings growth in the coming years. As earnings grow, its leverage metric will drop to 5.0x, or even lower, which will pave the way for dividend growth. And remember, Kinder Morgan doesn't need huge earnings boost to improve its leverage. On a trailing-twelve-months basis, the company's adjusted EBITDA was $7.13 billion by the end of Q3-2017. Assuming no changes in debt levels, if Kinder Morgan manages to improve its EBITDA (TTM) by just 2.6% to $7.32 billion, then its leverage would drop to 5.0x. That could happen by early 2018 as it brings some of the new projects online.

For these reasons, I believe Kinder Morgan is well positioned to start growing dividends. The company itself has also said that it wants to increase the quarterly dividend by 60% to $0.20 per share from the first quarter of next year, and this time, unlike 2015, it actually can grow dividends. The company's long-term plan is to gradually grow quarterly dividend to $$0.31 per share by 2020. I think this could help Kinder Morgan in regaining investors' confidence. At current price levels, the 2020 dividend yields 6.8%, which seems good. Its shares are also trading 9.7x EV/EBITDA (2018e.) multiple, which seems reasonable considering that a number of its peers, such as TransCanada (TRP) and Enbridge Inc. (ENB), are trading at higher multiples. I think this might be a good buying opportunity.

