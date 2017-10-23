Precious Metals Investors Should Closely Watch The U.S. Treasury Notes Market Now

Of these two instruments (US treasuries and the greenback), I think that it is the US dollar that could test the precious metals market in the nearest future - hence, I am still cautious about gold and silver.

US 10-year treasury notes are close to their medium-term support now - a significant drop below this support could trigger a serious financial turmoil around the world.

Due to the fact that there is still excessive pessimism among big speculators trading US dollar index futures, a leg down in the greenback is, in my opinion, unlikely.

Last week I was cautious about gold and…I was right. Both gold and silver prices went down by 1.9%.

However, most importantly, a few other financial markets delivered very interesting signals last week. In my opinion, last week’s developments may be crucial for the precious metals market in the short term. In this article I am discussing these signals.

Gold and silver

Last week the gold and silver markets were sending very mixed signals.

Gold

According to the Commitments of Traders report (the COT report), during the week that ended on October 17, 2017 (COT reports disclose the data as of each Wednesday) the gold futures market was controlled by the shorts. The net change in the long position held by money managers was negative – this group of traders had cut their net long exposure to gold prices by 1.8 thousand contracts.

What is more, the change, although very small, was triggered by the shorts increasing their bets for lower gold prices (a gross short position increased by 5.2 thousand contracts while a gross long position increased by 3.4 thousand contracts). So, for the first time since August 8, 2017, the gold market got under control of the shorts. I think that it is not a positive signal for the gold bulls.

Silver

On the other hand, the silver market looks better than its gold counterpart. It is still controlled by the longs – last week the net long position held by money managers went up by 6.8 thousand contracts with the longs increasing their position by 3.5 thousand contracts and the shorts cutting their exposure by 3.3 thousand contracts.

Summarizing – the gold and silver markets are sending mixed signals. Now the silver market is stronger than the gold one but I remain cautious about precious metals in the short term. However, my caution is more counseled by the US dollar than the developments occurring in the gold or silver market. Here is why.

US dollar

According to the COT report, during the last three weeks the longs and shorts were fighting to gain control over the US dollar index futures market. This struggle is still not settled and my US dollar sentiment index is close to zero, which is an indication of excessive pessimism among big speculators trading US dollar index futures.

Now, in my opinion, no major move in prices is possible when the market conditions are defined as excessive optimism or pessimism. It means that I do not expect any significant downside potential for the greenback (due to excessive pessimism). Interestingly, Mr. Market seems to share my opinion and since early September 2017 the US dollar index has been fluctuating around its 50-day moving average (the green rectangle):

Source: Stockcharts.com

I have noted above that no major move down is likely when there is excessive pessimism. Going further, I think that there are two possible scenarios for the US dollar:

A consolidation period with the US dollar trading for some time around its 50-day moving average or even testing its last bottom A strong move up starting a new bull cycle in the greenback

Which scenario is more probable? I have no idea but if the second scenario materialized, gold, silver and the entire precious metals sectors would be severely tested. Therefore I remain cautious about precious metals now.

US 10-year treasury notes

Last week could be crucial for US treasuries in the medium term. According to the COT report, big speculators cut their net long position in 10-year treasury notes by 86.3 thousand contracts. This cut was triggered by the longs leaving the market in a hurry (a gross long position held by big speculators decreased by 73.2 thousand contracts). As a result, now treasury prices are very close to their strong, medium-term support at around 125:

Source: Simple Digressions

Now, if US treasuries broke below this support, such event could have a significant impact on many financial markets across the world. For example, the latest surge in US equities prices could be reversed according to the rule that higher interest rates (and lower treasury prices) have a negative impact on equities. In that case investors could rush into such safe heavens as precious metals or US dollars (or, paradoxically, both).

However, there is also a second scenario with treasuries bouncing off their support and starting another bull market cycle. If that were the case, precious metals would regain the strong support from lower interest rates.

Summary

I think that the nearest future should be crucial for precious metals and other financial markets. In my opinion, now investors should be closely watching what is happening on the US treasury notes market. It is the world’s largest financial market, which means that even a relatively small change in US treasury prices may have a tremendous impact on other markets.

Now 10-year treasury notes prices are very close to their strong support and, although I opt for another bull market cycle in US treasuries, a negative scenario is likely. Hence, my caution about precious metals.

Additionally, I do not expect another leg down in the US dollar. In my opinion, it is more probable that the US dollar enters its consolidation or even a bull cycle phase. If that is a case, the precious metals will be severely tested.

Note:

If you liked this article, please, visit my Marketplace service (Unorthodox Mining Investing) where I am doing my own research. However, this time I also want to say this:

If you are looking for a guru or a person that instructs you when buy / sell gold, I strongly advise you that my service is not for you. I am not a guru or a talking head – I am just a human being trading stocks and financial futures and making mistakes.

On the other hand, if you are looking for new ideas, an unorthodox approach to investing, decent mining picks (since the inception, my Unorthodox Mining Portfolio once again delivered much better returns than the broad precious metals market) and open discussion, this service is definitely for you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX, CEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold a long position in US dollar index futures