Crocs: Selling Opportunity

Hence, I am looking to take profit from my holdings in Crocs when the market reopens next week.

As analysts wake up to the potential of Crocs, their successive increases in estimates could make it challenging for the company to achieve another earnings beat.

Crocs has appreciated more than 60% since the bottom in May this year as the market come to appreciate its business recovery.

Significant Price Appreciation In Crocs Since Initiation Article

Over the weekend of May 27-28 this year, I decided to do some research on Crocs (CROX). I had first noticed it after the share price jumped more than 16% intra-day on May 10 but then subsequently suffered a pullback and continued to trade at a multi-year low thereafter. I wondered if it was offering me a second chance for an opportunity to ride an unappreciated business recovery. At the time of writing the initiation article, the share price (see the blue arrow in the chart below) was off a recent low. Since then, it has appreciated a whopping 60%. A remarkable feat for a consumer play in a period when even blue-chips like Nike (NKE) have found it difficult to please the market.

It has been a good five months. The share price has since broken out of the multi-year downtrend channel. It's not the first time it has done so but the previous time it did (see the blue circle in the chart below), it reentered in a couple of months and subsequently touched the bottom of the channel managing with just two minor rebounds on the way down. I took another look at the assumptions in my previous research and updated myself with the latest developments of the company. Based on the findings, I am of the opinion that the current sentiment in the counter might be considered exuberant, a complete reversal from the time my previous article was published. Therefore, the current breakout might prove to be another head fake. I elaborate on the fundamentals in the subsequent sections.

Thesis Of Improving Metrics Have Materialized

The management has never failed to emphasize its resolve to lower the inventory level during the past few earnings calls. The results have shown the management has stuck to what they set out to achieve - inventories have been falling on a quarter-on-quarter basis. That reduction in inventories was not due to the employment of "clearance sales", with the profit margin on a steady rise on a trailing-twelve-month basis.

CROX Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Thanks to various cost-cutting initiatives among other actions, the Free Cash Flow has continued to improve. The management has prudently made use of the stronger FCF to keep its balance sheet stable, with the net debt level slightly lower on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

CROX Net Financial Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Has The Good News Been Priced In?

In my previous article, I wrote:

Third, the share price of Crocs has in the past few years moved in tandem with the quarterly changes in revenue, but thus far this year that has not happened. The deviation would have been easy to explain if things are worsening. However, I have illustrated above that operationally, the business is improving... If the revenue change next quarter is an uptick as expected based on the historical pattern and the business fundamentals continue to improve, the potential for the share price to respond accordingly would only rise. Based on the retracement pattern, the share price could reach around the $8 level within one month from the half-year results announcement.

As it turned out, the second-quarter revenue was higher as per historical trend and an earnings surprise kept the share price firmly on its uptrend. Interestingly, the share price was already at the $8 level days before the half-year results announcement. Now, in the midst of the last quarter of the year, would we see history repeat again? Just as in the past years where the share price tended to firm up in the first half of the year, the fourth quarter typically brought about a dark period in the share price. Would this year be different due to another earnings beat? I doubt so.

CROX data by YCharts

Several One-Offs Augmented The Second-Quarter Results

In the earnings call for the second-quarter results, Carrie Teffner, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Crocs said in a reply to an analyst question:

"[w]e have kind of a tailwind of FX against the headwind of accelerated store closures."

To another analyst question, she responded as follows (emphasis mine):

"So if you want to acknowledge that we had about $2 million of marketing expenses, it’s moving from Q2 into Q3. We also had a reduction in our estimate of charges associated with our SG&A reduction plans. We had originally thought it was going to be about $3 million, it came in a little bit under that at about $1.8 million. And then we also had essentially a one-time pickup that was unexpected related to the bad debt recovery in China. So in essence, we had about $4 million favorable and that was I think fairly split between additional store closures and then just continued cost focus."

Hence, while the company stepped up on its store closures which would have increased its one-off expenses, the favorable forex environment helped to mitigate such costs. Besides FX, the company has benefited from a reversal in bad debt write-off and a lower than expected estimate of charges from its SG&A reduction plans. Looking into the third-quarter, the deferment of marketing expenses would make the next quarterly results a tad less stellar.

Negatives From Defeat In Patent Suit and Diminishing Cost Reduction?

The CFO must have been proud of the company's effort in controlling costs which enabled reductions in SG&A in excess of their guidance. Unfortunately, the nature of cost-cutting is such that at a certain point in time, it would be very challenging to cut costs further without compromising growth. I have touched on possibly diminishing returns from a long drawn out cost reduction exercise at Unilever (UL)(UN). The topic was subsequently also covered by WSJ as a central theme in its discussion of the company post-Q3 results.

Another negative comes in the form of a patent loss of its iconic clog design. The company, however, was adamant that its business would be largely unaffected by the patent loss had been "greatly exaggerated in certain news reports" and it anticipated "no meaningful impact on its business." The company might be right, given that it would be tough going after all the copycats anyway even if it had won the case. Nevertheless, this episode does remind us of the rampant presence of copycats in its business. Under Armour (UA)(UAA), on the other hand, has better luck in its recent patent fight.

Are Analysts Turning Overly Bullish?

Analysts have been revising their estimates higher (see the chart below). Crocs is now forecasted to achieve an annual EPS of $0.70 by 2020. It is likely that thanks to Skechers' (SKX) overwhelming earnings beat, analysts would be proceeding to raise the bar higher for the other footwear companies.

CROX data by YCharts

CROX Annual EPS Estimates data by YCharts

Conclusion

The price surge from the renewed appreciation of Crocs business recovery and the associated uplift thanks to its footwear peer has created a selling opportunity. Crocs has delivered on its plans but just as the market has forsaken the stock a few months back, it has perhaps turned to the other extreme by becoming overly bullish ahead of time. Crocs should deserve to trade above $10 as its business improves but a 60% price rise has perhaps been too much, too fast. I would be selling out of my positions in Crocs next week.

