... GE is Dead, Long Live GE

However, at this point, it seems fair to say that everything except a recession is prices in making it an interesting capitulation trade.

The third quarter was an ugly one and management is not even trying to be positive about it.

On the third of October, I wrote an article that covered the effects of a further decline of General Electric's (GE) stock price. I highlighted this because the macro environment could not be stronger. Economic sentiment is at a 13-year high while major stock indices like the Dow Jones or S&P 500 keep hitting all-time-highs. I said that if the stock would drop further, you should sell. The stock quickly dropped 7% which led to an even further underperformance compared to the market and major competitors.

In this article, I will explain what has changed and why the current negativity could be considered 'peak negativity'.

Quarterly Disaster

I was a bit afraid that this would happen but it did. We saw another quarter with strong growth in a few key segments that was offset by a weak performance in other segments. Overall, I was pleased to see that aviation equipment orders rose 8% in the third quarter along with an 8% healthcare equipment increase. The good news however is the strong performance of services. Aviation added 13% while transportation hit it out of the park with a 44% increase. The reason why I am so pleased with this number is the increasing servicification from a service as a byproduct to a fully integrated product that provides a company with a continues cash flow stream from sold equipment. Transportation has been an industry that suffered from an overcapacity of trains and equipment even though a strong rise of shipments since 2016. That's why it is good news that GE continues to improve on services even though its still a rather small part compared to other key activities.

That being said, we see that the biggest hits come from power and renewable energy equipment sales. Power is down 32% while renewable energy saw a 6% increase.

The decline in equipment was driven by power, down 32% due to lower TM orders, lower extended scope, and steam. Renewables was down 6% due to the non-repeat of a large offshore deal last year, Merkur. - Q3/2017 earnings call

Revenue on the other hand saw declines in multiple segments. Power dropped 4%, transportation decreased 14%, and lighting went down 16%. Transportation saw further headwinds from slow locomotive sales while lightning suffered from market and product exits according to Jeff Bornstein (outgoing GE CFO).

To summarize top line growth, we see that organic growth is at -1% vs +2% ex-energy. Energy is also the reason why there is such a big difference between industrial segments growth and organic growth (Baker Hughes Acquisition).

An Amazing Reaction From Traders

Below, you find two graphs that tell an interesting story. General Electric has dropped roughly 26% since December of 2016. The downtrend has been merciless without the opportunity to buy a relief rally. This reached its peak on Friday with a 6.3% intraday decline shortly after the market opening. However, this has been reversed to a 1% gain on the very same day. It almost seems too good to be true.

However, this is a clear sign of peak negativity. People should not forget that the latest downtrend has been going on for more than 10 months which erased more than a quarter of GE's market cap. This happens in an environment of accelerating growth and a positive attitude towards risk (risk-on). Normally, these trends turn at these points. Ford (NYSE:F) has been a good example of this even though it's in a totally different business.

Last Friday's 7% intraday loss really showed that people are more or less done pricing in slow growth, and this could be a reason...

... GE is Dead, Long Live GE

One of the things I liked after reading the earnings transcripts is how Flannery is not even pretending that the latest quarter is a success or less than a disappointment. The results are 'unacceptable' according to the newly appointed CEO.

Especially the next few sentences got my attention.

The first thing I would say is the review of the Company has been, and continues to be, exhaustive. The team and I have performed deep dives on all aspects of the Company, and no stone has been left unturned. We are evaluating our businesses, processes, corporate, our culture, how decisions are made, how we think about goals and accountability, how we incentivize people, how we prioritize investments in the segments; and at the overall Company level, including global research, digital, and additive. We have also reviewed our operating processes, our team, capital allocation, and how we communicate to investors. Everything is on the table, and there have been no sacred cows. - Q3/2017 earnings call (Flannery)

The company is making clear throughout the earnings call that November is going to be absolutely key. GE is going to redefine the organizational culture, sell assets and decrease its complex corporate structure along with the statement that GE has been and still is emphasizing dividend payments.

Lastly, I know there have been questions about capital allocation and our commitment to the dividend. We manage the Company for total shareholder return, balancing growth and the dividend payout. The dividend is a priority in our capital allocation framework, and we understand its importance to our investor base. - Q3/2017 earnings call (Flannery)

However, the November 13th shareholders update will reveal whether dividend is going to be sustained indeed at a current payout ratio of 88%. Personally, I do not think that it is going to matter much to the stock price whether the dividends gets a small cut or is going to be sustained. At these prices, we are pretty much pricing in a dividend cut which means that a sustained dividend will be another tailwind.

I also think that Jim Cramer did a good job explaining the importance of changing General Electric from within in this short video ahead of the earnings call on Friday. He emphasizes on a few acquisitions and reporting structure that I have discussed before.

Article: GE Chief's Dilemma: Keep the Dividend Intact or Invest in Growth?

Takeaway

My previous conclusion was:

A further decline would mean that the core is rotten indeed. In that case, long-term investors should allocate more money to stronger dividend stocks while mid-term traders should go for the real alpha generators like machinery and basic materials since we are in a strong economic expansion.

I still stand behind this and believe that it makes sense for long term investors to allocate more money in other dividend generating stocks or ETFs. However, the current price action shows that General Electric is bottoming after a full blown capitulation.

The stock price has been punished fore more than 10 months and everything, even dividend cuts, is priced in. The current bottom will hold until the November meeting and push prices higher if the outcome shows a complete overhaul which I fully expect.

This should give the stock some room to hit $26 over the next few weeks and even 30 on the mid-term if we get some great news in November.

Other than the November shareholder update, I hope to see a bigger shift towards services and online services regarding GE's business plan. Especially because machinery and equipment sales seem to lag behind the competition.

For now, I am buying a small GE position to trade the capitulation countertrend. This could further turn into a sustainable uptrend after the November meeting. Because remember: everything expect a recession seems to be priced in at current levels. Your risk reward could not be much better at this point.

Please let me know what you think about this thesis in the comment section below. Is everything already priced and does this justify entering this boat again?

