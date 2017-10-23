Exelixis - Elucidating The Ramifications Of The Celestial Trial

In the past 52-weeks, the San Francisco-based firm, Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) (a biotech that focuses on the innovation and development of therapeutics to treat cancers) soared by more than 135%. In the past 5-years, this stellar grower appreciated over 450%. The robust profits for shareholders are due to the substantial value of the cabozantinib franchises.



Source: Dr. Tran BioSci (Adapted from Google Finance)



As a kinase inhibitor of multiple cancer targets, cabozantinib simultaneously blocks MET, AXL, VEGF receptors, and RET. These cancer keys are involved in the disease processes, including oncogenesis, metastasis, tumor angiogenesis, drug resistance, and the maintenance of tumor environment. Of note, cancer cells are quite adept at changing their cellular markers via mutation (to escape the detection of the body defense system and to become resistant to cancer drugs). By attacking different targets at the same time, cabozantinib (like combinations therapy) reduces the time available for cancers to evolve, thus rendering them ineffective.



Stellar Outcomes For The Celestial Trial



Due to its stellar mechanism of action that is like Kryptonite to cancer cells biology, cabozantinib demonstrated cancer-fighting prowess (that enabled it to be approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and progressive medullary thyroid cancer). We noted in the prior research, the unprecedented efficacy and safety prompted Exelixis to aggressively investigate cabozantinib as a potential treatment for 20 additional cancer types.



Source: Dr. Tran BioSci (Adapted from Exelixis)



The initial fruit of cabozantinib franchises expansion is realized on Oct. 16: the Celestial trial, studying cabozantinib as a potential treatment for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (“aHCC”) met its primary endpoint of overall survival (“OS”). The study is a phase 3, randomized, double-blinded, global investigation (in which 760 patients with severe liver cancer and treated with sorafenib, were assigned to either to take either cabozantinib or placebo for 36 months). Started in Aug. 2013, the study completed its primary outcome (on Oct. 16 of this year). However, it will continue to run until Oct. 2018 (for measuring other secondary outcomes, including progression-free survival (“PFS”) and objective response rate (“ORR”).



“We are excited that these positive results from the phase 3 Celestial trial bring us one step closer to the potential of offering previously treated patients with this aggressive form of advanced liver cancer a much-needed new treatment option,” said Gisela Schwab, Chief Medical Officer. “This is an important milestone for the cabozantinib development program; we are committed to studying cabozantinib in a range of tumor types as part of our mission to deliver medicines that improve treatment outcomes and give patients hope for the future.”



Competitiveness And aHCC Market



As follows, Exelixis will file the supplemental new drug application (“sNDA”) in Q1 2018. Notably, the market for aHCC is estimated to be $644M by 2018 (growing at a CAGR of 8.1%). With the exception of miriplatin (Miripla) in Japan, the only molecule approved for this condition is sorafenib (Nexavar). Due to cabozantinib stellar efficacy and safety, the drug can easily cut the market share of Nexavar. Despite that the aHCC market is modest, it can nonetheless contribute to the overall value of the cabozantinib franchises.



Financials

Based on Q2 2017 data report, Exelixis has $349M in cash and short-term investments. Current and total debts stand at $97M and $368M, respectively. The firm earned a net income of $18M for the period. Shares outstanding increased slightly from 290M to 294M counts for the past three years. All that being said, the company’s financials are healthy. And, there is an aplenty of cash to pay the short-term debts if needed.

Potential Risks

Cabozantinib is already FDA-approved for two highly difficult to treat cancers (and demonstrated strong data for the Celestial trial), so much of the risks associated with this investment are abated. Even with low risks, the future data reporting for other conditions can turn out negative (which will likely cause the share price to tumble by roughly 30%). The other risk is that cabozantinib may not procure substantial sales for other cancer indications.



Conclusion



In all, Exelixis is a stellar investment. For one, the firm has cobimetinib (a drug that is approved to treat advanced melanoma). And yet, we are most interested in the cabozantinib franchises that, in and of itself, have been approved to treat two resistant cancers. Accordingly, there is much unlocked-value in cabozantinib franchises (due to the stellar molecule being investigated as a potential treatment for many cancer types). It is not far from the truth that there are much further upsides for shareholders (as well as good news for patients). A great number of clinical reporting catalysts will take place in the foreseeable future (and, the drug is most likely to gain further approvals). Last but not least, the said medicine also has good chances of capturing significant market shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.