AT&T: Understanding Interest Rate Risk For Dividend Investors

Apart from shifting customer preferences towards the low-margin DirecTV business, the company's future stability and financial health is subject to significant interest rate risk.

Investors in America's largest telecom company, AT&T (NYSE:T), have had to endure 10% capital losses and whipsaw price movements in 2017 in a stock generally known for its low beta. An immediate sell-off following Q1/2017 earnings was followed buy heavy buying in the wake of the company's Q2/2017 results.

Source: AT&T - Media Gallery

Last week, when AT&T warned ahead of its Q3/2017 earnings release about a net loss of 90,000 customers (390,000 cutting their subscription in the company's traditional business, partially compensated by 300,000 additions to DirecTV), the stock was sold massively and has entered the $35-36 area for the third time in 2017.

T data by YCharts

Investors have been focusing heavily on quarterly customer acquisition figures and margin development, but a significant risk for AT&T has not received a comparable level of attention. When AT&T announced its $85 billion merger with Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) a year ago, of which half will be financed by new debt, it marked the beginning of record debt levels for the company. Now, with the merger having received the green light from all global authorities except for the U.S. Department of Justice, we should start scrutinizing just how dangerous AT&T's future debt level could be.

Development of AT&T's long-term debt

Prior to the acquisition of DirecTV in 2015, AT&T's long-term debt has not been low by any sense, but its growth was rather slow and manageable at a round 7% per year. Average borrowing cost as percentage of long-term debt were mostly above 5%, in a 4.8-5.8% corridor.

When the company closed its $48.5B DirecTV acquisition in 2015, long-term debt jumped by more than 50%, whereas relative interest expenses decreased by more than 1pp to 3.5% - that is, AT&T incurred only 5% higher interest expenses on a 72% higher debt load in 2015 compared to 2013. That is the beauty of lower interest rates, as it even allowed such highly indebted companies as AT&T to take on massive amounts of debt without hurting their operating results.

In 2016, the company's borrowing costs increased again and reached a level of 4.3% by year end, with its long-term debt now standing at $114 billion, while liquidity only stood at $5.8 billion. Such a low liquidity situation means that AT&T cannot use any of its own cash in the Time Warner transaction and has to borrow massively from the debt markets, while at the same time distributing its shares to TWX shareholders.

In fact, applying widely used liquidity measurement metrics, AT&T has already been in non-comfortable liquidity areas before the Time Warner deal. By end of 2016, it had a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Both metrics are a great distance away from what is generally considered healthy, i.e., a current ratio greater than 1.5 and a quick ratio not below 1.

Let's now figure in the Time Warner acquisition by using 2016 figures as base and extrapolating year-end financials including Time Warner. Throughout 2017, AT&T has already tapped the bond markets multiple times in order to raise capital for the financing part of the acquisition. As the company's SEC filings are not very transparent as to how much of that debt issuance relates to the Time Warner acquisition, I am not using actual 2017 statements to gauge debt levels.

For instance, in its Q1/2017 earnings report, AT&T stated:

However, how much of that $12.5 billion is meant to be used to finance the Time Warner deal is unknown. It is also very likely that a large part of these long-term debt issuances are to refinance existing debt. The company further remarked that by end of Q1/2018, around $12.5 billion long-term debt was maturing:

Now, with the TWX acquisition announced, long-term debt is projected to increase from $118 billion to $178 billion (Delta = $21.8 billion from the TWX balance sheet + $42.5 billion from the TWX acquisition). The combined AT&T-Time Warner (the "new AT&T") has an almost identical borrowing cost of 4.6%.

That debt level would be one of the highest in corporate America, but for a giant cash flow machine such as AT&T and TWX, it is not really a concern. Combined, using 2016 figures, the company should be able to generate free cash flow between $17 billion and $20 billion.

However, despite the absolute debt level not ringing any notable alarm bells, one aspect which has been flying under the radar so far is the impact of higher debt coupled with interest rate sensitivity on the combined entity's net income.

Changing interest rates shatter net income disproportionately

The following tables show key financials for AT&T (2011-2016), as well as estimated financials for 2017 for AT&T without Time Warner and with Time Warner.

The values in the orange highlighted column are based on 2016 year-end figures extrapolated by the current first-half 2017 performance. Calculations are based on a 4.6% interest rate and a stable 35% tax rate. Net income factors in immediate synergies of 10%.

Based on these assumptions, we can derive that the new AT&T would have almost 50% higher net income.

While this figure is impressive, despite the high debt load, the real problem, or to put it more conservatively, the potential problem, boils down to the impact of interest cost.

Therefore, let's back-test to demonstrate the effects of 1%, 2% and 3% higher borrowing cost on AT&T without TWX attached to it:

We observe that 1pp higher borrowing costs, apart from 2012, would have led on average to 5-7% lower net income results for AT&T in this time period. Thus, interest rate sensitivity of that magnitude shouldn't make investors overly nervous or cautious. In fact, these assumptions here are very conservative given that different maturities, different volumes and different redemption periods wouldn't have equally impacted debt even at higher rates.

Assuming the merger with TWX pans out as planned, AT&T will have to take up a lot of new debt given its comparatively low liquidity level. If we assume the same borrowing cost for that new chunk of debt as for the existing one, it amounts to 4.6%.

However, if interest rates only increase by 1pp, then AT&T's net income would plummet 3 times stronger now due to the higher share of interest expenses in relation to total cost and a different long-term debt structure. This scenario already assumes 10% synergy effects immediately, which is highly unlikely. Below is the full table with some reading examples on how I calculated these figures for your reference:

The Fed has raised interest rate three times since December 2015, with the federal funds rate now sitting at 1.25%. This is still very low, and if we factor in the "dot plots" from the FOMC, we can see that a 1% raise already seems very likely for 2018, with higher interest rates expected for subsequent years.

The prospects of higher interest rates paired with significantly higher debt levels is critical for dividend investors to follow. With the EPS payout ratio and Free Cash Flow payout ratio already being in the 90% area, the room for future dividend growth as this stage is limited, and even minor increases in interest rates could place the company under more pressure.

At this stage, AT&T is not at risk of cutting the dividend, but investors should closely eye if and with what constraints the U.S. DoJ accepts the merger and how AT&T's balance sheet will look afterwards. Also, it is critical to understand how the company is planning to deleverage itself again. Will it sell assets? If so, which ones and at what prices?

Conclusion

AT&T's intended mega-merger with TWX is full of controversy and has been met with a lot of skepticism from shareholders, regulators and politicians alike. Analysis suggests that the new AT&T's debt level would be high, but not alarmingly high given its high and stable cash flows. However, investors should not underestimate the effect a change in borrowing cost could have on the company's earnings and, ultimately, its stock valuation. Any detailed considerations regarding dividend coverage, sustainability and growth are not covered here.

I myself remain long AT&T for income purposes and because I believe that this merger, despite being costly and anything but risk-free, will enhance the company and its fundamentals in the long term. As with every investment, one has to also consider potential risks, and for me, the effect of higher borrowing cost on net income was not what I had expected. With the stock currently yielding 5.5%, it looks like a screaming buy. However, as this is the third time we have seen such a price or similar in this year, it may not be the "no-brainer" anymore I expected it to be earlier in the year.

Additionally, I will closely eye AT&T's final Q3 earnings it will announce on Tuesday, October 24, as well as management's commentary on shifting customer preferences and impacts on margins. Investors should also pay attention to whether management still expects the merger to close in 2017, as well as potential indications towards expectations for 2018.

If you like this article please hit the "Follow" button at the top of this article. I am looking forward to an interesting discussion in the comments section.

Author's note: The calculations depicted here should rather provide a worst-case scenario given the information we currently have. It is highly unlikely, if not impossible, that even with a rating downgrade, higher borrowing cost would immediately affect interest expenses on current long-term debt. Also, there have been a lot of simplifications made when it boils down to calculating the key fundamentals for the new AT&T. Still, even with these inaccuracies and assumptions, the overall message remains, namely that interest rate sensitivity will affect net income considerably stronger than the overall increase in long-term debt and average borrowing cost.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.