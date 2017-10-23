GE's Earnings Were Worse Than You Think

As many of you know, I’ve been following General Electric (GE) closely throughout the stock’s precipitous fall throughout 2017. I’ve owned GE in the past, but not in a year or so, having sold my position last October because I wasn’t a fan of the Baker Hughes deal. I sold my shares for $29.22, locking in solid gains, with a cost basis of ~$25.

When I made this trade, I had no idea that GE would soon plummet below my original cost basis. I thought the Baker Hughes investment was a terrible waste of money but I had no idea that this was just the tip of the iceberg with regard to this company’s operational issues.

I like buying stocks into weakness, especially when they’re blue chip companies with above average dividends. I understand that its up for debate whether or not GE is a blue chip anymore, but for all intents and purposes, I still think this company has several very high quality divisions that have a lot of potential, if only they were ran better. I don’t think GE is best in breed any longer with Honeywall (HON) having taken over the spot atop the large cap industrial conglomerate hierarchy; however, HON is trading near 52 week highs and GE is near multi-year lows, and I’m typically a fan of buying things when they’re cheap. The problem with GE is that it’s difficult to evaluate the stock on a typical price to earnings basis. Right now, GE has to be bought on its turnaround potential, otherwise, even after all of its recent weakness, the stock still looks rather expensive.

GE has struggled for years now, due to what appears to be inept management. Thankfully, that has changed with new CEO John Flannery taking over the reins at the company. This change at the top is really what got me interested in buying shares of GE. I’d been looking forward to last Friday’s quarterly release for some time now. I agreed with many of the analysts who were calling for a “kitchen sink” type quarter, allowing Flannery and his new management team to totally reset the expectations for GE moving forward, giving themselves a realistic opportunity to beat expectations in the future. Well, “kitchen sink it” they did, posting earnings that were well below expectations and giving guidance for the year that Flannery later called “horrible” on CNBC.

Flannery’s candid response to these earnings seems to have given investors hope with the stock opening the day Friday down ~6% before trading up and ending the day position. This turnaround began to happen while Flannery was doing an interview live in the morning on CNBC. It’s obvious that there is a new captain in charge of this ship. Flannery talked about changing a corporate culture where truthfulness wasn’t necessarily prioritized. He seemed to acknowledge that in the recent past, GE management had been content and resting on their laurels, rather than maintaining a strict focus on effective operations. Flannery has been working hard to change this mindset as well as cutting out unnecessary fat from the company’s operations. In doing so, he’s already doubled his cost cutting goal for 2018, from $1b to $2b. Flannery also talked about shedding another $20b or so worth of sales in the near future in an attempt to further streamline GE’s portfolio with a focus on cash flows and profits. All of this points to the fact that GE will be changing, quickly and drastically, in the coming months and years.

I’ve been impressed with many of the changes that the new CEO has made thus far and I truly think the company can be rebuilt into a highly profitable industrial focused on global infrastructure. I’ve seen several analysts compare Flannery taking over this bloated GE to Dan Cote taking over a similarly ineffective Honeywell back in 2002. Since Cote took over, HON has given shareholders massive returns. Obviously only time will tell if Flannery is capable of a similar turnaround at GE, but I’m certainly intrigued by the situation playing out before us.

The reason that I haven’t bought any shares of the company yet during this weakness is that I’ve been concerned about the dividend’s safety. GE yields more than 4%, making it one of the highest yielders of the DOW. This is great…unless the dividend is cut. Throughout the day Friday, I saw analyst reports highlighting the fact that a dividend cut is becoming more and more likely. Harbor Advisory’s Jack De Gan spoke about this on CNBC, touching upon the fact that a maneuver like this is best done early in a new CEO’s tenure, while he still has “political capital.”

This makes a lot of sense to me. It goes right along with the “kitchen sink” type of quarter/guidance that the company just posted. While there are reports that previous CEO Jeff Immelt was wasting shareholder money with reports duplicate airplanes being used on trips swirling around, why not completely throw the prior management team under the bus with a dividend cut, putting the irresponsible capital management and allocation blame squarely on their shoulders?

Friday morning, Flannery touched upon the dividend in his exclusive CNBC interview, highlighting the fact that to him, capital allocation decisions aren’t emotional and he will always do what he feels is right, financially, for the business. To me, this further hinted at a cut. Why? Because when you look at this company’s financials, it seems nearly impossible for them to responsibly pay the dividend at current levels.

Much of the recent focus of recent analysis of GE has been on the cash flows. GE guided for industrial cash flows to come in around $7b for the year. This is basically half of the $12-14b previously guided for 2017. The current shareholder dividend amounts to approximately $8b, showing that there is already a problem at hand.

However, I admit that a $1b shortfall can be overcome, especially with Flannery talking about massive improvements coming down the pipe. I wouldn’t mind seeing a company raising debt or selling ineffective assets to pay off such a small shortfall in the short term, assuming management would confident that the cash flow issues would be quickly resolved. A dividend cut will always do damage to a company’s brand, especially in the eyes of investors. Avoiding this is likely a good idea, unless it just simply isn’t feasible.

And in GE’s case, I don’t think it is feasible to maintain the payment at its current ~$8b burden. You see, that $7b figure that GE highlighted in its guidance seems to be a bit misleading with regard to dividend coverage. JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa, who I’m sure has spawned ire for many GE bulls in recent months with his bearish commentary, talked about this Friday on CNBC. Ire aside, Tusa has been dead-on with regard to GE’s direction and I think his analysis is worth considering as a part of any due diligence done on GE at the moment. Here’s a link to his interview.

Tusa’s said that after you subtract capex and GE’s pension liabilities from its industrial cash flows, the company doesn’t have $7b to pay the dividend with, but instead a figure closer to $1b. This is a massive shortfall. Tusa is nearly certain that the dividend will be cut either on or before the upcoming analyst meeting that GE will hold on November 13th. And, because of the large discrepancy between the $8b dividend and the ~$1b free cash flow left for potential shareholder returns, it seems likely that the cut may be a large one.

Assuming that all of this logic is sound, I suspect that GE’s share price will continue to fall in the face of a slashed dividend. Even if it’s the most logical thing for management to do, there are simply too many income oriented funds, both passive and actively managed, that will sell GE once it breaks their portfolio rules. That's not to mention the hordes of the retail investors who will be upset with the company and able to use GE shares as a means to lock in capital losses before the year’s end.

Even though GE has recent stated that the dividend remains a top priority, they haven’t specifically said that maintaining it at current levels, or better yet, that growing it over time is one of their focuses. Saying a dividend is a top priority is a pretty bland statement if you ask me and means little to those who’re concerned with dividend growth. I think the company’s hesitancy to simply come out and say that the dividend will be maintained is another clue that points towards an upcoming cut.

Long-term, I think a dividend cut makes sense for this company. Flannery won’t be able to grow cash flows dramatically over night. I think the turnaround process here will take 18-24 months. However, I still think GE can get to the point where it’s meeting previous guidance levels of ~2.00/share in earnings a few years down the road and if this is the case, slapping a 15x multiple on the stock, I see a runway towards $30/share. Dividend, or no dividend, this would represent solid returns. Because of all of this, I don’t view GE as a dividend growth company, and likely won’t for the foreseeable future.

Kevin O’Leary, chairman of O’Shares ETF’s and CNBC personality otherwise known as Mr. Wonderful, said that he was buying GE in the $23 range even though he expected that a dividend cut was a possibility. He said that in the event of a dividend cut, he wouldn’t be surprised to see shares rise because it would give management the financial flexibility that it requires to restructure this business. He said that he may be early here at $23 and could see the shares could go to ~$19; however, long-term, he really likes the risk/reward presented with GE at these depressed levels.

I’ve heard others agree with this thesis (although maybe not the bit about the share price rising on news of a dividend cut) and I see a lot of logic in their reasoning. I too think GE shares represent an interesting turnaround play and I’m awaiting upcoming news with regard to management’s decisions concerning the company’s capital return policy. I think management will cut the dividend, sending the stock to new lows. I doubt that a dividend cut is truly priced into shares, though I admit that at this point, it could be. Either way, I think waiting a few weeks to buy is a prudent decision to make. I’d like to add GE to my portfolio soon on recent weakness, but I see no reason to rush into the trade with plenty of uncertainty still on the table.

