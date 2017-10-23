PayPal: Buy Into The Rising Tide

With both revenues and cash flows up double digits, PayPal has significant fundamental support as well as a wide moat to give investors confidence in its rising stock price.

The company has just recently begun to monetize Venmo, with its Venmo for Merchants offering taking transaction fees similar to PayPal’s existing merchant processing solutions.

It is the leader in payment processing, with $114 billion in total payment volume processed in Q3, up 30% y/y.

PayPal has experienced massive growth in recent years, particularly driven by P2P transaction volumes on its Venmo platform.

By now PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) has become a household name, and among millennials, Venmo (which many are unaware is owned by PayPal) has become the default way to transfer money between friends. Since PayPal’s spin-off from eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) in 2014, the company has done exceptionally well standalone, with its $85 billion market cap now twice that of eBay’s (eBay had originally purchased PayPal in 2002 for $1.5 billion).

Despite a ~70% year-to-date run, PayPal still carries massive opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on the shifting trends toward digital payments. The company processed $354 billion of payments in 2016 (this figure is tracking to ~30% growth in 2017), and its major growth vehicle, Venmo, only comprises about a tenth of this payments volume and is just starting to become monetized.

While PYPL is a flashy technology stock that seems to defy standard valuations, recall that the company is generating $2.5 billion of free cash flows, is projected to grow revenues at 20%, and capture significant operating leverage and expand profits as it seeks new monetization avenues for Venmo and its other assets. It has the unique position of being entrenched into the digital payments ecosystem through its flagship PayPal platform, while also having newer, faster-growing subsidiaries in Venmo and Xoom to drive growth. With its technology leadership in the payments space undisputed, PayPal will remain the market leader for a long time to come.

The company just reported results for Q3 that defied analyst expectations - with revenue, total payment volumes, and earnings all beating consensus. With its fundamentals affirmed, this is a good time to go long.

A leader in transaction processing

A quick overview for the unfamiliar: PayPal basically pioneered the idea of peer-to-peer transfers, bypassing the necessity of bank wires or cash transactions. It was founded as a merger of two payments startups, and counts Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk as one of its co-founders. Shortly thereafter, the company went public and was almost immediately snapped up by eBay for $1.5 billion.

In its earlier days, PayPal was probably best known for facilitating payments between buyers and sellers on eBay, back when the online auction site was still the biggest game in e-commerce - a distinction that has been waning for years now, especially with its latest dismal earnings release. PayPal's ease of use led to a ballooning of its popularity, however, and it grew to over one hundred million users quickly and operated largely independent of eBay. In 2014, it was spun off as a separate company in mid-2015. Since the spin-off, eBay's value has nearly doubled, with a majority of those gains occurring this year:

The following infographic, taken from PayPal's 2016 10-K, offers good insight into the scale of its platform and key metrics:

Figure 1. PayPal key metrics

PayPal also has two key subsidiaries, Venmo and Xoom, the latter of which is focused on international transfers (the company takes fees on foreign currency exchange). P2P transfers are always free (except for expedited transfers), but merchants who want to use a PayPal platform to accept customer payments pay fees, which form the bulk of its revenue.

Venmo's monetization is just beginning

Venmo is still a small part of PayPal's base - in Q3, it provided $9 billion of its total $114 billion TPV (total payment volumes). But Venmo is growing volumes at 93% y/y, versus PayPal overall which is growing transaction volumes at roughly 25-30%.

Users typically don't understand how Venmo makes money, as P2P transfers are always free, and up until recently in October, it remained largely without a monetization base.

In October, it rolled out "Venmo for Merchants" to 2 million merchants, allowing them to accept payments straight from a user's Venmo account, which can be drawn directly from their linked bank balances or from the cash sitting in their account.

The list of big name merchants that use Venmo for Business includes the following (taken from Venmo's website):

Figure 2. Venmo for Merchants, anchor clients

In addition to supporting merchant processing for the first time, Venmo also announced an "expedited transfer" service - in which it can clear a transaction in fewer than the 2-3 standard business days for a $0.25 fee. Venmo believes this is ultra-competitive against other P2P platforms which charge a 1% fee, so it offers cost savings on instant transfers larger than $25.

Though $0.25 is only a token fee, the sheer volumes that Venmo processes could turn this feature into a meaningful contribution for PayPal's top line.

Financial overview

Q3 was a big quarter for PayPal. The company reported $3.24 billion of revenues, representing 21% y/y growth and an acceleration over Q2's y/y growth rate of 18%.

Figure 3. PayPal Q3 results

Growth acceleration - especially at PayPal's scale, when it is already churning out more than $10 billion in annual revenues - is a prize for investors, so it's no surprise that shares skyrocketed after the earnings release. Analysts had only expected $3.18 billion in revenues.

Core payments metrics also trended well, with TPV up 30% y/y to $114 billion. TPV, like revenue, showed tremendous acceleration over Q2's 23% y/y growth.

The company has been fortuitous in its decision to drive product development and management focus on mobile payments - through both PayPal as well as Venmo - as mobile transaction volumes grew 54%, outstripping TPV growth in PayPal overall. Venmo itself processed $9 billion of TPV in Q3, still a small 8% of PayPal's total payment processing volume, but its TPV grew an outstanding 93% y/y.

PayPal ended the quarter with 218 million active accounts (up from 197 million accounts at the end of FY16) and processed 1.9 billion total transactions, up 26% y/y. Its user base also showed increased engagement, as the company disclosed that the average user completed 32.8 transactions over twelve months, with this average up 9% y/y. See the growth of the company's platform metrics below, taken from its earnings release:

Figure 4. PayPal key metrics, quarterly growth

PayPal didn't disappoint on the profitability spectrum either - GAAP EPS grew 17% y/y to $0.31, and pro forma EPS grew 31% to $0.46, beating analyst consensus calling for $0.43.

The company also generated $841 million of FCF, up 36% y/y. It has delivered $2.2 billion of FCF in the nine months year to date, up 29% y/y. At this rate, PayPal is well on track to deliver ~$3.25 billion in FCF this year, valuing the company at a 26x multiple to its FY17 free cash flow - still a cheap valuation when factoring in its superior growth profile.

Figure 5. PayPal free cash flow

Growth drivers - Where does PayPal go from here?

So we've established that PayPal's business is humming along nicely and growing in the double digits. What can take its growth into the next leg?

The name of the game going forward is continuing to acquire more merchants into the fold. Venmo for Merchants will help significantly in this regard - while it offers a service that's essentially identical to PayPal's merchant processing solutions, Venmo's user base of millennials is valuable to merchants and opens the door for PayPal to acquire merchants it couldn't previously.

The already strong tailwinds that are driving more online transactions, and the use of PayPal to execute those transactions, is another major growth driver for the company.

Trading at a ~26x EV/FCF multiple, PayPal's valuation remains undemanding, especially when its growth trajectory is virtually assured.

The best long-term investments are supported by market-leading companies playing in sectors that benefit from secular tailwinds. With the PayPal/Venmo combination as the undisputed leader in transaction processing, and with huge amounts of transaction volumes going digital, PayPal makes for a uniquely strategic portfolio choice.

