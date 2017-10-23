EURUSD: Preparations To Trade ECB Taper

Sell the news? A bearish technical pattern and how it can be traded.

A look at how much asset purchases could be reduced.

The ECB is expected to announce the taper of their QE program on Thursday.

The European Central Bank will almost certainly reveal its plans to taper asset purchases on Thursday. The announcement itself should surprise no-one, but the exact details, and the market reaction may.

This article looks at possible scenarios and how EURUSD (FXE) may respond. If you have any intention of trading around a major event like this, preparation is key.

Key considerations

There are many possible ways the ECB could taper. Currently its monthly purchases are set at EUR60bn and this should continue until the end of December, then be reduced. The question is, by how much and how quickly?

The two main scenarios seem to be the following: either reducing to EUR40bn for 6 months, then EUR20bn for 3 months, with QE ending in September 2018, or a one off reduction to EUR30bn for 9 months, again ending in September.

Consensus has shifted to the latter option as ECB members have been communicating a 'lower for longer' approach. Executive Board member Peter Praet recently said this:

In more normal market conditions, the market's capacity to engage in intertemporal arbitrage improves. Consequently, investors may become "more patient",or, in other words,better able to evaluate the stimulus that can be expected to come from a purchase plan that is to be executed over a more extended time interval.

Assuming we are in 'normal market conditions' this statement seems to support the 'lower for longer' taper of EUR30bn for 9 months.

In the end, it makes little difference; both scenarios propose around EUR300bn in purchases over the next 9 months. What would really move the market is a surprise such as EUR20bn a month for 9 months. This would be more hawkish than the market expects and send the Euro higher.

One other area of focus was pointed out by Morgan Stanley today:

The real takeaway for the market will depend heavily on how the ECB communicates the message on policy recalibration, i.e., is there still optionality/flexibility to extend further, or is this extension really the last one? A lack of optionality to extend further will likely be interpreted as more hawkish by the market, in our view.

In other words, will they really close the door on QE, or leave it slightly ajar?

What's priced in?

At the September high of 1.21 EURUSD was an incredible 17% higher than the January 3rd low. Taper has been gradually price in ever since Frexit risks evaporated in April.

As it is so widely expected, the announcement itself is unlikely to move the market in any meaningful way. So is it a 'sell the news' type of event?

Probably not. Think Credit Agricole, who provided the chart below and accompanying commentary:

Long positioning remains far less elevated compared to several weeks ago. This in turn suggests there is only limited position squaring-related downside risk and such conditions lower the probability of this week’s ECB announcement resulting in a ‘sell the fact’ reaction. We remain constructive when it comes to the EUR, against both the USD and CHF.

If EURUSD were at new highs or near 1.21 there would be much more chance of a 'sell the news' reaction. However, after a 500 pip sell off down to 1.167 and currently trading at July prices, there is unlikely to be much of a rush to sell unless the statement is overly dovish.

Technicals

EURUSD has a picture perfect head and shoulders pattern targeting the 200dma and the 50% retrace at 1.122.

This pattern can be hit and miss, but only recently a similar set-up played out during the decline from 1.21.



The set-up is technically very good, and the success of the last pattern will encourage shorts. Will it work?

Personally I doubt the catalyst for such a large drop is going to come from the ECB. As we have seen, there is unlikely to be a massive surprise in the announcement, and any 'sell the news' reaction shouldn't get too far. A break below 1.167 will get the bears excited, but a recovery back over this level should be enough of a tell that sellers got it wrong and EURUSD should recover back to the highs.

My Trade

I rarely trade big events. I prepare for one set up, and if it plays out as expected, I will enter a trade. Otherwise I leave it well alone.

This is the one set up I would trade.

If price falls below 1.167 to around 1.1625 and recovers back, I would buy 1.167 with around a 50 pip stop.

I won't try and react to the news, or to the price moves. Trying to compete with the algos and big players can be expensive.

Conclusions

The ECB is expected to announce the taper of their QE program on Thursday. The most likely scenario is for asset purchases to be reduced to EUR 60bn for 9 months, with some optionality/flexibility to extend further.

EURUSD will be volatile, but is unlikely to make any significant moves as the previous rally has had time to pull back and consolidate, and positioning is not extreme. The bearish head and shoulders pattern is unlikely to play out, and this presents an opportunity to fade the bears on a recovery back over 1.167.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UUP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short DXY with a longer term perspective.