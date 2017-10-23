Sea IPO: Stale Reaction To An Enlarged IPO

The IPO raised approximately $905 million in gross proceeds, making it one of the largest IPOs of the year.

The company priced the IPO at $15, above the initial range of $12-$14, and ended up offering 60.3 million shares (20% above its original intention).

Shares of Sea, the Singapore-based internet and gaming company, began trading on October 20 on the NYSE.

Sea Ltd. (NYSE: SE), the Tencent-backed Singaporean internet and gaming company, and primary distributor of the popular League of Legends game franchise in Southeast Asia, went public on the New York Stock Exchange at $15 per share, raising close to $1 billion and valuing the company at nearly $5 billion. As I wrote in my prior article, Sea is a bit of an oddball IPO - it's fairly rare for a gaming company to go public, as well as one operating entirely in Asia. Despite operating three simple-to-understand businesses - gaming being its primary one, an e-commerce brand and a payments platform similar to PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) being the two others - Sea has been met with much confusion from Wall Street.

That confusion translated into a fairly weak kickoff, with shares closing barely above the IPO price (the company's $16.26 Day 1 close represents an 8% "pop" over the IPO price, but is essentially flat to its opening price of $16.25).

SE Price data by YCharts

Given the weak kickoff, is there opportunity for enthusiasm to kick in later and send shares upward? After all, Sea has one major advantage in its toolkit: its market access to a high-GDP growth area of the world, with some of the world's fastest growing countries in its target market (Malaysia, Indonesia).

However, the company's $5 billion valuation (in adding 10.6 million shares to its offering, the company has diluted the equity pool even further and bloated its valuation) is a questionable proposition, when sitting atop only $346 million of FY16 revenues and growing less than 20%.

We believe this company still has much to prove in its execution post-IPO - as well as post some stronger growth numbers and at least point to some gains in profitability and margins - before value-conscious investors can consider a long position.

This article will update investors on the final offering details of the Sea IPO and offer insights into valuation and how to play this new offering from here.

Final offering details

Sea made quite a few tweaks in its final offering, raising substantially more capital in its IPO than originally intended.

IPO price finalized at $15, above its initial range of $12-$14.

According to this filing, Sea increased the number of shares tendered by 10,660,550, bringing the total offering size to 60,350,500 shares (an increase of 20%).

Implies $905,258,250 of gross proceeds raised in the offering.

The shares are technically classified as American Depository Shares, each of which represents one Class A ordinary share.

Sea still has a standard 15% greenshoe option available for underwriters to exercise, potentially bringing in up to ~$136 million more in capital raised - though also diluting shares further.

Primary intended uses for the capital raised are user acquisition (i.e., marketing) and content procurement.

The offering was led by Goldman Sachs Asia (NYSE: GS) and co-led by Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and Credit Suisse.

The stock's lockup expiration occurs 180 days following the offering, or April 18, 2018.

The cap table below presents Sea's equity pool immediate after the offering, prior to adjusting for the 20% increase in shares tendered.

Figure 1. Sea cap table

After adding the 10.7 million additional shares, Sea has a post-IPO equity pool of 325,937,800 shares. This implies a launch market cap (at $15) of $4.89 billion and a Day 1 close market cap (at $16.26) of $5.3 billion.

Valuation Update: Is Sea Overvalued?

To put it bluntly, yes.

Recall that Sea operates three businesses - Garena, the gaming segment; Shoppee, the e-commerce segment; and AirPay, the digital payments platform. The infographic below from Sea's IPO filings offers a good overview of these segments:

Figure 2. Sea's three primary offerings

Yet of these three platforms, only Garena has been significantly monetized.

As seen in the revenue breakdown below, "digital entertainment" revenues - or revenue accruing to Garena's in-game purchases - accounted for more than 90% of Sea's 1H17 revenues.

Figure 3. Sea revenue walk down

Sea heavily markets itself on the vast reach of all three of its platforms and becoming the Internet giant of Greater Southeast Asia - yet for a company that has not yet monetized the latter two platforms, its IPO seems premature.

At Garena's current $5.3 billion market cap, the company is valued at ~13x EV/FTM revenues, assuming the company grows revenues at 20% this year. That valuation is among the highest in technology, despite a rather weak fundamental profile - sub 20% growth and still generating losses.

60-second summary

The market has not taken kindly to Internet IPOs this year. Companies like Snap (NASDAQ: SNAP) and Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) have stumbled following their public offerings, despite cult-like hype at the outset for both (something Sea doesn't even have going for it).

APRN data by YCharts

In my view, there's nothing that Sea has to offer that distinguishes it from the Internet IPOs that preceded it, except perhaps its close association with the growth themes of the "tiger economies" of Southeast Asia. Though, if investors did want exposure to Southeast Asia, they could easily find it in country ETFs such as the iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA: EIDO).

With a double-digit revenue valuation and no visible path either to accelerated growth or profits, Sea seems to be all narrative and no results. Its revenue concentration in its gaming division is also a major red flag.

Until we see concrete progress toward meaningful monetization of Shoppee and Airpay, as well as further clarity on Sea's guidance expectations, I'd stay on the sidelines for this one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.