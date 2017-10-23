Plymouth Industrial REIT From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

Its numbers are terrible, but that could be because it's so new and in the process of building.

While searching for newly issued preferred opportunities, I came upon Plymouth Industrial REIT's (PLYM) new preferred offering and figured that I'd check it out. I accomplished this by utilizing Preferred Channel's new preferred offerings as pictured below:

As usual, I will do the research as I write.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, "The Basics: Underlying Investments Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process. I confess it's the same process I use whenever I first research a company. It has worked well for me, especially because of my admitted failure to accurately digest and understand complicated financial statements and well-spun conference calls.

When considering the acquisition of a PLYM preferred, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online. Be sure to Type PLYM in its search box. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that opening page:

Here we learn that PLYM is a full-service vertically integrated REIT dedicated to the acquisition and management multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. Most important is that it's a very new and small enterprise.

Let's click on the Find Related Securities to examine any preferreds or notes this company might have to offer:

Here we learn that PLYM offers a single preferred PYMHP at 7.50%, currently trading on the gray market.

Let's click on PYMHP:

I like it because it's a cumulative preferred, meaning in an event that payments are suspended, it accumulates and is owed to the shareholder and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. And it must be completely repaid before the common shareholder will be allowed to receive any further dividend payments. Additionally, there are probably more sanctions and restrictions placed on the company, and there will remain so until the missed payments are repaid in full. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

These shares are callable on 12/31/22 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed. This means your dividends are secure for at least 5 years.

It pays a yearly dividend of 1.875, paid quarterly at the rate of 0.46875 on 3/31, 6/30, 9/30, and 12/31.

At the time of its IPO, 10/18/17, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line. As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:

It displays how PLYM performed over the past few months, which, as far as I'm concerned, means little because it's such a new company.

Let's take a peek at PLYM's Finviz financial highlights. Oops, there are none. This company is probably so new that Finviz does not even recognize its ticker symbol. Uggh!

Back to Yahoo Finance to see what I can learn. What I find I don't like, and because the page is too large to take a screenshot of I have provided this link to it. Here, I'm going to need your help in the following comment section; however, I'll try to report on what I learned from it to the best of my limited abilities. Normally, I'd give it a fail, but because this company is so new and growing, I believe the following lousy numbers are a result of that rather than a bad business model.

Its market cap is a tiny $69.36 million. Profit margin a dreadful -65.02%, operating margin a woeful -5.41%. It lost $13.11 million on revenue of $20.17 million. The balance sheet is little better. Cash at $28.98 million. Debt of $145.72 million and a monumentally unbelievable D/E of 1,280.73.

Now let's consider a preferred investment in this company. At present that's got to be a BIG NO. However, it might present a wonderful opportunity for us to watch a wait for. Why? Because I believe its preferred price will tank because of these bad numbers, which might not be so bad because they might be normal for such a new and building enterprise. Furthermore, I like the sector and its type of investments, which I believe to be a stable and ultimately profitable and well-worth following.

Okay guys, time for you to chime in and add color to this report.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.