Medley Capital: Discount To NAV Even Under Conservative Assumptions Plus 11% Yield

Management addressing concerns over poor underwriting results by changing personnel and underwriting standards as well as moving the portfolio to primarily senior secured first lien.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) came to our attention as we noticed it was trading at a particularly large discount to its underlying net asset value ("NAV"). MCC’s equity currently trades at approximately a 35% discount to reported NAV, albeit one comprised of a significant amount of illiquid loans. As part of our analysis, we applied additional incremental losses to arrive at our own base and stress case NAV estimates. For instance, we applied additional losses of 20%, 10% and 5% for Class 5, 4 and 3 credits (performing substantially, materially or simply below expectations), respectively, to arrive at our base case. After our application of additional losses to the portfolio, we still estimated that MCC would trade at a significant discount to our base case and stress case NAVs. Even if we assume that there is a 10% permanent BDC “market” discount, the equity still appears to be an attractive value.

We believe the market has put MCC in the penalty box due to historical losses caused by poor underwriting in the past. We met with senior management in New York and they fully acknowledged the legacy underwriting issues and have undertaken initiatives to correct the past mistakes. These changes include personnel and underwriting policies. They are now focusing their new lending efforts primarily on senior secured first liens and away from second liens.

Brook Taube, Chairman and CEO of MCC, and Seth Taube, Managing Partner of MCC Advisors, together own roughly 360,000 shares of MCC stock. More noteworthy is their recent decision to set up a $50 million fund to buy MCC stock on the open market. MDLY, controlled by the brothers, invested $10 million of the roughly $50 million it had on its balance sheet and Fortress Investment invested $40 million on preferred terms. It would seem reasonable that the brothers would commit such a material amount of their money management firm’s capital to MCC stock only if they believed that its shares were materially undervalued.

After thorough analysis, we concluded that the various risks are more than priced into the current stock price. In fact, even a stress case that would whack Class 3 assets by 50%, and Class 4 and 5 assets by 100%, results in an NAV of about $5.44 (6% below the MCC’s current share price and more than offset by its annual dividend). There would certainly be market risk in such a scenario, but no real fundamental risk. In other words, we would take MCC private in a heartbeat at its current price if it were offered to us. We believe that, over time, the NAV discount will narrow significantly. In the meantime, we get paid a 11% dividend while we wait for our expected market appreciation.

Corporate structure, affiliated companies and ownership

MCC is a closed-end fund that has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“BDC”) under the 40 ACT. MCC is externally managed by MCC Advisors, pursuant to a management agreement. MCC Advisors is controlled by Medley Management Inc., a publicly traded asset management firm, which in turn is controlled by Medley Group LLC, an entity wholly-owned by the Taube brothers (more on corporate structure below). MCC’s objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending to privately-held middle market companies ($25 million to $250 million enterprise value), primarily through directly originated transactions. The portfolio generally consists of senior secured first lien term loans and senior secured second lien term loans. As a BDC, MCC distributes all available net income in the form of dividends.

There has been significant “insider buying” reported on Form 4 under the name of Brook Taube. However, all that buying has been for Medley Seed Funding LLC (“MSF”). MSF is a joint venture with Fortress whereby Fortress is provided with an 8% preferred return and 15% of profits. This structure is essentially a financing vehicle for the purchase of MCC stock. MDLY, controlled by the Taube brothers, invested $10 million of its own capital in the fund, a not insignificant amount of capital given that MDLY has $50 million of cash on its balance sheet. Moreover, the $50 million purchase occurred at prices about $6.25/share (8% above its current price). For more detail on MSF, please see the Master Investment Agreement at the following web link.

Investment positives

Discount to NAV – MCC trades at a large discount to NAV. As shown above and discussed in detail in the valuation section below, MCC’s stock currently trades at an approximate 35% discount to reported NAV. We apply certain incremental losses to arrive at a base and stress case NAV. MCC currently trades at a 31% and 28% discount to our base case and stress case NAVs, respectively. Even if we assume there is a 10% permanent BDC discount, it appears MCC shares are undervalued on an NAV basis.

Investment concerns

Legacy second lien exposures – MCC had poor underwriting results and experienced significant losses in their second lien portfolio. Second lien (21% of investments) and equity (9% of investments) remain significant at $264 million. As such, MCC is still not out of the woods on these legacy exposures.

– MCC had poor underwriting results and experienced significant losses in their second lien portfolio. Second lien (21% of investments) and equity (9% of investments) remain significant at $264 million. As such, MCC is still not out of the woods on these legacy exposures. Legacy underwriting and current non-performing assets – MCC is working through problems caused by poor underwriting in the past. As shown in the credit section below, they continue to have a significant exposure to underperforming loans. The trend in non-performing from September 2016 to current has shown continued deterioration.

Controlled company and complex structure – Opportunity for activism does not exist given the significant control that the Taube brothers have.

Asset valuations – As with all BDCs that provide credit to private middle market borrowers, it is impossible for passive outside investors to assess the risk inherent in individual credits. These are not public companies, and as such, we do not have access to financial statements. Additionally, these assets do not trade in a liquid market, and as such, fair value valuations are based on management judgements and models. We get comfort with this due to the fact that the valuations are subject to significant review and testing by MCC’s independent auditors who issue an opinion on the fairness of the financial statements annually. Additionally, MCC does quarterly filing with the SEC.

– As with all BDCs that provide credit to private middle market borrowers, it is impossible for passive outside investors to assess the risk inherent in individual credits. These are not public companies, and as such, we do not have access to financial statements. Additionally, these assets do not trade in a liquid market, and as such, fair value valuations are based on management judgements and models. We get comfort with this due to the fact that the valuations are subject to significant review and testing by MCC’s independent auditors who issue an opinion on the fairness of the financial statements annually. Additionally, MCC does quarterly filing with the SEC. Competition for paper – Given the numerous buyers of senior secured middle market paper, spreads have become very narrow. If this trend continues, MCC would face income pressure that could pressure the dividend. This problem may be accelerated as they move from higher yielding second lien to lower yielding first lien.

Credit

MCC’s portfolio consists of senior secured loans (70%), second lien loans (21%) and equity (9%). Our conversations with management indicate that the majority of MCC’s credit issues stem from poor underwriting, particularly within the second lien category. Management has undertaken initiatives to correct the past mistakes including changing personnel and underwriting standards. They are trying to move the portfolio to primarily senior secured first lien.

Working out of the second liens will take time as many of the credits are highly distressed. As a second lien lender, you are at the mercy of the first lien (in terms of controlling process). At September 30, 2016, the second lien exposure was 23% compared to the current 21% (not much movement).

MCC has a credit rating system as follows:

Class 1 – Credit is performing better than expected.

Class 2 – Credit is performing as expected.

Class 3 – Credit is performing below expectations, but no loss is expected.

Class 4 – Credit is performing materially below expectations, and while MCC does not expect a loss of principal, there could be a loss of interest payments. In many cases, payments are delinquent, but normally not more than 180 days.

Class 5 – Credit is performing substantially below expectations, risk of loss has increased substantially, most or all covenants have been breached and payment is substantially delinquent. Some principal loss is expected.

The following illustrates how MCC’s book was distributed at June 30, 2017 ($ in thousands):

The following calculates amount of losses that the current discounts can absorb:

The following calculates amount of losses that the current discounts can absorb assuming a 10% permanent discount:

Recommendation

MCC is a leveraged bet on a portfolio of higher risk leveraged loans. As noted above, there are numerous risks and concerns. However, we believe the various risks are more than priced into the current stock price of $5.80. We get comfort from the fact that our base case factors in cushion for additional significant loss and still looks attractive.

Our base case scenario shows 30% upside even after factoring in a permanent 10% NAV discount. Additionally, we get paid an approximate 11% dividend while we wait for market appreciation. Based on the NAV discount, stressed downside protection illustrated in our valuation section and the dividend, we are comfortable owning a position in this higher risk leveraged equity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The specific security identified and described does not represent all of the securities purchased, sold, or recommended, and the reader should not assume that investment in the security identified and discussed was or will be profitable.