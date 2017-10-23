Schlumberger Ripe For Long-Term Gains

Back on July 24th I recommended oil servicing giant Schlumberger (SLB) for the first time, as I felt it was in a prime position the benefit from growth of rig counts in North America, all part of the 'priceless recovery' in the shale, which I believe will also spread to offshore drilling. Since Schlumberger works with drillers both offshore and onshore, the company will do well in the environment of a 'priceless recovery' as oil and gas activity recovers from its trough reached in early 2016.

Last Friday Schlumberger reported its third quarter earnings and the market didn't much care for it. All the progress Schlumberger has made since mid-August has been retraced, and shares are back near their 52-week low. While that may be frustrating for new investors, it also affords investors an opportunity to accumulate this blue-chip, bellwether company. The above chart doesn't show it, but Schlumberger once again yields a respectable 3.2% - a meaningful yield for income investors. This article looks at Schlumberger's latest quarter and what the markets are disappointed by.

It is my opinion that the market is greatly overreacting to what was a pretty strong quarter. This article will hopefully explain my reasoning well.

Doing just fine

From what I could see, Schlumberger's last quarterly performance was well within expectations. Revenue increased 6% sequentially and 13% year-on-year. Pretax income was up 30%. North American revenue increased 18% on the year, with onshore North America up a whole 23%. The shale has come back to life, and this is powering the recovery in oil and gas activity - a recovery that is already a couple quarters in the making.

In which case, you might be wondering why then Schlumberger sold off as much as it has. As often is the case, the reasoning is not past performance, but future guidance, or, in this case, how Wall St. interpreted some forward comments.

In the conference call management said that the investment appetite in North America was moderating due to an emphasis less on growth and more on financial return. That should come as little to no surprise. Assets in the shale continue to change hands as the smaller and more leveraged names shed assets to the bigger, established and diversified producers.

For the last couple years, as oil prices declined, some of the weaker producers have been forced to produce yet more oil in order to make up for the cash flow from lower prices. This, of course, caused a vicious cycle of oversupply. Growth for growth's sake is a bad thing, and that appears to be coming to an end. I look forward to this trend, and I do not see it as a dampening of the recovery at all, but rather the important turning of a corner.

Could activity in the shale cool off? Absolutely. In fact, I would not be surprised at all if it did. After all, there has been a good degree of cost inflation in the shale already. But when that does happen, I fully expect Schlumberger's international activity to pick up, particularly in the offshore space. In the calendar third quarter, international revenues were flat year-on-year, but I do expect revenue to accelerate as the 'priceless recovery' soon comes to deepwater.

While there have been reports of cost inflation for producers in the shale, that has not yet happened in deepwater. In fact, in its latest quarterly conference call, the largest publicly-held rig lessor in the world, Transocean Ltd (RIG), estimated that the new average breakeven for profitability offshore is $40 per barrel, and offshore crude oil typically gets sold much closer to Brent Crude pricing, and not West Texas Intermediate.

With Brent Crude closer to $60 than $50, offshore drilling is quite profitable right now, and rig day rates are still very low. And remember, the companies drilling in the deepwater tend to be large, integrated oil companies with deep balance sheets. They are in a much better position to add capacity, on average, than the shale drillers are.

One way or the other, the cost for operating, in both the shale and offshore, have dropped dramatically. Some of this was due to advances in completion technologies and well-spacing, for example in the shale, and a good bit of this is savings in operating costs, from not only lower labor and capital materials costs, but also from recurring processes. While some of this will be cyclical, because much of the cost savings are technical in nature, I actually think the bulk of the cost reductions oil producers have managed over the last three years will be permanent.

The bottom line is that, even if Brent Crude and WTI are rangebound in the $50s, and given the supply and demand dynamic at this point, I believe this price paradigm will be the reality in the short term, then we can fully expect a recovery in energy activity. That may be weighted toward the shale at times, or it may be weighted to deepwater, but Schlumberger is a company that has broad oil servicing exposure in both of those hot spots, and so it is well positioned for the 'priceless recovery' in oil, which I believe is well underway.

I strongly believe that investors' reaction to Schlumberger's forward-looking observations was an overreaction, and therefore, Schlumberger remains a buy.

If you are interested in Schlumberger, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I am personally long this stock, and will provide update articles when doing so is both material and relevant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.