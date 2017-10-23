Interpump Group: This High-Quality Business Is On Its Way To Become An Industry Leader

Growth prospects are good. I estimate an upside potential higher than 60% for the next 3-4 years, even if the company's future growth is a little lower.

It grows mainly through small acquisitions (2/3 of its growth). After such acquisitions, Interpump improves these companies' margins significantly, growing organically as well (the other 1/3).

After the crisis in 2008-09, the company's FCF per share grew by 18.6% CAGR (excluding expansion capex), with a net debt level that has barely exceeded 2x times its EBITDA.

Interpump is a well-diversified business whose margins are much higher than the sector's average. Both its market share and its international reputation grow year after year.

Note: There is much greater liquidity on the Italian Stock Exchange under the ticker IP.

Introduction

Despite having only € 2.9 billion market cap and being little known in the financial community, Interpump Group (OTC:IPGLF, OTC:IPGYY ) has been gaining market share against its competitors year after year, to the point of becoming a reference company in the sector.

In 2004, the management carried out a total reorganization, and since then, the company has grown at double-digit CAGR. Future prospects are good, and this growth is expected to be extended during the coming years.

About the company

Interpump Group is an Italian company founded in 1977 whose main activities are the production of hydraulics parts (power take-off systems for tractors, industrial vehicles, machines…) and water jetting pumps (high-pressure plunger and high-pressure plunger pumps used in industrial cleaning, in the automotive sector…). These stand for the 64.7% and 35.3% of total revenues, respectively.

Source: 2015's annual presentation

The company owns 45 facilities worldwide and it is present in 17 countries. Interpump has a good international reputation and, despite having only € 2.9 billion market cap, it has a 40-50% global market share in the business of very high pressure plunger pump.

Note: market share has been obtained through the company's 2016 annual presentation (page 10).

In the past, water jetting pumps were only produced for the cleaning sector; hydraulics parts were exclusively produced for truck manufacturers. Since 2004, the company has focused on diversifying its operational activities in order to reach a higher number of customers and sectors:

(On the left, WATER JETTING application field; on the right, HYDRAULICS application field in late 2016)

Source: 2016's annual presentation

The company has a large client portfolio at a global level, but none of them accounts for more than 1% of total revenues. Its most relevant clients come from Europe and North America (80% of total sales), although every year sales in emerging countries increase significantly.

Interpump is constantly designing new parts to strengthen its brands and thus differentiate from its competitors (MOAT). It has an extensive network of distributors, but most of its products (67% of sales) are sold directly to all major OEMs, obtaining a greater profit margin.

A long history of growth

Interpump is a company that has grown mainly through acquisitions (25 companies acquired since the IPO). When Interpump's management is looking for new target companies, these must comply with several previous requirements: they must form synergies immediately, and the transition must be so smooth that it does not interrupt the company's activities. Besides, once the acquisition has taken place, Interpump keeps both the management of the acquired company and its products or services (something I find very appropriate). Add to all this the fact that it always pays a reasonable multiple for its acquisitions (an average of 7-8x times EV/EBITDA).

Thanks to these excellent synergies, Interpump not only increases its sales and enters new markets, but also expands the EBITDA margins of the acquired companies afterwards.

Interpump does not only grow through acquisitions - about 1/3 of its growth is organic. This gives us more peace of mind in case the management does not find companies that pass its screening process in the future (still, I think this is very unlikely to happen given the huge market in which they operate).

Source: 2016's annual presentation

Since 2005, the company has grown by 10.9% revenue CAGR and 4.7% FCF per share CAGR. This growth includes the poor results obtained in 2009, when it showed that although it is a well-diversified quality company, Interpump does not have a crisis-resistant business model (this is something worth keeping in mind). But even after that year's bad results, the company was able to generate FCF (excluding expansion capex). Since 2005, it has generated FCF uninterruptedly for 12 years.

If we analyze the growth experienced since the crisis, it has even been higher: 16.2% revenue CAGR and 18.6% FCF per share CAGR.

All this growth has allowed the company to obtain a great market share. While experiencing steady and double-digit annual growth, its most direct competitors were doing so at a much slower pace:

Eaton Corp (ETN), one of its largest competitors: between 2009 and 2016, it experienced 7.5% revenue CAGR.

Bucher AG (OTC:BCHHF): its revenues are practically the same now as in 2009.

Sulzer AG (OTCPK:SULZF, OTC:SUZRY): its revenues were higher during the crisis than now.

(Water Jetting market and Interpump's market position. Source: 1H 2017´s financial presentation)

(Hydraulics market and Interpump's market position. Source: 1H 2017´s financial presentation)

Value creation through acquisitions has offset share dilution for shareholders

In the last 12 years, the management has carried out a large-scale transformation, with a total of 19 acquisitions. In order to do so, Interpump has needed large money injections, which have mainly come from capital increases.

In 2005 the company had 73,178,202 diluted shares outstanding. Currently it has 106,615,448, which means a total increase of 45.7%. But this dilution has not been in vain: the company has been able to create value, and the FCF generated in 2016 is 182% higher than in 2005.

As for its debt level, it has been historically low for a company that grows mainly through acquisitions. It has remained at 1-2x times net debt/EBITDA in the last 12 years (except in 2008 and 2009, when the EBITDA drop because of the crisis made the ratio shoot up). It currently has a net debt of around € 300 million, which stands for 1.3x times net debt/EBITDA (TTM).

Great results during the first half of 2017

The company's latest results have followed the usual trend. In the first half of 2017 revenues increased by 18.3% and EBITDA increased by 27.8% compared to the first half of 2016. This growth occurred through its 2 branches of business and in the 5 continents where the company operates.

Source: 1H 2017's annual presentation

Interpump has also expanded its margins. Its operating margin has gone from 17.1% (in the first half of 2016) to 19%. The management has done an excellent job with cost control and acquisitions. Synergies have paid off and since 2013 the company's operating margins have only expanded.

Source: Created by author using official data

It far exceeds the industry's average operating margin, as well as that of its strongest and most direct competitors:

Eaton Corp: 11.4% operating margin

Bucher Industries AG: 8.7% operating margin

Sulzer AG: 3.8% operating margin

Valuation and Outlook

At a price of € 27.30 per share, Interpump Group is trading at 23x times its EV/FCF (TTM) (excluding expansion capex). Its largest competitor, Eaton Corp (which is growing by 7.5% CAGR), is trading at 18x times EV/FCF (TTM). Other smaller competitors, such as Sulzer AG and Bucher Industries, are trading at 33x times EV/FCF (TTM) and 25x times EV/FCF (TTM), respectively.

We must keep in mind that Interpump is a well-diversified company with a great international reputation, whose operating margins are among the highest in the industry. Its growth rate does not usually fall from 16-17% FCF per share CAGR since a decade ago, and all this is achieved with a low level of debt (1.3x net debt / EBITDA).

With these data we could establish a fair multiple for this Italian company of around 20-22x times EV/FCF. Besides, and in order to reinforce this estimate, we must note that since 2012 the market has been paying an average of 21x times EV/FCF for Interpump.

Please note that I have used data since 2012 for my calculations due to the crisis hurting the stock so drastically that, during 2011 and 2012, the company was trading at 11x times EV/FCF (even with double-digit FCF per share growth during 2010, 2011 and 2012).

The key to our analysis is determining whether Interpump has room to continue growing at the same rate it has been doing for years to generate double-digit annual returns.

Although the management has not issued any guidance on the results they expect to achieve in the future, they are positive regarding the company's outlook. It must be remembered that, despite having grown at a very strong rate for almost a decade, Interpump Group is a relatively small company (€ 2.9 billion market cap with € 900 million revenue) that operates in two markets whose estimated size totals € 50 billion. In such a large market with no geographic barriers when it comes to acquisitions, there are many small companies that could be a perfect target for Interpump to buy at a reasonable price, get hold of their client portfolio and improve their margins, thus maintaining its growth rate.

Moreover, despite being an internationally established company, 80% of its sales are concentrated in Europe and North America. The remaining 20% comprises the rest of the world and, although the management has focused in the last few years on expanding to emerging countries, India, China and Latin America only account for 10% of sales.

Source: 2016's annual presentation

The growth potential is huge: there is still plenty of room to grow organically and through acquisitions. In addition, besides being a high-quality business, the management knows what they are doing, something extremely important for a company that grows inorganically.

The potential for growth is obvious, but even if Interpump slightly slowed down its growth rate within the next 3-4 years and failed to improve its margins, I estimate a target price between € 45 and 48 per share for 2020. This would provide an upside potential higher than 60% with an annual return for the investor much higher than the market average.

Conclusions

With Interpump, the greatest investment risks or concerns revolve around its future growth: if the management did not find companies to acquire or if macroeconomic problems arose in North America or Europe, Interpump's growth would be severely affected - and the same would happen to the stock price.

However, as seen before, there is so much room for growth. As for potential economic crises, Interpump could take advantage of its low level of debt and its ability to generate FCF to acquire small companies - or even some mid-cap ones at depressed prices. That way, it would expand its client network and its international presence by strengthening its fundamentals and making the company even more attractive as a value investment.

Despite that, right now Interpump is trading at the highest multiple in the last few years. The market is convinced that this growth will continue and, as a consequence, the stock has reached all-time highs. In my opinion, it is time to be somewhat cautious. The company's prospects are excellent, but the stock price does not offer a great safety margin in case the company issued a profit warning or the management decided to be more conservative regarding its growth and international expansion. The market would respond firmly and adjust the stock price to its corresponding EV/FCF.

I will keep Interpump under the radar and when the stock price is corrected I will start gradually taking positions. In the event of a profit warning, I would take advantage of it to purchase shares aggressively.

