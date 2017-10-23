CarGurus Achieving Nirvana With Post-IPO Move Higher

Trader's Idea Flow believes CarGurus represents a compelling buying opportunity. Based upon Intrinsic Value Analysis, price targets may emerge in the $50 range upon the expiration of the quiet period.

CarGurus boasts expanding operating margins and adjusted EBITDA margins. The company is increasing both its customer base of new auto dealerships and also the average annual revenue per existing dealership.

New IPOs occasionally offer great value. CarGurus is a low-float IPO with Goldman Sachs as the co-lead that is being discovered and traded higher towards fair valuation.

On Thursday 10/12/17 CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) priced 9.4 million shares above the $13 - $15 range at $16. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) and Allen & Co. were the lead underwriters on this deal. Including the full exercise of the underwriters allotment a total of 10.8 million shares were offered in this IPO. The small number of shares in the float has contributed to the rapid move higher in the price of this stock. Here is the Form S-1 for the CarGurus IPO.

While volatility remains high for this recent IPO, the day 3 breakout to new highs is significant. The daily chart indicates that the market may continue to appreciate shares of CARG higher since the $16 IPO price to achieve a valuation in line with the company's strong growth and high gross margins. Unlike most recent hot IPOs that have gapped higher in the aftermarket on day 1, CarGurus after an initial dip on day 2 has showed strength by making higher highs on day 3. Granted the day 4 pull back from $32 to $28 took the stock lower but Trader's Idea Flow believes that shares of this stock are under accumulation due to strong fundamentals.

The market may be discovering that a company and underwriting team has actually underpriced an IPO by a significant amount relative to the company's fundamental valuation. This opportunity does not present itself to IPO investors very often these days. CarGurus may still be early in a move to higher prices. Gary Alexander provides an excellent discussion of valuation in this Seeking Alpha article.

Revenues

CarGuru's strong growth in revenues are reported in their Consolidated Statements of Operations and also illustrated in the graphic below. The following graphics are excerpted from the CarGurus Form S-1 and the IPO Roadshow slide deck (slide deck courtesy of IPO Candy):

Subscription Revenue Model

Revenues have maintained significant and stable growth in part due to the company's successful subscription revenue model for auto dealerships that generates recurring revenues. A growing number of companies have employed the subscription model successfully with Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) as two notable standouts. The subscription business model is favored by Wall Street due to its recurring revenue steam that delivers more predictable growth of revenues. This greater stability in revenue growth allows for more efficient forecasting and business development. It also enables Wall Street analysts to issue price targets with a higher degree of confidence.

Margins

Gross margins for CarGurus are an outstanding 95%. The technology platform-based business model is highly scalable and able to deliver cost efficiencies resulting in such high margins. Equally impressive are the expanding margins for EBITDA and GAAP Operating Margins. This is what a winning business model looks like:

A Few Key Drivers Of Growth

CarGurus is rapidly increasing its number of new dealerships in the U.S. and now also internationally. The company has already signed about half of the total number of dealerships in the U.S., which leaves room for significant growth domestically. The international growth for the company is in the early stages and appears to be a greenfield opportunity into the foreseeable future. Perhaps equally important, revenues from existing dealerships show a multi-year growth pattern. Even after a number of years in the CarGurus ecosystem the model shows no signs of this growth of existing dealership revenues slowing. The combination of growth from new dealerships in the U.S. and internationally along with the growth of revenues from existing dealerships is a successful business model for this company.

Average Annual Revenue per Subscribing Dealership, or AARSD, is steadily increasing as CarGurus increases its traffic flow to dealerships, up sells its product mix to dealerships, and continues to expand its product offerings:

Opportunities For Product Expansion, Up Sells, And Cross Sells

CarGuru's growth and margins can also be enhanced by the innovation of new offerings that can be expanded across the entire dealership's operations. Early relationships with new dealerships are often results driven from the sales side of the business. Typically, the relationship expands to include other solutions for the dealership that generate additional revenues for CarGurus. All of these customer solution applications represent opportunities for further business development via new product innovations expected in the future.

Growth Among The Consumer Auto Buying Population

Another key driver of future growth separate from the dealership part of the business is the end consumer side of the business model. Buyers of new and used automobiles in the U.S. and internationally are increasingly going online to research and find their new vehicle purchase. The increasing number of online consumers is a key contributing factor to future growth for CarGurus.

The growing number of online auto shoppers has contributed to the sharp increase in monthly traffic growth for CarGurus. As the number of users in the CarGurus marketplace increases it makes the company's products more valuable to both dealerships and also individuals wanting to sell their vehicles. CarGurus is far and away the top online destination for consumers shopping for autos and continues growing rapidly. Importantly, CarGurus has been experiencing growth of monthly visits at the expense of incumbent competitors. CarGurus is the successful disruptor that others in the space fear.

While CarGurus currently derives the vast majority of its revenues from the dealership segment of its business model the Peer to Peer auto sales market represents another area for strong future growth. The number of auto sales that take place between individuals away from any dealership is a large market that CarGurus has only begun to develop.

International Expansion

The international opportunity represents many years of future growth for CarGurus. The initial stage of international expansion is already achieving rapid growth indicating that the model that is so successful in the U.S. can be replicated in international markets. The number of paying international dealers has increased a very impressive 500% from Q216 to Q217. In the same time period the number of international average monthly users has increased from 1.3 million to 2.2 million. Importantly, the company has managed to implement this international expansion while at the same time achieving profitability, maintaining 95% gross margins, and expanding OM and EBITDA margins. Management has been highly competent in developing, implementing, and executing a successful and efficient business model.

Management Team

CarGuru's founder Langley Steinert previously started TripAdvisor. CEO Steinert has in fact leveraged a similar online business model from that startup to successfully build CarGurus. The entire management team comes from online business experience that has enabled them to rapidly disrupt and dominate the auto sales industry. The superior technology and early-mover advantages of CarGurus has enabled them to establish a defensible technology moat around their business that grows stronger with the company's entrenchment in the marketplace. An increasing level of financial strength will also enable the company to fend off future competition.

Summary

Every so often a winning company with the right mix of innovative business model, market opportunity, and management team comes along. Trader's Idea Flow believes that CarGurus is that winning company with all the right stuff. To find this stock early before the market has fairly valued the price higher is in our opinion a compelling buying opportunity.

CarGurus is a promising growth stock with potentially many years of strong future growth ahead in these following areas:

New U.S. dealerships;

New international dealerships;

Increasing revenues from existing dealerships;

Growing number of online consumers;

Peer to peer auto sales;

Innovation of new products;

Conclusion

Subscribers to Trader's Idea Flow are aware of our recent successes in momentum trading IPOs initially to the long side on IPO day and then flipping the trade to the short side when buying momentum becomes exhausted. Subscribers also are aware of our bias to the short side of the trade on 2017 IPOs after they have been over-hyped and overbought in many cases.

But CarGurus is a welcome change to the IPO market as an undervalued situation that came to market somewhat under the radar with little fanfare. We believe in the increasingly profitable, high growth, efficient business model of this company. We feel that a greenfield opportunity still exists to a large degree with half of the U.S dealerships that are not yet customers of CarGurus. The peer to peer market is also a huge opportunity in the U.S. And the company's international growth has just begun so that represents another huge opportunity.

Tremendous future growth, excellent margins, a winning business model and early-mover advantages combine to make this stock a compelling buy at current levels. Trader's Idea Flow believes that shares of CarGurus could trade into the $50 range in the near term.

The following graphic of a Quick Intrinsic Value Analysis, or Quick IV, is interesting. This analysis is by IPO Candy, indicating that the market may seek to value this stock more appropriately in a much higher range based upon strong fundamentals. We believe that other analysts will also provide positive coverage when the quiet period expires for this IPO in November. The exact date of the quiet period expiry is typically 25 days but is yet to be determined for CarGurus.

This Quick IV analysis and the accompanying context below provides a valuable reference point. You can follow IPO Candy's contributions on Seeking Alpha as they are a member of the SA community for the last seven years: IPO Candy's commentary below provides context:

