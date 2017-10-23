Nintendo: Holiday Momentum

It is difficult to predict how well Nintendo will do in the long run, popularity in the Switch will eventually drop.

Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) stock has recently been on an upward tear. The stock had gone up by more than 75% since my last analysis back in August 2016. A lot of things have been going well for the company. From its successful launch of the Switch and the surprise popularity of the Nintendo Classic, I believe there is still further growth here.

Nintendo is a Gaming Company Riding on a High

Nintendo's success is mainly from the Nintendo Switch. Since the console is still fairly new, Nintendo will be riding the Nintendo Switch wave for a while. Its recent financial performance is proof of this:

In just 4 months (March to end of June), the company has sold 4,700,000 Switch consoles internationally. This puts Nintendo 47% of the way there to hit management's target of selling 10,000,000 by March next year.

With the Switch software, Nintendo has reached 27.1% of its intended goal to sell 35 million copies by March next year. Its Mario Kart Deluxe 8 game was a surprise hit, becoming a top selling software game. This game also incurred very few development costs because it was initially built for the Wii and it only needed to be ported over to the Switch.

I believe the upcoming holiday season is going to be where Nintendo makes its biggest sales. The Nintendo Switch is currently at the peak of its popularity, it has already outsold other consoles, and there is a chance that there could be a shortage of Switch consoles going into Christmas. All these factors should help spur demand for the console, and in the end translate to a higher stock price.

Monetizing the Nintendo Classics

Nintendo's success is mainly from the Switch, but there are other product lines performing well for Nintendo. Nintendo is probably one of the few gaming companies out there that can monetize its success from the 1980s and 1990s in the form of the Nintendo Classic and Super NES Classic. The Nintendo Classic came onto the market in late November 2016 with just 1.5 million units and was quickly sold out.

While Nintendo is great at disclosing inventory numbers and how much was sold and in which regions. Getting a true breakdown of the profit margins is difficult. What we do know is that Nintendo hit a profit high in the past 5 quarters without its new flagship console, the Nintendo Switch:

For this upcoming holiday, the Super NES Classic was launched last September in preparation for this holiday sale. Mimicking the huge demand in the Nintendo Classic, there were reports of long line ups and the system being sold out everywhere.

What I can conclude is this, the Nintendo Switch and the Super NES Classic is going on sale this holidays for the first time. With its new flagship product and a former flagship console from the 1990s re-released, I see the profit numbers hitting a new high.

Currently the stock is trading at $48.30 and the last time it traded at this price was about 10 years ago in 2008-2009 when the Wii was released in 2006. At the time, the news media was raving about how Wii blew away the competition, and the stock traded $60 - $80 range.

A Few Risks

There are a number of factors that could put a dent on Nintendo's stock price. The Xbox One X is launching worldwide in Nov 2017, and this could put a dent in demand for the Nintendo Switch. If the Nintendo Switch encounters inventory problems during the holidays season then it could definitely hurt sales.

I am fairly bullish on Nintendo but this is mainly because of the Nintendo Switch. Making consoles is a tough business because the development period takes significant capital investment and time. Even when a new console is launched into the market, there is no guarantee it will enjoy consumer success, and the competition (Xbox or Sony) may well come out with something better.

This is why I'm long on the stock in the short term but in the longer term of 30 months or longer, there is too much variability in the gaming industry for me to predict where Nintendo's stock price will go.

Nintendo has been around for a long time so this company will not go bankrupt overnight. It has the balance sheet to keep themselves running and management actually issues dividends every year (most companies that spends heavily on R&D don't do that)

I'm bullish on the Nintendo Switch and Super NES, so in the short term, I'm long on Nintendo.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTDOY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.