BlackBerry: The More Things Change, The More They Stay The Same

Investors that have held shares during the same time period are basically break-even on their investment.

One of the very first articles I ever authored for Seeking Alpha, back in early 2013, was on BlackBerry (BB), then known as Research In Motion and trading under the symbol RIM. At the time, I found it odd that while the economy was still struggling and unemployment rates remained stubbornly high, the company had to resort to promoting online "Porting Parties" and paying contractors $100 per to get app programs ported into the BB10 O/S ahead of its imminent release. Something just didn't seem right, and the whole thing reeked of a sort of desperation play by management to try and stay relevant in a space they used to dominate but in which they were rapidly losing market share. So, I wrote a simple article to that effect, complete with my analysis of how the new O/S might play out for the company and concluded by writing:

"A more likely scenario is that the BB10 receives a lukewarm reception from the global smartphone community, and the company continues to lose market share as competition increases. ARPU will deteriorate as BB10 phones replace older more profitable BB7s, and what revenue is generated under the new service model pricing will be absorbed by the company as it continues to sell Devices at a loss. I don't know about you, but Friday's $15.84 close is starting to look pretty good to me."

To say that the piece was not well received by loyal BlackBerry supporters would be an understatement. My inference that all was not well in Waterloo, despite management assurances to the contrary, was met with such vehement denial and opposition from supporters that, as a new author to the space, I was taken aback and even started to question the veracity of my own information.

That was nearly five years and about $11 billion in annual revenue ago.

BB Revenue (5 Year Growth) data by YCharts

Clearly, all was not well in Waterloo. Looking back, BlackBerry's five-year revenue CAGR at -41% has been the worst among over 250 peers as defined and measured by Morningstar.

BB data by YCharts

Oh, and that $15.84 closing price, yeah, it looks pretty good from the perspective of a five-year look-back.

The more things change, the more they stay the same

I will be the first to admit that BlackBerry is not a stock I follow every day. I've written a few follow-up articles over the years, usually about some new catalyst or development. Usually, although not always, my takeaway is pretty much the same - that while management may get an "A" for effort, they've either missed their window of opportunity, been flawed in their strategy, lacking in execution, provided obtuse information when the situation screams for clarity, or some combination thereof, and that I've got better places to park my investing dollars. Each time, reaction from a vocal minority of diehard supporters is also pretty much the same. Here are a few paraphrased samples:

"You don't know what you're talking about" (being charitable here with my choice of words)

"You are lying" (nope not lying - I really did those channel checks)

"Author must be short" (I've never have had a dog in this hunt)

"The company is about to turn the corner; Lazardis (or Heins or Chen-take your pick) is leading the company in the right direction". (I think Chen is doing a fine job reshaping the company into an enterprise software company - but this sure is a long journey and so far not a profitable one)

"You are missing the point" (the point, as an investor and not a fanatic, is to make money)

"You can't spell" (OK, you got me there)

"It's idiocy to compare Blackberry to Palm" (is it?...really?)

Best article EVER on Seeking Alpha" (my personal all-time favorite comment)

"Very short sighted thinking. BB10 phone will be a cash cow for RIM" (not even going there)

So, it was with interest that I read the company recently moved from the NASDAQ to the NYSE for listing purposes and changed its stock symbol to BB. Being a proponent of the "if it ain't broke don't try to fix it" school of thought, I wondered what would justify such a move, so I watched an interview and read some articles on the subject where CEO John Chen was asked about the reason for such a move. Chen essentially said, "We want to deepen relationships with our customers and this allows us to do that." When pressed on how, exactly, moving to the NYSE from the NASDAQ would accomplish that goal, Chen cited a speech he would be giving in the near future to other NYSE member company executives.

The more things change, the more they stay the same

I'm sure there were opportunities for speeches to give and relationships to deepen at the NASDAQ as well, so I don't understand what moving to a different exchange would really change. Surely, there's more to it than that, and I'm aware live TV interviews don't really provide time to flesh out a lot of details. But, like the "porting parties", the explanation just seemed odd to me and didn't fit the narrative from management that all continued to be well in Waterloo.

Of course, having piqued my interest in the company anew, I couldn't help but notice that the share price had recently taken a nice jump due to favorable numbers reported in its most recent quarter. So, naturally I turned to Seeking Alpha to read any insight my colleagues might have on the matter.

A recent article by Paulo Santos called into question the booking of a single $30 million contract from an as yet unnamed customer during BlackBerry’s Q2-18 period, which accounted for more than the entire quarter's revenue and non-GAAP EPS beat. And, BlackBerry doesn’t even expect to collect anything on this contract for more than at least the next year. In other words, revenue was recorded, but no payments have yet been made and likely won't be for some time. Mr. Santos's article went on to document and detail additional financial engineering employed by the company. I won't go into the specifics as I can add nothing more to his already excellent exposé. If you have not read the article, go read it; it's quite eye-opening.

The more things change, the more they stay the same

Large mystery orders coming from unnamed customers that result in a sudden spike of the share price seem to be part of the BlackBerry playbook. I recall a certain million phone order from a mystery customer back in 2013 that was touted by management as proof positive that all was well in Waterloo, and the company was on the cusp of a great comeback.

The more things change, the more they stay the same

What was also surprising to me, although perhaps by now it shouldn't have been, was the level of denial in the face of inconvenient facts that we continue to see among loyal supporters. The following is a smattering of some reactions author Santos received for his trouble:

"Why so nosey?"

"Same old Same old. Nothing NEW here. One person's opinion is NOT what most investors are looking when they invest."

"he is trying to make a big deal about nothing"

"Congratulations on being a comedian."

"Desperate times for the shorts"

"You are walking a thin line with accusations such as this"

"I wish SA would raise the bar, this click bait ruins their brand too"

The more things change, the more they stay the same

In fact, aside from the booking of that single $30 million mystery contract, the Q2-18 financials revealed - among other things - continuing declines in Service Access Fees and very sluggish growth in enterprise software revenue. Slowing high margin SAF, as predicted in my very first article, is to be expected and will probably dwindle to zero and gasp its last breath sometime in the next several years, but the lack of growth from the enterprise software segment is more concerning, as that is supposed to be the company's future. This slow growth, to my way of thinking, really just highlights how competitive the enterprise mobility management (EMM) landscape is with VMware (VMW), Citrix (CTXS), and MobileIron (MOBL) all aggressively battling for market share in that space.

Nevertheless growth, however sluggish, is progress while the company has made progress pivoting away from the handset business and reinventing itself as an enterprise software company, there still is really no economic moat that would provide some protection against the threat of larger companies like Microsoft (MSFT), IBM (NYSE:IBM), or SAP (NYSE:SAP) with their deeper pockets, to take a more offensive stance as it relates to the EMM market.

In the same vein, QNX faces significant competition from companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) with their CarPlay system and Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Android Auto.

In fact, Google has recently flexed its muscles, filing lawsuits that challenge some of the patents held by the company in which a patent office appeal board said that Google had a “reasonable likelihood” of winning the invalidation of four patents in a full review. A more complete write-up of this development by Seeking Alpha author KIA Investment Research can be found here. This development only adds to the uncertainty regarding any continuing revenue from the mobility solutions segment.

The more things change, the more they stay the same

Continuing with my catching up, I read news releases from the company announcing the recent departures of two high level Licensing and IP executives. And, I couldn't help but wonder - since the Licensing and IP segment is where the $30 million mystery sale was booked - if these events were somehow connected. Mr. Santos also drew a parallel in a follow-up article and received more of the same in abuse and denials by way of reply comments. Regardless, management assures us that all is well in Waterloo with CEO Chen quoted as saying, "I'm confident. I'm on top of this."

Valuation

BB EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts

On an EV/EBITDA basis, at almost 30, the stock is most certainly overvalued and has been for some time. Recent share price appreciation has only made it more so.

Since the company is reinventing itself as an enterprise software solutions company, let's take a quick look at leading EMM competitor VMWare using the same metric. This shows that while VMWare may not necessarily be inexpensive, it is more in line with what one would consider a reasonable valuation.

VMW EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts

Using a simple multiple of 5, which I think may be generous given the uncertainty regarding the rapidly changing EMM business landscape and the opacity of company financials, BlackBerry prices out at $9.50 a share on an enterprise value to sales basis.

The more things change, the more they stay the same

"I don't know about you, but Friday's $11.12 close is starting to look pretty good to me."

