How Will Northern Iraq Affect Oil?

Exports from the region dropped sharply from 600 kb/d on Monday, October 16, to 350 kb/d on Tuesday, and it has reportedly remained depressed through Saturday.

If you haven't been living under a rock, you've already heard about what's happening in Northern Iraq. I'll save you the political debate and the history lessons, so that we can focus solely on the oil market impact. Having said that, however, I duly note that the issues are complex and the humanitarian impact is always more important than financial outcomes.

Impact On Oil Production

According to Rystad Energy, the region pumped about 544,600 barrels of oil a day in 2016 and was expected to boost output to 602,000 barrels this year.

In other words, Northern Iraq production comprises more than 10% of Iraq's total oil production. In yet other words, as much oil is produced each day in Northern Iraq as in Qatar. The following table was included in OPEC's most recent Monthly Oil Markets Report:

Readers should note that ~600,000 kb/d produced in Northern Iraq exceeds daily oil production in Ecuador, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, and matches Qatar.

It's important to note that the landlocked Northern Iraq exports its oil through a pipeline on Turkish soil. Since Turkey had long opposed the Kurds' calls for independence, there was a high risk that oil exports from Northern Iraq would drop, and this risk materialized at the beginning of last week.

Loss Of Exports

According to S&P Global Platts' Herman Wang, whom I follow closely, oil exports from the region dropped sharply from 600 kb/d on Monday, October 16, to 350 kb/d on Tuesday, and it has reportedly remained depressed through Saturday.

In other words, from Tuesday through Saturday, an average of nearly 400 kb/d, or ~2.0 mb of oil exports (to primarily Europe) did not occur.

On Saturday, October 21, however, Bloomberg reported that Iraq would add 200 kb/d to its exports to make up for the loss from the northern region, bringing down the continued disruption down to 200 kb/d.

If the reduced level of disruption continues through Monday, nearly 2.5 mb of exports will have been taken out of the market. Any additional week of disruption would take out another 1.4 mb from the ongoing oil glut, but I expect normal operations to resume soon. Somehow, solutions are usually quickly agreed upon when oil revenue is involved...

Impact On Prices

2.0 mb to 2.5 mb of lost supply does not make much of a difference to prices, given that the OECD commercial oil stocks are still significantly above the normal level defined as the five-year average. Readers should note, however, that the excess inventory has been declining throughout 2017:

Bottom Line

Temporary disruptions to oil supply do not significantly impact prices during periods of excess inventories, but they do remind us that some oil supply is riskier than others, as I recently discussed in Not All Oil Producers Are Created Equal using Libya as an example.

As a reminder, I expect the decline in excess oil inventories to accelerate in 4Q17, and West Texas Intermediate and Brent prices to reach $70 and $72 per barrel, respectively, by year-end.

Follow For Free Articles

I keep a close eye on oil market dynamics, as energy prices affect many of my investments. If you'd like to stay on top of my future articles on this topic, the offshore drilling industry, as well as other companies, please click the "Follow" button at the top of this page.

Premium Research

Despite my conviction in oil prices, I see even better opportunities elsewhere. If you are interested in learning about my investment strategy and reading high-quality detailed research on Tesla, which will affect the future of oil markets, sign up for Tesla Forum. I am confident that you will find my research to be very insightful, and I look forward to discussing ideas with you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.