Enterprise Products Partners: Buy On The Dip, Or Run For The Hills?

Empire Product Partners, excuse me, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) shook the MLP investment community on October 12 by announcing a cut in their distribution growth rate. The unexpected announcement sent shares plunging 5%, dragging down the Alerian MLP index.

This was a big deal because EPD is viewed as one of the safest, best managed, and most respected companies in the energy midstream space. With a market cap of more than $50 billion, EPD is the single largest component of the Alerian MLP index. For EPD to lower their growth trajectory was like the Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park taking a break for a day.

In a conference call held about one hour after the announcement, Jim Teague, Chief Executive Officer of the general partner explained:

“You've not seen the market rewarding the distribution growth that we have been paying out. So, our view is rather than ... stay a little bit on this treadmill of pay it out and then go raise it and then dilute our limited partners ... let's go ahead and take this small step ... and stay out of the equity markets a little bit more and retain some of that capital back in the business.”

Ah! It was the market’s fault! If only Mr. Market had showed some appreciation, perhaps we would be enjoying the usual distribution bump for Christmas.

Most articles I’ve seen have supported the move and agreed with EPD’s reasoning:

“Just think: an MLP that actually tries to self-fund from cash flow while maintaining steady distributions, which, at about 6.5 percent, still yields way above the broader equity market. Plus it has a solid balance sheet and the likelihood of buybacks down the road, rather than endless dilution,” Liam Denning said on BloombergGadfly. “… the fund flows into the MLP sector has been anemic over the last ten quarters. This contributes to limited demand for new units, as well as pressured prices for existing units … EPD units are trading at a yield of 6.3% - that’s pretty high for a company as stable as EPD. I agree when the management said that the market is not appreciating enough of EPD’s stable distribution growth. It’s not a good idea to issue more units at such high cost. And that’s why the company wants to self-fund the equity portion of its capex.” RCK Financial Services said in a Seeking Alpha article entitled “Enterprise Products lower distribution growth is good for unit holders.” “EPD has been lauded for years for its retained distributable cash flow strategy, but with the transition to a more institutional investor base, the company wants to push retained cash flow further. We at CBRE Clarion have been pushing for a self-funding business model,” Hinds Howard said in a Seeking Alpha article.

But wait, hasn’t this been EPD’s strategy all along? I looked up the most recent presentation on the EPD website (dated October 5, 2017) and sure enough, on page 53, under the heading of “Strong Financial Results,” EPD showcases their high coverage ratio. Back in 2014, it was 1.4x, excluding non-recurring items (gold bars).

Figure 1: EPD Coverage Ratio. Blue Bar: Recurring Items. Gold Bar: Non-Recurring. (Source: EPD Investor Presentation By Bryan Bulawa, Chief Financial Officer Dated October 5, 2017)

Looking further back, the oldest presentation on their website (dated January 6, 2016) has a similar slide on page 36 showing coverage ratios of 1.4 for 2011 and 2012.

Figure 2: EPD Coverage Radio. (Source: Presentation By Bryan Bulawa, Chief Financial Officer On January 6-7, 2016)

Most MLPs distribute essentially “all their available cash,” and fund growth projects by raising new debt and equity. EPD has long said their policy of maintaining a high coverage ratio allowed them to grow distributions faster. This has worked. The October 12 announcement represented their 53rd consecutive distribution increase, an impressive record for any company.

Figure 3: EPD Distributions. (Source: Y-Charts)

EPD has a robust investment program, including about $9 billion in capital projects under construction and more under development. But since 2012, their capital expenditures have been trending down, and management guidance has not indicated that a sharp increase is imminent. Moreover, during the recent period of high CapEx, EPD kept their quarterly increase at 0.005 (half a cent). Now that these projects are coming into service, shouldn’t the growth rate go up?

Figure 4: EBD Capital Expenditures. (Source: YCharts)

The reality is that EPD’s distribution growth rate has been declining for years, from double digits in the early 2000s to low-single digits today.

Figure 5: Distribution Growth (Year over Year). (Source: Author Analysis, YCharts)

Part of the problem is the law of large numbers. It takes a lot more investment to move the needle on a 50 billion business than it did when EPD was smaller. But there are other problems. The return on equity has declined from about 20% in 2012 to about 12% in the most recent quarter.

Figure 6: EPD Return On Equity (TTM). (Source: YCharts)

This is still well above their cost of equity capital, but a sustained lower ROE will generally lead to a lower growth rate in the future, and in fact, their growth rate has slowed. Over the last five years, even as the distribution increased by 30%, EBITDA/unit remained essentially flat.

Viewed in this light, a change in the distribution growth rate seems inevitable. One could make an argument that management should have frozen the distribution, rather than just cut back on the growth rate.

Figure 7: Five-Year Change In Distribution And EBITDA/Share. (Source: YCharts)

I am not saying that EPD is a poor investment. Since their IPO in 1998, EPD has delivered a spectacular total return of over 1,400% (including reinvested distributions), which trounced the 222% return for the SPY S&P 500 ETF (Source: YCharts). During this time, there have been periods in which the growth in EBITDA/unit has lagged, but in each case, these periods were followed by a surge.

Figure 8: Change In Distribution And EBITDA/Share Since IPO. (Source: YCharts)

Moreover, in the current business environment, maintaining EBITDA/unit flat is an accomplishment. Since oil prices collapsed in 2014, many well-respected midstream companies have had to deal with EBITDA/unit declines, and some of these were forced to cut distributions. This is especially true for a company, like EPD, that has a large backlog of projects under construction taking in capital, but not yet paying out cash.

Despite the downturn, EPD has retained a strong balance sheet, and one of the highest credit ratings among MLPs. They have an enviable interconnected asset footprint, and have been investing in petrochemical plants and export facilities for ethane, LPG, PGP, crude oil, and refined products. These provide an outlet for US energy, which currently sells at a discount to the international market.

Figure 9: EPD Asset Footprint. (Source: EPD Raymond James North American Energy Forum Presentation, Dated October 5, 2017)

My point is that EPD has not suddenly changed their cash flow retention policy. They have always maintained a high distribution coverage ratio, and if anything, their current ratio of 1.2 is low by historical standards. Also, I don’t see any evidence that EPD is getting badly treated by Mr. Market. The distribution yield, at about 6.3% prior to the announcement, was not particularly high by historical standards. The real problem, in my view, is that EPD’s distribution has been growing faster than cash flow per unit for several years. This wasn’t about Mr. Market, this was all about EPD’s financial results.

Figure 10: EPD Distribution Yield (TTM). (Source YCharts)

The real question, I think, is whether the ROE for EPD’s assets, including those recently acquired or under construction, will once again reach the high teens. Enterprise Products Partners has had a stellar track record. The energy industry is famously cyclical, and we are in the third year of a severe down cycle. When this cycle ends, and we enter a period of recovery, will EPD soar once again?

Personally, I believe it will. In my view, the current softness in the unit price is a buying opportunity for patient investors. Not because I believe they have changed their policies, or because I expect the market will show them more recognition, but because of Jim Teague’s track record. I expect the rewards will come, but not until the industry recovery sets in.

As Lord Rothschild once said, “the time to buy is when there is blood on the streets.” It seems to me that there is plenty of that in the MLP sector.

I invite readers to share their comments – including pointing out any items I may be missing – in the comments section.