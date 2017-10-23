Noble Energy: Who Cares About The Lawsuit

The Israel government is forcing this company to reduce its exposure to the Israel successes. A lot of cash generation can be expected.

So exactly when does a scary event not impact the future? Usually when it's so far into the future that even if the worst happens, it's too far away to worry about. Noble Energy (NBL) has been very busy raising its future prospects. Contrary to some thoughts by Mr. Market, those bright prospects are still on track.

"Israeli gas stocks were headed for their biggest losses in more than three months after the High Court opened the door for a future lawsuit against the firms that sell fuel to the country’s largest energy consumer." "The government instituted new policies last year to tear down what critics considered the monopolistic position of the two dominant players in the country’s natural gas industry - Delek Group Ltd. and Noble Energy Inc. Israel forced the companies, which held the biggest stakes in the largest gas fields, to sell down their holdings in Tamar and two smaller reservoirs."

The first quote probably scared Mr. Market silly. But before there are any problems, the lawsuit not only has to succeed but must also prove a lot of damage. The chances of success are not the greatest. It is not like Israel is the only country in the area paying a whole lot for natural gas. Any settlement is very likely to be years from the current time.

The market forgets that Israel does not want to destroy the industry. Israel probably wants profits limited to reasonable amounts.

Source: Noble Energy Presentation At Barclays Energy Conference September 2017.

As shown above, the best way to lower gas pricing is to allow further exploration of the area. That exploration will most likely result in more fields that will provide more competition to sell gas. Israel would be very wise to not discourage more exploration and future discoveries. So for all the noise about monopolies, expect a very reasonable solution to be achieved in the long run. Noble appears to be in a partnership that is delivering gas first so for the time being shareholders can expect a lot of cash flow and a lot of noisy complaining from the Israeli public.

But the second quote should have installed some common sense. Israel is forcing these companies to sell at a time of fairly high gas pricing. "Buy low and sell high" makes perfect sense to anyone except Mr. Market. The gas industry is notoriously cyclical. So sooner or later there will be an overproduction of gas just like in North America that could very easily force prices down and make the whole operation less profitable. Selling part of the interest makes perfect sense to minimize risk. So why in the world the market would object to this company monetizing some of its interest while prices are high is beyond rational thinking.

Source: Noble Energy Second Quarter 2017, Press Release

Putting the Israel production into perspective is important. The gas sold is very profitable, but it is still only about 10% of production. There is a whole lot more Israeli gas production on the way in the future. But if Israel gets bullheaded enough, then the company simply spins-off the Israel division along with an appropriate amount of debt and moves on. That production can be made up elsewhere quite easily for a company of this size. The lost profits may take a little longer but definitely nowhere near forever.

Source: Noble Energy Presentation At Barclays Energy Conference September 2017.

Furthermore, as noted above, the company and its partners are continuing to invest in more Israel future production. So the current court case is so far perceived by the partners as being something quite a bit less than ruinous. The partnership would stop development in a heartbeat and run the other way if that lawsuit was very threatening. Maybe it is better to sometimes ignore the headlines and consider buying during the periodic market panics.

"The Company is reaffirming its prior outlook of 40 percent U.S. onshore oil growth from the first quarter to the fourth quarter of 2017. "

Mr. Market should have been paying far more attention to the above quote. Unless the gas business is very profitable (like Israel), then that increasing oil production means major cash inflows on the way. This company has been gradually exiting the gas business and heading straight towards higher oil production. That is going to help production and profits far more now than the Israel headlines are likely to hurt in the future.

Source: Noble Energy Presentation At Barclays Energy Conference September, 2017.

Thanks to the acquisition of Clayton Williams (CWEI), this company has a premier position in Reeves County, Texas. That is one of the hottest and most profitable Permian spots to be an operator. That was the second acquisition that the company made in the area. So far, the company must like the rates of return as these onshore properties are receiving an outsized portion of the capital budget. The other big demand items is the new field development in Israel.

An increase in the percentage of oil produced is likely to follow the current budget strategy for several years if the current strategy continues.

Source: Noble Energy Second Quarter 2017, Press Release

The cash flow provided by operating activities improved from the previous years mostly due to a favorable swing in accounts payable. Accounts payable changed favorably $120 million in the first six months from an unfavorable $232 million in 2016 on the 10-Q report. But the most significant changes to cash flow are yet to come.

That increasing oil production and the second producing field in Israel promise a very bright future for this cash flow statement. Oil is usually far more profitable than gas. Plus, the forced monetization of some of the Israel interests further reduces the company's liability to any unfavorable lawsuit outcome.

The banks are firmly behind this company with a sizable credit line. The debt may be running a little high when compared to current cash flow from operations annualized, but there are clearly some major cash flow enhancing projects in the works. So this stock is probably a good buy on any market panic pullbacks. Five years from now this stock will probably be an easy double from the current levels. Any exploration successes could add considerably to the current bright outlook.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.