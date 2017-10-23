Uniti: Priced for Bankruptcy

If you would like to make this 14% return, then keep reading.

What if you could profit by just banking that they would not go bankrupt?

It is still unknown how their relationship with Windstream will play out.

Uniti Group (UNIT) has been left for dead by Wall Street. The pessimism has reached a boiling point in which it is now a rare example of what I like to call an "odds of bankruptcy" play. The most important question is, "Will Uniti go bankrupt?" If the answer is yes, we must of course stay away. If the answer is no, I show the best way to invest in it. I believe Uniti will not go bankrupt and in this article I show the logical reasoning behind how to choose the appropriate investment vehicle to act on it.

Why is bankruptcy being considered at all? Some context

The path of Uniti's common stock is very closely tied to that of its top tenant (from which it gets 70% of its revenues from) Windstream (WIN):

(Google Finance)

I list the two main reasons for this as well as references for various Seeking Alpha analyst' take on the situations:

1. Windstream recently eliminated its common dividend in order to pay down debt. While the elimination of the common dividend is in general a credit positive event, many began to wonder what would happen to Uniti if Windstream went bankrupt. Beyond Saving wrote an excellent piece analyzing why even in the unlikely event of a Windstream bankruptcy, the master lease between Uniti and Windstream ensures that Uniti will still be collecting rent: Uniti = Opportunity

2. Aurelius Capital Management recently claimed that Windstream's spin-off of Uniti constituted a sale and leaseback transaction which in their opinion violated certain bond covenants restricting exactly such an action. Rubicon Associates analyzed this in great detail and believes it to have low merit: Uniti - An Update On The Court Filings

Why is it easier to bet on bankruptcy?

In reading the above and others' analysis, I have the opinion that Uniti will do just fine. Does this mean that we should buy the common stock? This question is much more difficult to answer, as there are many more unknowns:

If Windstream does get into legal trouble, this will tie Uniti in, too. Will Uniti have to cut the dividend?

If Windstream does go bankrupt, there may be a brief period of no rent payments. Again, will Uniti have to cut the dividend?

Further, how much would they cut the dividend, or what if they just eliminate the dividend completely? What would that do to the common stock?

These are all very difficult questions that cannot really be answered without a crystal ball.

To make things even harder, even before this Windstream ordeal, Uniti was still very reliant on acquisitive growth to fund its dividend, who knows if they will succeed?

A much easier question to answer is: Will Uniti go bankrupt? Forget about growth in earnings or the amount of their dividend: will they simply continue some sort of operations?

Wouldn't it be nice to be able to profit so long as Uniti does not go bankrupt? They might eliminate their dividend, see their funds from operations drop 70%, but we would still make a decent return? If this interests you, keep reading.

The first way to play: the bonds

The most conventional way to approach the above scenario would be to invest in their bonds.

The idea is that assuming Uniti does not go bankrupt, we would receive all of the principal upon the maturity date.

Uniti has a senior unsecured note with CUSIP 20341WAD7 and maturity date of 10/15/2023. The yield to maturity is currently about 9% and is rated CCC+/Caa1 by S&P/Moody's.

This would be an acceptable option should an investor believe that Uniti can survive until 2023. This issue is covered well by Randy Durig in his article Find 9.5% YTM With Uniti Group, Maturing October 2023. There is another investment approach which I list below.

The Cash-Covered Put

Many readers will be familiar with the concept of a cash-covered put, for those who are not, a quick explanation: you sell a put option with strike price X while simultaneously setting aside just enough cash to "cover" this trade (this gives the buyer the option to sell the stock back to you at the strike price X). This will be made clearer with an example:

There is a put option expiring February 16th, 2018 with strike price of $15 and premium of $1.7. If you sell this cash-covered put, what would happen?

(Chart by Author)

The cash-covered put can be summarized as a strategy in which you believe your put will expire worthless due to the stock closing above the strike price.

Which specific cash-covered put am I recommending for Uniti?

I recently was able to execute the following cash-covered put:

Expiration: Jan 18th, 2019

Strike: $2.5

Premium: $0.35

Before we continue on I want to point out that options like this are very rare - how often can you make 0.35/2.5 = 14% so long as your stock does not drop 85%(!) in price (based on recent price of $16.6)?

It is clear that Uniti is being priced for bankruptcy. The only realistic situation which would cause one to lose money in this scenario would be if Windstream goes bankrupt (probably due to Aurelius) and this in turn causes a Uniti bankruptcy - all by January 2019.

What is the exact expectation of bankruptcy? We can compute this below using expected values:

Let X be the chance of bankruptcy

If Uniti goes bankrupt then we lose $2.5, otherwise we gain $0.35, thus:

X*(-2.5) +(1-X)*0.35 =0

X=0.35/ 2.85 = 12.3% chance of bankruptcy

In other words, if one sold this cash-covered put, they would be counting on Uniti not going bankrupt 87.7% of the time.

Note in this calculation I gave no credit to Uniti landing somewhere in between $0 and $2.5, doing that would further improve our odds.

Why is this potentially better than buying the bonds?

This cash-covered put has a shorter maturity (15 months compared to 6 years) and a larger "yield to maturity" (11% annualized compared to 9%).

Interestingly, the 12.3% chance of bankruptcy would bump the credit rating up from CCC+ to B- (if you let me make such a statement):

We can see based on the above Standard & Poor's study, the bond would have an approximate 48% chance of default - clearly the cash-covered put appears to be safer under this metric.

That said, if Uniti were to really default by January 2019, our cash-covered put would be worthless but the bonds may still recover some principal.

Can you do the same with a covered call?

It is important to note that the above investment approach is replicable by selling deep in the money covered calls (again, we are betting on bankruptcy and want our call to expire worthless the vast majority of the time).

If one were to buy Uniti and sell the Jan 2019 Expiration $2.5 Strike call, they would gain $13.3.

There are (potentially) 5 dividend payouts before expiration which is net $3, which would give a total of $18.8/share. This results in a 13.2% return.

The advantage that the cash-covered put has over this call is that the put's return is not dependent on receiving dividends.

I also must confess that I am also not too familiar with selling deep in the money calls and thus I am not sure of the tax consequences of doing so.

In this particular case at least, selling the cash-covered put is the most conservative option between buying the bonds and selling the covered call.

A note: how this approach differs from the traditional cash covered put mentality

Typically when one sells a cash-covered put, the mentality is that you should only do so if you are willing to buy the stock outright at that price.

I must point out that in this case, this mentality does not apply. Because we have assumed that Uniti would only close below $2.5 in the case of bankruptcy, we should not go into this trade with the mentality that we want to buy it at that price. If Uniti really reaches $2.5, we must assume that it has faced all the potential issues discussed previously and would be uninvestable.

I must note that while I was able to sell the cash-covered put for $0.35, the bid price is not currently this high. I recommend investors to use limit orders and start with prices near the ask price and slowly work lower.

When might one choose to sell cash covered puts over buying the common stock?

Cash-covered puts remove all of the potential upside in excess of the premium. Thus one can make the case that if Uniti does not go bankrupt, they would be compensated using the same expected value formula used in this article due to the outsized upside.

The goal of using cash-covered puts in this case thus is not to maximize the potential upside, but instead to maximize the probability of getting a decent return. Selling cash-covered puts is definitely a more conservative approach than buying the common stock.

Investors who are already have a fully allocated position to Uniti may also use this approach to invest in Uniti with less risk of overexposure.

Conclusion

The common stock is not yet pricing in bankruptcy. Investors who do not believe Uniti will go bankrupt can sell the Jan 2019 $2.5 cash-covered puts to make a generous 14% total return.

Tread carefully.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also short Jan 2019 Strike $2.5 puts