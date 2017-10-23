GlaxoSmithKline Lands Big Win For Shingles Vaccine

This past week, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) won FDA approval for its new shingles vaccine, known as Shingrix. The vaccine was approved to treat people with shingles who are 50 and older. The shingles disease is a reactivation of the chicken pox that has been dormant in the body for many years. It causes patients a painful rash burdened with blisters. There are more than 200,000 cases each year in the United States. The beauty of the vaccine is that it works really well. So well, that in the prior month, an FDA advisory panel unanimously recommended that it should be approved for marketing. GlaxoSmithKline is also waiting for a meeting this week on Wednesday, where the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's advisory committee is expected to vote on a recommendation for the use of Shingrix.

Competition

The approval of Shingrix does not necessarily mean it will have an easy time in the market. That's because it will have to go up against Merck (MRK) Zostavax. Although, there are a few advantages that Shingrix has over Zostavax that may help put it over the top. The first is that Shingrix seems to have a better handle on improved efficacy in older patients over time. For example, four years after patients received an injection of Shingrix, it remained 90% effective. On the other hand, those that take Zostavax saw the effectiveness of the vaccine drop over time. In addition, because Shingrix is given in two doses that are two months apart, it helps relieve the pain that is associated with the disease.

Market Opportunity

GlaxoSmithKline has a lot of products in its pipeline. But Shingrix is one that is up at the top in terms of potential. That's because the vaccine is expected to reach an annual sales forecast of $1 billion by 2023. Merck has done pretty well with its Zostavax vaccine over the years. Sales of Zostavax reached $685 million in 2016. Even better news for GlaxoSmithKline is that just last week it received approval for Shingrix in Canada. The company is also in line with regulatory filings for potential approval of Shingrix in Europe, Japan, and Australia.

Risks

One of the risks associated with Shingrix would be potential competition from Merck with Zostavax. That will likely cause sales of Shingrix to increase at a moderate pace. The vaccine probably won't be able to penetrate the market at a quick pace once it launches. Another risk would involve the applications in Europe, Japan, Australia. There is no way of knowing whether or not the regulatory authorities in those countries will approve Shingrix. If these other countries don't approve the vaccine, the market opportunity would change.

Conclusion

The FDA approval of Shingrix gives GlaxoSmithKline a huge opportunity to have a blockbuster drug on its hands. The positive efficacy data observed in two pivotal phase 3 studies, testing over 29,000 patients, should allow the vaccine to do well once it hits the market. The longer length of efficacy observed in much older people taking Shingrix, should allow it to compete well against Zostavax. Considering that Shingrix lasts a longer time once injected into a patient, I see it stealing market share from Zostavax as soon as hits the market.

