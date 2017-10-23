Long XIV/VXX Strategies Are Ludicrous

Looking at risk-return profile, these two ETFs don’t complement each other regardless of effective allocation.

Makes little sense since XIV and VXX are almost perfect inverses (r = -0.997) and have net negative alpha.

Purpose

On Sep. 28, 2017, The Balance of the Trade published Combining XIV With VXX: What Happens To The Risk Profile? This Editor’s Pick article considered the merits of combining two opposing volatility ETNs, VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term ETN (XIV) and iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX). The idea put forward was an initial 50/50 allocation, never rebalanced.

As the title of that article suggests, the focus was on how the volatility of the portfolio changed over time. Looking at a portfolio’s volatility but not its returns is kind of like talking about a cancer test’s sensitivity but not its specificity. A "test" that classifies everyone as having cancer is 100% sensitive (it detects all cases), but it’s also 0% specific (doesn’t clear any cancer-free patients) and therefore useless.

In this article, I’ll bring returns into the equation, and quickly show that XIV/VXX at any allocation is a doomed strategy.

Risk-return profile

Figure 1 shows mean vs. standard deviation of daily gains for fixed-allocation blends of XIV and VXX ranging from 100% VXX to 100% XIV, using data over their mutual lifetimes (Nov. 30, 2010, to Oct. 20, 2017).

The black line represents the risk-return you can achieve with some combination of XIV and VXX (points represent 10% increments), and the blue line represents the risk-return you can achieve with some combination of the S&P 500 (perhaps leveraged) and cash. A few points to note:

The XIV/VXX curve is dominated by the VFINX/cash curve. In other words, whatever your allocation to XIV and VXX, there exists a VFINX/cash portfolio with greater returns and lower volatility.

2. The closest you can get to keeping up with VFINX/cash is 100% XIV.

3. At 50/50, the XIV/VXX portfolio has more than 2x the volatility of VFINX and negative expected returns.

If you imagine implementing the strategy considered by The Balance of the Trade, you’d start at 50% XIV/50% VXX, which occupies a terrible position on the risk-return graph, and as your VXX holdings diminish you’d move along the curve towards the 100% XIV point. Your risk-return improves, but the already crazy volatility gets even higher, moving from about 2x that of the S&P to 3x, 4x, and eventually 4.4x. At any point, you’d enjoy better risk-adjusted returns with a leveraged S&P fund.

When Negative Correlation Isn’t Useful

In many cases, combining negatively correlated assets leads to strong risk-adjusted returns. But not always. As I’ve written before, negative correlation without positive alpha doesn’t do you much good.

In this case, XIV has slightly positive alpha relative to the S&P (0.017%), while VXX has considerable negative alpha (-0.057%). With these alphas, it’s not hard to see why the XIV/VXX curve in Figure 1 is dominated by VFINX/cash.

I suppose if you were to look just at their correlation, which is extremely high at -0.997, you might think that the funds would pair together nicely. But near-perfect negative correlation here simply reflects the fact that these funds are opposite sides of the same trade. Just as you wouldn’t expect to profit from pairing an S&P 500 fund with an inverse S&P 500 fund, you shouldn’t expect to profit from XIV and VXX.

To drive home this point, the betas for XIV and VXX are 3.630 and -3.632, almost exactly the same but in opposite directions. If it isn’t already clear that pairing these opposing funds is a bad idea, note that a 50/50 split would be roughly beta-neutral with a net alpha of -0.020%, corresponding to a 4.9% annual loss. Worse yet, looking at a 100-day moving window, this approach would have generated negative alpha 99.2% of the time.

Conclusion

Don’t do it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author used Yahoo! Finance to obtain historical stock prices and used R (including the "quantmod", "stocks", and "dvmisc" packages) to analyze the data and generate figures. Any opinion, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the National Science Foundation.