GE: Not Again

John Flannery's steps thus far suggest that Boston is up to the task of successfully turning around the company.

As a veteran employee of a cubicle farm at a Fortune 500 company, I have been through my fair share of reorganizations and workforce reductions. Apprehension is immediately kicked up several notches. People at the company for decades or close to retirement go on vacation only to be told to not come back because their positions were eliminated. Entire departments are labeled redundant with barely a moment's notice. For the people who remain, the sense of teamwork all but goes by the wayside as fearful employees batten down the hatches to focus on personal tracked metrics. For the already productive, there really is no choice but to continue to knock it out of the park and hope it's enough.

Really moving the needle on the demoralization meter however, is the reality that executive management rarely if ever shares in the belt-tightening. Bars are made lower so that bonuses can still be paid out. A little over a decade ago at my company, a particularly ditsy member of middle management once announced in our staff meeting without grasping the irony:

Executive Management recently met at Four Seasons to brainstorm about how to cut costs.

I cannot imagine what the morale has been like for employees at General Electric (GE), as there has been another person to sit down in the captain's chair, bringing with him yet another new set of ideas for how to get the ship off the sandbar. But it appears to me that there could be a twinkle of hope for the first time in a while.

The Kitchen Sink

The just-reported quarter was a rough one. Yes, revenues were up 14% to $33.47 billion, but this was primarily on the back of the Baker Hughes addition. Organic revenue was down 1%, and earnings fell by 5% to $1.8 billion.

On the surface it appears dreadful, but if we were to look under the hood, it would be less bad.

Aviation increased revenue by 8% and operating profit by 12%.

Healthcare increased revenue by 5% and operating profit by 14%.

Renewable energy increased revenue by 5% and operating profit by 27%.

At issue is two segments - Power, which saw a decline in revenue by 4% and a 51% lower profit and Oil and Gas, which was aided significantly by the Baker Hughes acquisition on the front side (81% revenue growth), but operating profit was still off by 35%. Minus these two juggernauts, GE had 2% organic growth across the rest of their segments. Granted, this is not setting the world on fire, but it isn't the end of it, either.

Most mind-boggling perhaps is that with one quarter left to go in the year, management cut EPS guidance for the year by a whopping 31% and almost halved their cash from operating activities outlook- this after Immelt cited oil & gas weakness in guiding to the lower end of the EPS range during his last quarterly conference call three months ago.

Frankly, it seems that the issues in the Power segment should have been also detailed with the updated guidance last quarter. Surely they would have had to guide down from their previous range, but the power business is long-tail. This isn't McDonald's saying less people came to their store than what they originally thought. These orders are laid out long in advance. They knew the weakness at the time. Perhaps they thought the issues were temporary. But with Siemens reportedly downsizing their own power business, this can no longer be seen as the case.

Admittedly however, this quarter pales in comparison to what is the way forward.

Here We Go Again

It's been a rough go of it for shareholders of GE. If one invested $10,000 in 2007, it would now be worth roughly $10,000. If one invested $10,000 when Jeff Immelt took over in 2001, it would now be worth roughly $10,000. Obviously, real shareholder returns have been dwarfed by the broader market.

Granted, Immelt was dealt a tough hand. He started as CEO four days before September 11 and also had to deal with the Great Recession. The GE Capital division that buoyed stock performance during the latter part of ballyhooed Jack Welch's tenure eventually became an albatross that almost sunk the company during the financial crisis. It should be a point of shame that the former industrial darling had a financing arm substantial enough to be labeled as a "too big to fail" financial institution.

GE became far too bloated, and Immelt deserves a bit of credit for divesting businesses in order to make it a leaner company. It is with benefit of hindsight that we can fault him for selling off NBC just before content became the Holy Grail, or for buying Baker Hughes at the top of the oil market.

But the fact remains that GE lost ~$150 billion of market cap in Immelt's tenure - roughly the size of The Walt Disney Company (DIS). Gross margin, operating margin, net margin and return on owners' equity have all been cut in half since 2007.

Enter John Flannery, a lifer from the healthcare division who arrived at GE right out of Wharton Business School 30 years ago. Nelson Peltz's assertion that company veterans are largely unable to make sweeping changes is not exclusively true, and Flannery has hit the ground running.

A New Day?

Immelt was quick to cut costs in manufacturing. However, leaks are starting to belie that Immelt viewed himself and his ilk as largely immune from the belt-tightening. We now know that he traveled with two corporate jets - the one he was on, and an empty one in the event that the first one had mechanical issues. They were parked far enough apart so as to not arouse suspicion, and the plane's crews were told to not openly discuss the empty one. One of the first things Flannery did upon his arrival was to ground GE's six corporate jets.

During his tenure Jack Welch started a program that gave 125 executives access to company cars. By the time of Immelt's departure, this number had grown to roughly 700. This has been throttled as well.

Also on the chopping block is an annual three-day excursion in Boca Raton where GE leaders from around the globe spent the time golfing, hobnobbing and fishing. The plan is to replace this with a scaled-down version in Boston.

Moreover, executives have been told to prepare for a cut at headquarters, in an effort to chop out $2 billion in savings in 2018 from areas that don't generate revenue or profit. And headquarters itself has been cut, as Flannery has delayed construction on part of it to save money.

In my view, all this has served as a slight uptick in morale and a gigantic point in Flannery's favor with the rank-and-file employee. When times are tough, things can get adversarial quickly when management is still perceived as "fat and happy". These cuts appear to be a welcome canary in the coal mine that this is no longer the case.

This provides him with the political capital to follow through on some tough choices, some of which are long overdue. For instance:

Rather than risk an expensive proxy fight like at Procter & Gamble (PG), he has welcomed Trian partner Ed Garden onto the Board of Directors.

On the recent conference call, he noted that the current 18-member Board is "big" and his verbiage seemed at least open to the idea of a reduction. A board shakeup is grossly needed, as it could easily be argued that they were complicit in what has become a travesty.

Top Immelt lieutenants Jeff Bornstein (CFO), Vice Chair Beth Comstock and Global Operations chief John Rice will leave at year-end.

Three of the five global research centers are closing, leaving only New York and India open.

The ambiguous vertical EPS reporting model that drew SEC attention is going out in favor of the industry standard on free cash flow, allowing for more consistency and transparency.

He has also pledged to cast off $20 billion in assets over the next 1-2 years. However, for a company with ~$300 billion this total is arguably not enough.

Admittedly there are no easy answers. Oil & Gas is easily the most viable candidate to be removed, but it is debatable if management is ready to cast it off so soon after building it out. Moreover, once the oil market improved, the armchair analysts and keyboard warriors would be immediately be second-guessing what they once advocated. Also, expect the Power segment to be gutted as management seeks to rightsize it and make it run better.

Flannery has stated that there are no sacred cows. Unfortunately, this also includes the dividend.

Another Kick in the Gut

Frankly, there has been no other reason but the dividend to own the stock for the past decade. And with total return largely nonexistent for the past fifteen years, it leads me to think that GE's shareholder base is predominantly the income-focused investor who has bought it as a great American brand bond proxy. As evidence for their viewpoint, General Electric has only cut its dividend once since the Great Depression. However, the dividend has not been covered by free cash flow since 2015, or by earnings since 2014.

At $.96 per share, the total cost is $8 billion. With cash from operating activities now being guided to $7 billion (previous guidance was for $12-14 billion), with dividend payments from GE Capital now suspended because of an actuarial review (due to be completed in the fourth quarter), with subtracting out much-needed capital expenditures (~$3-4 billion), and with pension obligations also on the table (~$1.8 billion), one can see why cutting it has become a foregone conclusion for many. A return to the traditional 50% EPS would cut GE's dividend by more than half.

Certainly, the most prudent thing would be to cut it by at least 25%. This would free up another $2 billion for restructuring efforts. However, in my view, a dividend cut of any amount is not a slam dunk for two main reasons. First, the remaining dividend for 2017 ($2 billion) is easily covered by the cash on the balance sheet - $8 billion, and $12.8 billion if you count Baker Hughes. Second, of all the cuts that have been mentioned thus far, this would be the only one that would directly impact the beleaguered shareholders. And with the restatement that the dividend is a top priority, cutting it would be a last resort. My own uneducated guess is that Flannery & Co. will try to make a go of the restructuring efforts and cost-cutting in hopes that they can kick the dividend cut can down the road and not have to address it later.

Valuation

I don't view General Electric as a "core" stock at this juncture, but it is now on my watch list because John Flannery appears to be "a cut above", I am intrigued by his candor and no-holds-barred approach, Nelson Peltz's group has a seat at the table, the financial media that unjustifiably fawned over Jeff Immelt for years does not want to be burned again, and in the event that Flannery is able to get the ship off of the sandbar, there is significant shareholder value to be unlocked. The plan is to buy just enough to write covered calls until this value creation happens. In the event I did not pick the bottom, the covered calls will help me lower my cost basis while I wait.

Morningstar lists the fair value as $32, and S&P / CFRA comes in at $22.73. Alternatively though, KERresearch recently laid out a fantastic and very intriguing sum of the parts valuation. Very unscientifically averaging these totals together, the ~$30 target represents a roughly 25% discount from Friday's close.

Summary

GE investors finally have a reason to forget Jeff Immelt, the estimated $211 million exit package notwithstanding. John Flannery has made his presence felt in a big way in a short while.

For long-term shareholders, Flannery has in my opinion at least earned a hearing on November 13th. He has shown the tenacity to deal with the tough choices that undoubtedly lie ahead.

In the interest of full disclosure, I will buy my stake in two pieces. One very soon, and then a larger one at a significantly lower price on November 13th, in the event I'm wrong about the dividend cut and it goes into the teens.

In both scenarios, it is my view that patient investors will be rewarded. Happy Investing!

Thank you so much for reading. If you found value here, please click the "Follow" button, because there is more where that came from. However, I am not a professional investor, and as such, the companies and/or positions mentioned and any associated analyses are related to my own personal experience and expertise, and is not intended to be a recommendation to buy or sell. As everyone has their own risk tolerance, goals and needs, it is important that you perform your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.