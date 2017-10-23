Ocwen: Darkest Before The Dawn?

With leverage so low, speculation continues to swirl about a potential buy-out of the firm. I've been dismissive of this before, but it looks more likely today than it did at any point in the past.

Ocwen (OCN) has seen tidbits of interesting news over the past six months, but nothing that really stirred me to cover the name again. That has changed recently, and there is enough going on here worth calling attention to. On a more macro basis, the four largest banks domestically (Citi (C), Wells Fargo (WFC), JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC)) continued to be net sellers of agency MSRs last quarter - $60 billion worth. The relevance of non-bank servicers like Ocwen are not fading with time. Specific to Ocwen, big factors in play include potential implications from the New Residential (NRZ) deal (what to do with that $400mm in cash), as well as what looks like a marked change in strategy when it comes to originations. Also, with earnings right around the corner, I’m going to stick my neck out on this one (once again), and forecast an earnings beat here. Sell-side estimates are a little too pessimistic in my opinon, and there still is a solid case to be made for another 30-50% upside from current levels.

Aggressive Settlements With State Regulatory Bodies, Q3 Impact

Late last week, Ocwen announced a settlement with Texas, making it the 21st state to settle with the company over recent allegations that stemmed from the CPFB; 10 regulatory bodies and two state attorney general offices remain. The terms of the deal come with broadly similar terms to the rest of the other settlements: Ocwen will not acquire any new residential MSRs until April 30th of next year, the company will develop a plan of action to transition away from REALServicing to an alternative servicing system and will not board any new loans onto the current system, Ocwen will hire a new auditor to test its handling of escrow accounts, etc. (can find the 8-K from Texas here). Like the others, there are no monetary fines or penalties involved, but it is obvious the company will incur additional costs to comply (escrow analysis, new servicing system). There are a few high-profile states to go, but the situation looks to be easing. Also of note, the enforcement chief at the CFPB (Tony Alexis) stepped down, which heightens the likelihood that the current director Richard Cordray may step down before his July 2018 term (potentially to pursue a bid for governor of Ohio). This would end up in a Trump nomination for the new head of the department, which is likely going to lead to a change of direction for the agency when it comes to aggressiveness.

Investors cannot forget hoping for more word from the New York Department of Financial Services either. Ocwen paid big money for forensic accounting and compliance testing to meet the agency’s demands over the past several years, and the monitor period was not extended. We were a hair away from New York authorizing MSR purchases (which would have freed the company to buy again after the California approval in February) before the CFPB blew the entire ship out of the water earlier this year. If New York authorizes again, or at least releases more granular data on testing results, that will likely be a strong catalyst to the upside for Ocwen, bolstering the case for further settlements with other states and regulatory bodies.

As far as earnings go, there should be no real impact on Ocwen’s 3Q (meaning large legal settlement charges) from these settlement efforts besides ongoing legal costs, which us shareholders have unfortunately grown accustomed to. As a refresher, Ocwen posted a 0.36/share loss in Q2, but this included $34mm for settling a legacy class lawsuit, as well an accrual for a call center class action lawsuit for $17mm that was not broken down on the Q2 slides; excluding those charges, Ocwen was GAAP profitable; not the first time in recent results. There have been a lot of these “one-offs” lately, but I’m hoping this is a relatively clean quarter when it comes to charges. Look for a $0.12/share miss as a conservative number, barring any more unusual numbers. This is substantially better than current Street consensus of a $0.38/share loss.

Over the next three quarters, Ocwen expects to collect the $400mm in cash from New Residential. As a reminder, Ocwen will be amortizing the $400mm over time (five-year straight line), rather than booking a one-time $400mm jolt to revenue, so this will be a tailwind to GAAP reported earnings that previously was hidden (potential New Residential value was previously listed as a potential value creator in adjusted book value in company presentations). Since Ocwen holds $680mm in total corporate debt (excluding its finance facilities), the New Residential cash infusion covers most of those obligations if the company wishes to retire it (SSTL currently bearing interest rate of 6%, the second lien senior notes due 2022 are at 8.375%). The company is also allowed to buy $20-30mm in stock according to the financial covenants within the first lien, and could make more if they make payments on the term loan. With the company below GAAP book value ($4.65/share) or adjusted book value (near $8.00/share by my calculation), this would be an excellent use of capital. On the other hand, particularly, if Ocwen does not elect to try for a sale (see below), that $400mm could come in handy as a means to acquire MSRs at some point in calendar year 2018 (barring any regulatory roadblocks).

Ocwen As A Takeover Target?

Rumors are continuing to swirl that Ocwen makes sense as a takeover target, particularly for NationStar Mortgage (NSM). The rumor mill has only been churning more after the announcement that Ocwen is selling its wholesale broker division. This isn’t an immaterial set of operations for the company, as this division accounts for roughly half of its forward originations. I found this development highly interesting, as management has long spoken of a desire to become one of the larger origination shops nationally. That goal always seeped aspirational; mortgage origination is highly competitive, and Ocwen’s relatively high cost of funds compared to traditional banks made profitable funding a tough nut to crack. Nonetheless, I still deemed this an important part of the Ocwen business, given the company was barred from MSR purchases; origination was its only source of stemming run-off. With the company locked out of purchases at best until the end of April next year, the company will bear the full brunt of portfolio run-off in the meantime.

Helping move sale speculation, the company hired Chris Whalen (well-known investment banker) as a consultant, as well as including new language in its recent form 8-Ks related to these settlements that speak towards requiring giving state regulatory bodies approval in the event of merger. It certainly could be boilerplate language, but given the recent news stream, it has only fueled the fire. Wedbush sparked this further when it put out this note recently on NationStar:

There are a lot of interesting potential developments on the outer edge of the horizon which, while not factored into valuation or investment view, are very much part what could drive NSM's share value higher if and when they bear fruit. This list includes a potential sale of Xome or NSM taking over some or all of Ocwen's servicing business.

A takeover always seemed a possibility just out of reach, because just as it seemed legal and regulatory issues were being resolved, more would pop up to replace those solved issues. Other non-bank servicers, already dealing with enough issues on their own, simply weren’t interested in shouldering unknown potential legal ramifications. There is a light at the end of the tunnel here, and a transaction looks much more attractive than it did six to twelve months ago. It is likely that a large non-bank servicer, like NationStar Mortgage, could expect to see $100-150mm in synergies on selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) costs via leverage off their own existing business. Given the persistent stress at Ocwen, it is easy to forget the golden days when they were supporting $2,000-2,100mm in revenues on $900mm in SG&A expense (SG&A is only on track to come down 15% this year from fiscal 2013-2015 levels, despite a 40% drop in top line revenue). Ocwen is already close to GAAP breakeven, this implies a healthy profitable margin to an acquirer. In addition, a borrower would also gain access to Ocwen’s tax loss carryforwards, as well as any potential unlockable value on its balance sheet that have been discussed ad nauseum in the past when it come to Ocwen valuation.

Takeaway

We’ve seen a big shift in who owns Ocwen in recent quarters. Bill Erbey was a big seller of calls earlier this year at strike prices around $2.50-$3.00/share (see form 4 filings) with January 2018/2019 expirations, which at this point look extremely likely to get called away. While seeing a founder reduce his stake this meaningfully could be interpreted negatively, Bill Erbey and his attitude and approach were likely a big reason Ocwen is in the mess it is today (accusations of related party transactions, aggressive tone towards regulators). I can only see benefits in seeing him reduce his stake. On the flip side, CEO Ronald Faris has 4mm in options at $4.00/share that expire next year – he is going to want the shares to continue moving up as they have been to make a little extra pocket money.

Like most of those invested in or at least involved with Ocwen over the past several years, it has been extremely easy to underestimate the aggression of regulators, as well as the financial impact. Just when management knocks one issue down, more issues reveal themselves. While I’ve said this before, the light at the end of the tunnel appears to be on its way. While Ocwen will have some issues to navigate (HAMP expiration, continued portfolio wind-down, several more quarters of no MSR purchases), the company is still so close to breakeven profitability. The price is still so low that the hurdles are quite low for continued equity appreciation in my opinion, and there are several catalysts and levers management can pull in the meantime while the regulatory issues are squashed. I’m not quite ready to count the firm out, and the overall picture looks so much healthier today than it did a few months ago, and I still think the company makes sense as a speculative buy.

