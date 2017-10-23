Starwood Waypoint Homes: Be A Landlord Without The Hassle

Investors seeking long-term dividend growth and who enjoy owning homes are encouraged to look into SFR/INVH.

Being a landlord is great. Having half of another person’s hard-earned money to pay for your mortgage is one of the most euphoric feelings in the world. However, owning single-family properties can be extremely frustrating. Between vacancies, endless repairs, and deadbeat tenants, something is always going on with the property. For example - my dad’s last tenant refused to pay rent nor move out, and his dog bit a neighbor, who decided to sue my dad. If you want to avoid all the headaches but still enjoy the pleasure and income stream of a feudal lord, single-family REITs (SFRs) may be the right investment. In this article, I will lay out why single-family REITs like Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) and Starwood Waypoint Homes (NYSE:SFR) are positioned for rapid and sustain dividend growth.

Reasons to prefer single-family REITs over direct ownership

Geographic Diversification – SFRs provide geographic diversification that is unattainable by mom-and-pop, do-it-yourself landlords. Diversification protects the REIT from idiosyncratic headwinds. For example, the oil collapse hammered the Houston real estate market while Seattle and Northern California markets were thriving on a continued tech boom. Professional Management – REIT managements have pedigree, professional networks, and track records unrivalled by small-town property managers. Invitation Homes and Starwood Waypoint executives are backed by Blackstone and Starwood Capital Group. Just relax, save yourself some headache, and let these professionals oversee leasing, refinancing, repairs and maintenance. REIT structure allows for “riskless arbitrage” gains – A publicly traded REIT structure allows management to opportunistically juice returns, creating value by buying back shares below NAV or issuing new shares above NAV to expand. Lower cost of debt – REITs are able to utilize securitization and corporate debt to obtain lower interest rates unattainable for individual investors. Starwood Waypoint recently raised $733 million at L + 156 bps. REITs offer superior liquidity – REITs trade just like stocks. Unlike direct ownership, price discovery and liquidity are non-issues. Rent growth – Individual property owners have a harder time raising rents than REITs. Those of you who own properties know the dreaded conversation each year when you pick up the rent check and go: “Umm… would it be cool if you guys can pay a couple hundred more starting next month?” However, the conversation goes very differently and tenants’ bargaining power diminishes when the rent collector is “just an employee” and the landlord is a cold corporation that needs to raise NOI to meet earnings guidance. As a result, mom-and-pop rental receipts usually trail institutionally owned properties in the same neighborhoods. Platform efficiency – Rent growth does not necessarily mean REIT-owned homes are more expensive to rent. Some of the efficiency gained from sharing maintenance costs and capital expenditure platform flow through to lower rent, keeping the properties competitive both in quality and in price.

SFRs vs. Apartments

What about apartment REITs? Unlike single-family REITs - which spawned from the foreclosure portfolio of legacy lenders post-financial crisis, apartment REITs have been around for a long time. Single-family players spent years figuring out how many repairmen to keep on payroll and where to acquire new properties, while apartment REITs enjoyed having already in tightly-packed, efficient properties.

At first, investors were skeptical about the viability of the single-family REIT model and they traded at severe discounts to multi-family counterparts. The properties and tenant were simply too diverse and too dispersed - the opposite of expertise and efficiency that the REIT model thrived on. To combat cost inefficiency, the largest SFR REITs have acquired properties aggressively and have gotten to critical mass and stabilized their NOI margin in the process. Currently single-family and multi-family REITs trade at similar multiples.

Single-family REIT NOI margins have caught up with multi-family:

Single-family has outperformed multi-family in the past 3 years:

AVB data by YCharts

So why favor single-family REITs? The answer is growth, growth, and “sticky growth.”

Portfolio Growth: Millennials are renting more than previous generations, and – believe it or not – single-family is actually the largest rental market at 15.8 million units. At far less than 1 million units combined, the SFRs are barely scratching the surface of the market. The cherry on top is that SFRs do not have the same supply-side issues apartments are currently facing.

65% of millennials are likely to be renters, a much higher percentage than other generations:

Source: Starwood Waypoint Homes Company Presentation

Current sector size is just a small portion of the 15.8 million unit market:

Source: Invitation Homes Company Presentation

Unlike apartments, supply growth is not a concern for single-family REITs:

Souce: Starwood Waypoint Homes Company Presentation

Rent Growth: The market has not seen institutional-grade properties from single-family housing before and therefore tenants were not paying top dollars rents. Since taking the sector by storm, SFRs have been able to grow rents much faster than multi-family counterparts due to their low starting point.

Tenant Stickiness: Single-family properties are family-oriented, community based assets that count schools and recreational parks into their amenities. Family renters are less likely to move while the kids are going to school, an advantage of SFRs that results in lower turnover compared to the rest of the industry.

Single-family properties have much lower turnover:

Stronger NOI growth, lower tenant turnover:

Source: Invitation Homes Company Presentation

Valuation

As a long-term income investor, I like to look at both how much a company pays in dividend (dividend yield) and how much it can actually afford to pay (earnings/FFO yield). Single-family REITs currently pay a lower yield, but not because they are less profitable. In fact, FFO yields for multi- and single-family are neck-to-neck. SFRs simply retain more capital because they are still in growth stage.

With significantly better growth prospects, I would argue that INVH and SFR deserve to trade at premiums to their multi-family peers.

Merger with Invitation Homes

The boards of Invitation Homes and Starwood Waypoint Homes approved a merger on August 10. I view this as a positive event for the industry as well as for the company. The biggest advantage single-family REIT has over direct real estate ownership is scale and synergy, and the transaction will propel the combined company into one of a top-20 REITs.

Source: Invitation Homes Company Presentation

The transaction will create $45 million to $50 million in cost synergies, 75% of which is expected to be realized within the first 12 months. The surviving company will have improved margins and a higher FFO/share, which I expect to lead to a 10% higher stock price.

FFO increases from $1.00/sh to $1.10/sh assuming low end of expected synergy -

Buy before the INVH-SFR merger

At merger closing, SFR shareholders will receive 1.614 shares of INVH for each SFR share. At current prices, investors can get an extra +0.5% boost by buying SFR and waiting for the merger to close.

Do note that SFR investors will experience a dividend cut post-merger due to INVH’s lower payout. INVH will hike its quarterly dividend from $0.08 to $0.11 upon closing, which will result in $0.11 * 1.614 = $0.18/share for SFR holders. This is a 19% dividend reduction for ex-SFR holders.

The merger is pending shareholder approval and expected to close by the end of 2017.

Conclusion

Single-family REITs are a great long-term play for dividend growth investors. A demographic shift, low turnovers, coupled with favorable supply dynamics will ensure sustained dividend growth for years to come. Get in before the public discovers this hidden juggernaut.

