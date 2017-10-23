M&T Bank: 42% Up Since Our Recommendation And Still Upside

Taking into account the upside to the top of the cycle, the structural highly profitable stock price trend and the capability of growth MTB is a clear buy.

M&T Bank presented excellent Q3 results. Return on Equity and Return on Assets increased to 8.89% and 1.18% respectively, leaving significant scope for future improvement.

Since we recommended MTB stock price in September 2016 has increased from US$114.8 to current US$163.21, or 42% more.

In our foundational article about M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB), published in September 2016, we said:

"M&T has probably the most original and successful commercial banking business model in the U.S: a very dominant business position in a small geographic area combined with outstanding M&A skills.

The management team has expanded M&T’s balance sheet from $2bn assets in 1983 to $125bn in 2016 with an exceptional 18.3% yearly rate of return.

At present day prices, and as long as the lender has space to grow in the U.S. and is managed by the current team, M&T is an excellent investment."

M&T Bank presented results for the third quarter 2017 on October the 18th. They were excellent, following expected trends outlined in our first article.

Diluted earnings per common share increased 5% YoY, from $2.1 to $2.21 in the current period. Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) increased by 8.89% and 1.18% respectively compared with 8.68% and 1.12% during the same period of 2016.

One of the main drivers of this performance has been an outstanding Net Interest Margin, which widened even more, to 3.53% compared with 3.45% for the second quarter of 2017.

Fixed and variable costs increased moderately, generating a 56% cost investment ratio compared with 52% in the second quarter and 55.1% during the same period of 2016.

These parameters, combined with moderate cost of risk of 111bps, slightly improved from 119bps during the second quarter generated a reasonable return on equity of 9.67%.

Finally, the loan book ended the quarter at $87.9 billion compared with $89.1bn at the end of the second quarter, or 1.3% down. Nevertheless, given the structural trend of balance sheet growth – around 11% - this short term performance is nothing to worry about.

The outstanding financial evolution of M&T continues

M&T shows an impressive long term evolution. Using data from Bloomberg, the compounded increase of MTB stock price during the period 1985 – 2017 is 12.7%. To this stellar performance we should add a dividends payout ratio of 31% averaged since 1990 over an average return on equity of 12.68% for the same period; adding this second component of an investor’s return – around 4% in paid out dividends - to the 12.7% accumulated increase in stock price we get a final even more impressive return: 16.7% The figure becomes even better if dividends are reinvested.

But where are we today in this long term assessment? At the end of the third quarter, a ROE of 8.89% is around 30% lower than typical values at the top of the cycle – around 13% ROE. There is, therefore, significant upside to be realized before the peak of the cycle though the exact extent of the potential ROE increase is difficult to assess at this point and will depend on how high the new cycle goes. From a Miskyan perspective, things could go much higher still.

On top of this ROE potential the historic rate of growth of the balance sheet during the period 1990 – 2017 is 11.4%; as a consequence another ROE point should be added from pure organic or M&A growth to the top of the cycle.

Adding this measure, the total potential for returns improvement to the peak of the cycle is around + 36%.

What about pricing? Price Earnings Ratio is high at this level – 18 times expected 2017 compared with historic banking average of around 14 times – but Price Book Value is still reasonable at 1.6 times. Therefore, taking into account a combined 1) potential ROE top of the cycle + 2) growth of balance sheet extra ROE at around 14.4%, we get a potential return of 9% per unit of capital invested at the top of the cycle and a 6.4% at the end of Q3 2017.

In terms of momentum, it is difficult to assess the potential for short term stock price increase: since our last article stock price has increased 42% from $114.8 to current levels of $163.21. This does not exclude further increases but certainly it makes them more difficult.

In any case it should be remembered that CAGR stock price increase of M&T is 12.7% ex dividends. This is not going to change; from the analysis of the competitive position of the bank at the end of Q3 2017 this impressive stock pricing trend seems to be well-established structurally.

Summarizing, taking into account the significant upside to the top of the cycle in the US, the structural and highly profitable stock price trend and the capability of organic and non organic growth a prudent banks investor can be confident he is investing his money wisely acquiring shares of the Buffalo lender. So does Warren Buffet, owner of 3.5% of the bank’s equity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.