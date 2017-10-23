Rig Count: Bottom Is Near

I expect the decline in rig count to reverse in the next two weeks, but this will not be enough to prevent oil prices from rising in 4Q17.

I published a comprehensive article Global Rig Count Is Sinking on October 13, and this week's rig count showed that the global oil supply is more fragile than even my estimate.

Baker Hughes on Friday announced that the U.S. oil and gas rig count declined by a show-stopper 15 rigs in the week leading up to October 20, on top of the 8-rig drop in the previous week:



The following detail illustrates that oil rig count declined by seven rigs and the horizontal rig count dropped by fifteen rigs:

The decline in the U.S. oil rig count that started in September has persisted into October, as I discussed in my recent article Rig Count Update And Implications. In total, the U.S. oil rig count has declined by 52 rigs since its most recent peak of 768 in August.

The large drop of 12 oil rigs in just two weeks is also in-line with my expectation noted in an earlier article:

This means, despite the volatility in oil prices since March, the oil rig count may continue lower through October.

As I explained in Don't Get Used To A Declining Rig Count, however, I expect this newfound downward trend in U.S. rig count to end in November. If my prediction is correct, we may see one or two more weeks of rig count drops, followed by a recovery through the year-end.

Implications

Despite oil bears' screams that "rig counts no longer matter," they sure do.

Even though the recently invented metric, "rig productivity," has surged in 2015, the more recent data prove that a large chunk of this increase was primarily due to operators focusing on the most productive wells, also known as "high grading." This trend, however, has recently reversed as the number of drilled wells has increased since 4Q16, and operators have had to look beyond the most productive regions in a given shale play. The following graph illustrates this phenomenon for the Permian Region:

Unfortunately for oil bears, oil production is simply the sum of oil produced from new wells and existing wells. The following graph from the EIA's Drilling Productivity Report shows that oil production from existing wells has continued to decline at an accelerating rate:

Bottom Line

With the recent large drops in domestic rig count, combined with lower new-well oil production per rig, as well as accelerating declines from existing wells, I expect U.S. oil production to continue to disappoint throughout 4Q17.

The only bear argument left is that the completion of drilled-but-uncompleted wells will magically accelerate at still depressed oil prices, which is a myth I colorfully busted in Will DUCs Sink Oil Prices?

Nope.

