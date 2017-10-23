Sally Beauty: Unfairly Dragged Down With The Rest Of Retail

My recent work on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) made me recollect the last large consumer retail position I had: Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH). I owned the company for just several months back late in 2015. I was taken aback to see the price as low as it is today, down more than 50% from my sale price, and I was even more surprised to see that the company hit my rosy fiscal 2016 projections nearly right on the nose, and that fiscal 2017, while below my light expectations (3-4% growth, flat margins), were not awful quarters by any stretch of the imagination. Given I remembered the company had little to no direct real estate exposure (leased versus company-owned), I was at a bit of a initial loss to explain the drop, other than general retail malaise (the list of retailers not down over the past eighteen months is small) driven by the big bad bully that is Amazon (AMZN).

Quick Business Overview, Why The Stock Has Fallen

As a quick refresher, Sally Beauty is a specialty retailer that focuses on sales of beauty products: hair care and color, skin and nail, as well as supporting accessories and appliances. The company aims to provide professional quality beauty products at reasonable prices. Most products are private label or microbrand products that are not available at mass retail locations. Unlike Ulta Beauty (ULTA), which has focused on higher end, top shelf real estate (and attracts a wealthier demographic as a result), Sally Beauty leases locations in strip malls and off-site locations; close enough to the action to warrant a side trip, but far enough away from the main attraction that leases are more reasonable. Stores are generally on the smaller side, staffed by a small workforce. The emphasis here is on value; management has made it clear that their primary competition is mass retail (Wal-Mart (WMT), Target (TGT)) or drugstores (Walgreens (WBA), CVS Health (CVS)), not Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), Sephora, or small independent beauty salons themselves.

Long-term growth in the industry has been 3% annually, and management has been growing store count 3% annually as well, so my initial expectations for Sally Beauty over the medium term were rather light: 4% top line growth with steady margins. Management has had a predisposition for issuing same store sales guidance in the 3% range as a result, which is what the company issued heading into fiscal 2017. Unfortunately, the retail environment has been tough this year, and management has cut that guidance several times, with guidance now flat for this year. In particular, the 2% same store sales drop in fiscal Q2 2017 was disconcerting, but a reversion to a 0.3% increase in the most recently reported quarter assuaged some concerns of a free-for-all drop. Still, retail’s fate is tied to same store sales comps more often than not, and these falling comps have been the primary driver, particularly since more weakness has been found in the company’s consumer operations (Sally Beauty stores) versus the company’s operations directed towards business customers (Beauty Systems Group branded locations). Simply put, brick-and-mortar retail is under tight scrutiny, and the market wants nothing to do a brand that is comping negative, no matter how incrementally, with consumers. Downgrades have been flying from the sell-side, the most recent being the Wells Fargo downgrade capitulation to a $16/share price target.

Cost Savings Initiatives, Relief On Non-Discretionary Expense

Management jumped into damage control mode, announcing an initiative to decrease 2017 operating expenses by $30mm via cost savings. Management has consolidated some facilities, cut staff (primarily at the corporate, and not store, level), and moved towards a more targeted advertising budget (social media efforts versus mass market). Unfortunately, there is only so much the company can do, as the bulk of selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) costs are not discretionary (lease expense, store-level labor). $30mm represents a little more than 2% of the overall SG&A budget; pocket change in the grand scheme of things. Nonetheless, targets are on track; SG&A expense was flat y/y in fiscal Q3 2017, and has been guided to be at similar levels as a percentage of revenue to fiscal 2016 despite the impact from new store openings. If/when comps improve, I suspect the impact of these initiatives will be a little bit more clear to shareholders.

Fortunately, there is some relief on the way when it comes to costs that are less discretionary in nature. On the wage front, labor inflation has moderated from the past several years, as a lot of state-driven minimum wage increases heading into the election put pressure on costs in some locales. On the lease front, the tough retail market does have its perks, particularly given Sally Beauty’s choice of location. Given the stress from the market on any brick-and-mortar location that is not in top locations, re-leasing spreads have narrowed significantly. The company traditionally leases in five-year windows, and management has noted that it has seen re-leasing spreads fall from high single digit to the mid to low single-digit area, a trend that should follow on over the next several years as the United States reconciles what appears to be an overabundance of retail-directed square footage versus overall need.

Framing E-Commerce, The Amazon Equation

Generally, women can have a tendency to not buy most of their beauty products online, so Sally Beauty has been slow to invest in this area; less than 2% of fiscal 2016 sales took place via the e-commerce channel. This may seem at odds with the products here, which are small and easily shipped, but particularly within the millennial age group, there is heavy demand for sampling, “try before you buy”, or some sort of light consult with an in-store employee. While this is less applicable with some product categories like hair color (still a winner for the firm) it is especially true within others such as makeup. Makeup has been a high growth category given the new interest in contouring, baking, sculpting, color-correcting, etc., with demand growth in large part being driven by YouTube and Instagram tutorials, and Sally Beauty is well set to take advantage of those trends via these in-store consults.

This is how Sally Beauty, Ulta Beauty, Sephora, and other beauty-centric retailers try to differentiate themselves. Drugstores and mass retailers still hold the lion’s share of beauty product sales simply out of convenience’s sake, but they do not allocate resources to staffed makeup counters, which is why they have been losing market share. Where Sally Beauty needs to step up its game is in its social media presence, as well as building a review network. While customers are very willing to go out to stores and try the products to seal the deal, most of these purchases are planned and well-researched online.

As far as how Amazon plays into this, Sally Beauty views them as a partner, not a competitor. In fact, the company has entered a partnership with Sally Beauty in the Dallas area to test same-day delivery of beauty orders fulfilled by company-owned retail stores. In the fiscal Q3 conference call, relatively fresh CEO Christian Brickman noted that the average income demographic of an Amazon Prime Now customer is 3x an average Sally customer, so the company sees very little overlap. Sally Beauty is all about providing products comparable to salon-quality products at non-salon prices – Amazon Prime Now customers are generally more likely to be used to paying for premium products. As a result, the company sees this type of partnership as a means to drive incremental sales to stores from a new customer base, as well as a way to leverage inventory and labor that is already in play. Management has stated that this business is profitable, and as a result, it seems likely that the program could be rolled out to other Prime Now city locations.

Tying into the e-commerce landscape, the company has also rolled out a new loyalty program as a pilot, moving away from a pay for discount program (similar to Best Buy’s (BBBY) model), instead shifting to a more traditional rewards-based program. Such a program is obviously more attractive to a broader set of consumers, and early results show that enrollment is up 27%, with the company’s e-mail database at more than 7mm customers. Given the test appears to have gone well, expectations should be for the program to be in play at all U.S. and Canadian Sally Beauty locations by the end of fiscal Q1 2018.

Balance Sheet Tweaks, Share Repurchase Impact, Free Cash Flow

One of the critical concerns raised by many in my initial research was the debt load at Sally Beauty, even though the company has (and still is) well positioned to service it given the above average operating margins within the beauty industry (12-13% GAAP operating margin). Sally Beauty has carried this level of debt ($1,800mm) since the November 2006 separation from its former parent, Alberto-Culver, with the debt sitting on three unsecured senior notes at the end of the last fiscal quarter: $850mm of 5.75% notes due 2022, $200mm of 5.5% notes due 2023, and $750mm of 5.625% notes due 2025. Sally Beauty also has a $500mm ABL credit facility, which was just amended and extended to 2022 expiration.

Shortly after the end of the quarter, Sally Beauty refinanced the 5.75% notes due 2022, rolling the debt over into a new institutional term loan to save on annual interest expense. The term loan has two tranches: $300mm bearing fixed interest at 4.5% and $550mm floating at LIBOR + 250bps (3.75% at date of deal close). The company bought some cheap interest rate caps that cap the company’s LIBOR exposure at 3%, which means Sally Beauty will not pay more than 5.5% on the floating portion of this debt. At current rates, this move saves $15mm annually in interest expense. While initial concerns from my end were on the move from unsecured debt to secured, this is a covenant light deal, with restrictions in place on leverage and interest expense that Sally Beauty has very little risk of tripping outside of an outright collapse in earnings.

Rather than address the debt over the past several years, Sally Beauty has instead been a meaningful repurchaser of its shares, retiring 25% of the float over the past five years. Given the company is trading at five-year lows, these purchases are obviously underwater at this point, and Sally Beauty is going to get some flak from observers at this point as a result. This is a valid criticism until it is not, and for every example of poor buyback activity, I can pull a counter. If the share price appreciates as I expect it to, this will be a moot point a few years down the line. Management is sticking to its guns, recently rolling over its buyback program into a new $1,000mm authorization through fiscal 2021. Historically, repurchases have been funded by free cash flow (Sally Beauty does not pay a dividend), and I suspect that will remain the case here.

Broadly, expectations are for a flat performance from Sally Beauty when it comes to operating cash flow this year: $350mm. However, capital spending will be down from elevated levels in fiscal 2016, back towards historical norms of $90-100mm ($67mm through fiscal Q3). As a result, Sally Beauty is going to generate in the neighborhood of $250mm in free cash flow this year, or 11% free cash flow yield. The company has never traded at those levels outside of during the Great Recession, where shares got caught up in the broader market sell-off – somewhat unfairly, given Sally Beauty sales and operating earnings continued to increase throughout the 2007-2010 period. If the company could navigate the impact of economic recession here in the United States basically unscarred, I have no doubts it can navigate a little bit of consumer malaise and some structural changes in the retail environment.

Valuation, Investor Takeaway

The sell-side has turned bearish, but even their average price target of $21/share sits roughly 20% above current share prices, and fiscal 2017/2018 earnings per share projections have actually moved up incrementally over the past several days. With short interest at nearly 15% of the float (five-year high), sentiment seems well negative. Granted, double digit short interests are common across brick-and-mortar retail, and there are plenty of cheap opportunities in retail as well that are trading with high single digit to double digit free cash flow yields, both within traditional retail plays, as well as within real estate. There are a lot of factors here that make Sally Beauty more attractive than most. The lack of direct mall exposure is one, as well as the company’s lack of directly owned properties. The average Sally Beauty store has limited footprint and little in the way of non-salvageable costs on closure; it is incredibly easily for management to elect to walk away from underperforming stores, which simply isn’t the case for big box retailers or some other beauty-exposed retailers like Ulta Beauty or Macy’s (M). Flat comps for the year are actually well ahead of most other retail plays as well; most retail apparel brick-and-mortar companies would kill to get flat comps this year.

Fair value is $25/share in my opinion, or 12.5x my estimate of fiscal 2018 earnings. This is still a discount compared to most retailers (11-14x is broadly the norm for brick-and-mortar), and well below peer Ulta Beauty, which still trades at 21x next year’s estimates. This builds in a big discount around the debt load, which I acknowledge the market is likely to continue to penalize for the foreseeable future. Nonetheless, I see a case for 40% upside in the name, predicated on improving sales comps, steady free cash flow, and higher earnings per share impact from the share repurchase program taking out larger proportions of the share count.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AEO, SBH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.