Update On Antares Pharma, Post Complete Response Letter

Overview

The U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a CRL to Antares Pharma (ATRS) on the 20th Oct in regard to their drug: XYOSTED (QuickShot Testosterone; QST). It indicates that XYOSTED will not be approved in its present form and stated two deficiencies:

1) The FDA is concerned that QST could cause a clinically meaningful increase in blood pressure (hypertension).

2) The FDA is also concerned about QST and the occurrence of depression and suicidality.

The good news from this CRL is that it did not cite deficiencies in the QST device, efficacy of the drug, or Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC). This is important to note as the purpose of a new drug, which already has competitors on the market, is that it needs to be an improvement, a refinement, or an advancement of the existing competitors. If the device is not better than, or at least equal to, currently available treatment, then what is its point? If the efficacy is not an improvement on the currently available drugs, again, what is its purpose? If it cannot fulfill these basic requirements then QST will definitely be in trouble. Yet, this does not seem to the case.

Since January 2014 the FDA has demanded a change in testosterone packaging to include a warning about the risks to cardiovascular health and have become more stringent with regards to the efficacy and safety of Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) drugs. Drugs are never truly 100% safe, there are always contraindications, but luckily, everyone is different and our bodies can react differently to the same drug. Below is a graph (Lipocine's graphic in its April 2016 presentation) detailing co-morbidities (other diseases which the same patient are suffering from apart hypogonadism) in patients who use TRT. We can see that about 28% of those who use TRT are also hypertensive and 20% of them suffer from depression, how many suffer from both hypertension and depression is somewhere between 20-40%, which still means over half of the TRT patients do not have contraindications (predisposed diseases which mean TRT should not be used as it could b harmful to the patient due to predisposed illnesses). But as these co-morbidities affect over 20% of the TRT patient population, it is therefore a justified concern to the FDA on whether it is safe enough for the population it is meant for.

Key thing to understand about co-morbidities and contraindications is that everybody is different and it is important for doctors (GPS) to understand your contraindications. Drug prescription should be individualized and take into account each patient's balance of risks for the various conditions that testosterone treatment could affect. We already know hypertension is a common (1 - 10%) adverse effect from TRT, whilst depression is less common at 0.1 - 1%, so the question is, does hypertension and depression with QST treatment differ from current TRTs? And unless the incidence of hypertension, depression and suicidality is greater with QST than those of currently available drugs, it is unlikely to affect the FDA approval of this drug. But phase 2 results did not report hypertension and depression as adverse effects and full profile of adverse effects for phase 3 trials are not published yet. The results are not publicly available for these trials, phase 3 trials were split into 2 separate trials totaling 300 individuals. The phase 2 trial results are public but did not report any results for hypertension and depression. Here is link for the clinical trials.

We may not know whether hypertension, occurrence of depression and suicidality, is greater in with QST (phase 3 full trial results on adverse effects unavailable), compared to currently available TRT drugs. But, as previously mentioned, Testosterone Enanthate the active drug in QST is currently available as an intramuscular injection, albeit missing preservatives, which are usually inert (don't interfere with the drug action), and should only affect the shelf life of the drug. Therefore, it is unlikely that the drug will cause significantly higher incidence of hypertension, depression, and suicidality compared to the currently available drugs on the market. If it is the route of administration which could be increasing the incidence of hypertension, depression and suicidally, we are assured the company intends to work with the FDA on these deficiencies. It is unlikely the route of administration could cause problems as it is similar to topical gels/transdermal patches which are applied over the skin (which will be absorbed into under the skin) as compared to under the skin (subcutaneous). I look forward to hearing from Antares Pharma's meeting with the FDA in order to further evaluate these deficiencies and understand the company's plans on moving forward.

In summary, yes, there is missing information with regards to the phase 3 trials of QST, pertaining the incidence of hypertension, depression and suicidality, which makes it uncertain as to whether QST can make it to the market. But these are not major issues that question the science behind QST that could prevent it from becoming a marketable drug based on the active ingredient and route of administration being similar to currently commercially available TRTs. We are assured the company is committed to bringing QST to market and there are no issues with the efficacy or major adverse effects of the drug. QST is just as good, if not an improvement, of currently available routes of administration and drugs on the market. I anticipate details of the phase 3 trials will become clearer in the future negotiations with the FDA. At this stage, continue to keep an eye on Antares Pharma Inc. and watch this space.

