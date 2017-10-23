Deposit Rates And CRE Concerns

The majors are starting to back away from Commercial Real Estate growth, but this option means large, and potentially more expensive, changes for banks with smaller balance sheets

This positioning, however, isn't afforded to smaller banks that depend on larger balances of more expensive CD's for funding.

With a lot of liquidity, major banks appear to be in a good position to benefit from higher rates despite an uptick in rates paid on deposits

While exciting, there's an uncomfortable (to me) time-gap around earning seasons prior to financial statement filings. Preferring to wait for the latter, I started to dig around last week on the FRED website to see if there were any major trends or changes that could impact the financials that I follow. The possibilities here are endless, so to narrow my search I chose to focus on the most 'complicated' aspect of NIM expansion, which is the cost of deposits.

And as you can see, after a couple years of nothing, deposit rates of all types have started to make a move from the bottom.

The banks are still benefiting from historically low cost of funds, but the uptick on the right side of each graph means higher expenses are coming. The largest mover for both jumbo and non-jumbo accounts came from 12-month CDs, with the rate for these maturities increasing 29% and 27% YTD (respectively).

0.28-0.31% paid on 1-YR CDs is still far from where costs were prior to 2010, but the pivot is scary if you're a company that depends on aggressive asset growth and you're short on core-deposits. The majors report lower NIMs but this is due to higher levels of liquidity (lower loan to deposit ratios).

On the earning calls of JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Wells Fargo (WFC), the most descriptive account of the impact of higher rates on deposits came from JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake, who said:

There’s been very little to no movement in the re-pricing of deposit accounts. There’s been some incremental movement in certain savings and CDs, but nothing systematic in the consumer space, but that’s pretty much as we would have expected with rates at these absolute levels. So at some point in time, and that may be a couple, three more rate hikes from now, the dynamics may start to change.

We're still a few weeks away from having FDIC data to see how the cost of funds has changed for different sized banks, but some of the small caps I follow have already reported up to a 20% YOY increases in the cost of interest bearing liabilities.

After Commercial Real Estate, What's the Next Growth Driver?

On top of having to deal with higher interest expenses, concerns for Commercial Real Estate (CRE) valuations and growth are mounting. In the past few years, a lot of successful small-caps have been accumulating CRE assets in search of yield, and if this well does in fact run dry, I'm not so confident the same successful CRE teams are going to transition easily into the next asset class (which could mean higher costs / demand for new talent).

To this point, if you're interested in hearing what a professional bank adviser has to say about this, in-between the time he takes to listen to baseball while waiting in traffic, check out this blog post at Jeff For Banks (then, if you enjoyed that clip, you'll want to follow Jeff Marsico on the Kafafiangroup podcast).

On Bank of America's earning call, CFO Paul Donofrio said:

We instituted - a year ago now, it is not longer, we pulled back a little bit on CRE, so we are still servicing customers there, we are still making loans, but we’re not, we're just being a little bit more cautious, and so you're not seeing a lot of growth in our CRE balances. And I would point out that, that kind of makes a 4% growth all that more kind of interesting, given our stance there.

'Interesting,' is how BAC describes the source of it's next 4% add, without the help of CRE loans - I didn't ask anyone but I'm sure that banks with assets under $5 billion would call it something else.

Bottom Line

It's not time to run for the hills, but lifting off of rates this low hasn't been done before - we're making history. I'm still looking for small cap ideas, but plan to change things up a bit by paying more attention to the moves the larger banks make. They continue to grow marketshare, and I think we'll see this stoke the M&A flames as smaller companies with improved valuations continue to weigh their options.

