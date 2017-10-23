Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 6: How It's Going And What 9 Dividend Stocks To Buy Today

First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits.

I am NOT recommending anyone mirror this portfolio, which is merely designed to show my unique rule-based, methodical approach to value-focused, long-term, dividend growth investing.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE 3.0 portfolio.

What Happened This Week

It was a very challenging week for me. CONE Midstream Partners (CNNX), triggered two buy rules, via its 3.5% (from last quarter) distribution increase, and also from falling to new 52-week lows.

However, I recently came across a great article explaining the importance of second and third order thinking, to make better decisions about all aspects of life.

The article outlined what it called the "10/10/10" rule, which states that before making any important decision, you need to consider how you'll feel in the next 10 minutes, 10 months, and 10 years.

Last week I outlined my concerns over my excess margin debt, and my plan to accelerate my deleveraging via my 3D plan (de-lever, diversify, de-risk).

My philosophy is that all people, whether or not they work for themselves (as I do), are entrepreneurs of their own lives.

Thus, it's important to think of your life as a cash flow-oriented business.

Discipline, patience, and long-term focus are all essential to meeting your goals, and making your dreams come true.

Thus, despite how great it feels to add stocks, especially at new 52-week lows, I had to consider how it might feel in 10 months, if the market corrects and I'm on the verge of a margin call.

Not just would I be potentially losing sleep (and credibility with my readers), but in the long term (10 years), the extra $144 a year in net dividends that adding that $2000 or CNNX, wouldn't matter.

10 years from now, I expect the portfolio to be so large (thanks to my high savings rate), and throwing off so much cash, that even $500 a year in net dividends (because CNNX is a fast growing MLP) will likely be a mere rounding error.

And since part of my goal with tracking this portfolio publicly is to inspire other investors, I feel I need to set a good example, which means following the portfolio rules and the long-term plan.

And while paying off margin debt isn't nearly as exciting as buying more shares of deeply undervalued dividend stocks, the fact remains that for each $143 I deleverage, I gain $0.01 per day in net dividends.

In fact, once the Fed likely raises rates in December, that figure will rise to $0.08 per day in net dividends per $1000 of margin debt paid off ($0.01 per day in additional net dividend per $125 paid off).

And, of course, I can't forget that the entire reason for deleveraging while the market is melting up is so that during the next correction (whenever that hits) I want to be able to take advantage of the incredible deals that will be available.

In other words, the downside of "something always being on sale" is that there is inherently a FOMO (fear of missing out) aspect to value-focused dividend investing.

However, when you reframe that, by realizing that there is no rush to invest today (because great bargains will always be waiting for you), suddenly it becomes a lot easier to stick to your guns and do the hardest thing for investors; sitting on your hands.

But that's exactly what you have to do in the long term if you want to get rich. Because stocks aren't just some symbol on a screen that rises and falls by the second but actual ownership in a living, growing company.

Every dollar you save and invest, means that you have hundreds, if not thousands of people at that company working hard, every day to make you rich. To grow the business, the cash flows, and the dividends, at an exponential rate.

When you think about the power of what stock ownership represents, which is far easier as a long-term dividend growth investor, suddenly the idea of patiently waiting and executing on sound long-term strategy doesn't seem boring at all.

Rather, it's thrilling, because every day that passes, and every disciplined decision you make about your spending and savings habits, is just one step closer to achieving true financial independence, and making your dreams come true.

Trades Of The Week

None

The Portfolio Today

Source: Morningstar

Because Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) is going up, its portfolio concentration is rising. As I've previously explained, I have no plans to sell if it crosses my 20% single holding threshold, which only applies to stocks on the way down.

After all, given that I estimate that the stock is 50% undervalued, I expect the share price to move much higher, and thus turbocharge my overall returns. The flip side of that is that the stock could end up representing about 30% of my holdings (if it doubles to fair value), until I diversify with other stocks in the coming 15 months (to 36 to 40 stocks by the end of 2018).

In addition, because of the weighting by yield, it continues to be highly concentrated in its dividend income.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

It's still primarily focused on US small cap stocks, because US stocks are my wheelhouse (circle of competence), and I plan to diversify into individual foreign stocks very slowly (mainly Chinese MOTUs AND Canadian REITs).

For now, the foreign holdings are primarily from my global REIT ETF, which has about 33% of its holdings in foreign blue chip REITs.





It also remains highly concentrated in REITs and MLPs (hard assets) as those are what's currently most on sale, though it is becoming more defensive over time (de-risking). The portfolio is always going to be skewed to one sector or another, because I don't have any sector or investment type limitations.

Thanks to the increased focus on faster growing blue chips, the projected dividend growth rate continues to rise (4.5% from 3.3% initially).

Interestingly enough, this portfolio, over the past year, has had organic dividend growth (purely from dividend increases by individual holdings) of 5.2%.

However, I'm trying to be conservative in my long-term growth estimates which is why I'm using 5-year projected EPS growth as the proxy for long-term payout growth in my future return calculations.

Portfolio Stats

Holdings: 23

Portfolio Size: $ 175,338 (up $2,150 since last week)

Equity: $ 80,216

Leverage Ratio: 2.19 (down from 2.25 last week)

Forward Leverage (uncleared money in transit to broker): 2.14

Distance To Margin Call: 23.5% (up from 21.8% last week)

Yield: 8.8% (down from 8.9% last week)

Yield On Cost: 8.9% (unchanged from last week)

Net Yield On Equity: 16.0% (down from 16.5% last week, because my equity base is growing quickly from new savings, dividends, and cap gains)

Annual Dividends: $15,353 (unchanged from last week)

Annual Interest: $2,540 (down from $2,588 last week due to paying down margin debt)

Annual Net Dividends: $12,813 (up from $12,776 last week)

(up from $12,776 last week) Monthly Average Net Dividends: $1,068 (up from $1,065 last week)

(up from $1,065 last week) Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $35.10 (up from $35.00 last week)

(up from $35.00 last week)

Price/Morningstar Fair Value: 0.87 (up from 0.86 last week)

FCF Margin: 25.3% (down from 25.8% last week)

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 4.5% (down from 4.6% last week)

Projected Unlevered Total Return: 13.4% (down from 13.5% last week)

Projected Net Levered Total Return: 26.2% (down from 27.0%, due to lower leverage)

Potential Net Levered Total Return (valuation reverts to fair value): 30.6% (down from 32.0%, due higher portfolio valuation and lower leverage)

Worst-Performing Positions

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG): -6.4%

CONE Midstream Partners: -3.6%

Uniti Group: -3.2%

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA): -2.7%

Taubman Centers (TCO): -1.8%

CBL & Associates (CBL): -1.7%

Best-Performing Positions

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP): 16.8%

Gladstone Land (LAND): 10.4%

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ): 6.3%

Shopify (SHOP): 6.3%

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP): 4.2%

Qualcomm (QCOM): 4.0%

While 6 weeks is certainly not enough time to make any definitive statements, in general, I'm very pleased with how the performance of the individual holdings is going.

The earlier ultra value names are recovering, while the older ones are generating very steady gains that are outpacing the market (in October, I'm beating the S&P 500 by more than 20% on an unlevered basis).

Undervalued Dividend Stocks On My Radar (And Buy List)

While I may be tapped out of additional buying power, that doesn't mean I'm not always on the hunt for quality, undervalued dividend growth stocks.

So here are the ones I recommend you check out. They are all near 52-week lows, and I would buy them (if I had the capital) at this time because I am confident they can generate long-term 10+% (unlevered) total returns.

The stocks are in order of highest to lowest yield:

Bottom Line: The Key To Long-Term Investing Success Is Discipline, Patience, And Mental Fortitude

Over my long investing career (since the age of 9), I've learned a good many things, most importantly what not to do.

After dabbling in every get rich quick scheme you can think of (day trading, momentum trading, currencies, commodities, option speculation), I've learned that Warren Buffett is right, "It's pretty easy to get well-to-do slowly. But it's not easy to get rich quick."

In other words, patience, discipline, and the awesome compounding power of money invested in quality, income-producing assets, is the true key to riches; one that's hidden in plain sight, for all to see.

The sad and ironic thing is that these aren't secrets at all, since plenty of great investors such as: Buffett, Mark Cuban, and John Bogle (founder of Vanguard) are practically shouting about them from the rooftops.

However, as with most things in life, there is a big difference between knowing something, and executing on it.

I'm not claiming to be perfect, because no one is, nor is my investing approach necessarily the best for you (or even for myself).

Only time, patience, and a whole lot of additional updates will determine just how good this investing strategy is. But the one thing I can promise is that I'll continue learning, tweaking, and sharing all of it with you, my loyal readers, as we continue on this grand adventure together.

One that's designed to let all of us grow wise, and hopefully richer, over the coming years and decades.