Liberty Tax Looks Like A Short - At Some Point

There are a lot - a lot - of concerns at Liberty Tax (TAX):

Adjusted EBITDA has stalled out the last few years, and non-GAAP net income declined 24% between FY14 and FY17.

Tax reform is a potential treat to the industry, with President Trump specifically calling out rival H&R Block (HRB) as being 'unhappy' with simplification aspects of the plan.

Digital DDIY providers like TurboTax developer Intuit (INTU) and TaxAct, owned by Blucora (BCOR), appear to be taking market share (though Liberty has argued otherwise) while H&R Block appears to be driving pricing pressure.

Meanwhile, what the company has termed "gray market" preparers have taken 5-10% of share over the past few years, according to former CEO John Hewitt on the Q1 conference call.

The company is coming off a FY17 that Hewitt himself admitted on the Q4 call was disappointing, with particular weakness in company-owned stores.

And Hewitt himself, a pioneer in the tax space and the founder of not only Liberty but now-private Jackson Hewitt, was fired for cause in early September, but still controls the company through Class B shares and remains on the board of directors. Nine days after the firing, Hewitt re-elected himself and the four directors he had chosen the year before - at least one of whom presumably supported his firing.

There are a plethora of potential catalysts for a short of TAX. And yet about 2% of shares outstanding are sold short, against 12% for HRB. A big run for HRB this year - the stock went from $20 to $31 between late February and late June - attracted some attention. Even that aside, however, HRB has been a more common short target than TAX, despite what are roughly similar qualitative bear cases.

And from a 'feel' standpoint, I think there is a short case for TAX - but I'm not sure that case is strong enough just yet. TAX is reasonably cheap, and management makes a somewhat intriguing case for significant growth going forward. Executives in the industry have largely dismissed regulatory concerns, perhaps emboldened by aggressive lobbying efforts. A short relying on legislative action in this environment seems dangerous, to say the least. And from a timing standpoint, barring a regulatory move, there probably isn't much reason for TAX to move over the next 3-4 months.

Still, this looks like a potential value trap at best, and a short at some point. Right now, "not bullish" isn't the same as shorting. But that very well could change.

The Bull Case For TAX

The numbers here simply aren't very impressive. Adjusted EBITDA has stalled out, dropping from $44.7 million in FY14 (ending April 30) to $42.4 million in FY17. Revenue declined 0.3% year-over-year in FY17, with U.S. tax returns down 9.5% year-over-year. (That figure is system-wide, which includes all of the mostly-franchised Liberty locations.) And EPS fell sharply as a result, dropping 18%+ to $1.15.

It looks as if this is a business struggling with online competition. Intuit grew revenue 10% in its fiscal 2017 (ending July); revenue at Blucora unit TaxAct rose 16% in the first half. Meanwhile, Liberty had particularly weak performance in the U.S., and H&R Block posted flat revenue in its FY17.

But Liberty management would argue that the last two years, in particular, were abnormal. Again, company-owned stores - 362 of the over 4,000, per the 10-K, though only 300 were operated during tax season, per the Q4 call - had a performance that both Hewitt and then-COO, now CEO, Ed Brunot, termed "unacceptable." The year before, over 70 franchised locations were shut down amid allegations of fraudulent tax returns. That hit FY16 results, but also led to far lower franchise demand in FY17, with franchise fees down 47% year-over-year.

As for the long-term concerns, Liberty has made a case that they're overblown. Online market share is coming not from traditional tax preparers, but from a shift of DIY work from paper to online, per IRS data:

Source: Liberty Tax June presentation

Tax reform, meanwhile, seems unlikely to have the impact some cite. Brunot told Fox Business Network in an interview that "sometimes simplification can actually cause change and a lot of confusion in and of itself". And we've heard these arguments before, as witnessed in this New York Times article from 1985:

The I.R.S. envisions that the tax system would be simplified to the point where, by the early 1990's, a majority of taxpayers would not even have to file a return. Instead, they could have the I.R.S. compute their tax bills - based on reports from employers and financial institutions - under what the Reagan plan characterizes as a "return-free" system.

On both fronts, management seems reasonably correct, at least in the near- to mid-term. And Liberty does have some avenues for growth. The company still insists that it can grow its franchise base about 150%, simply by moving franchisees to 5 locations from a current 2. Getting past the 2016 scandal should help on that front.

Liberty also has a SiempreTax+ concept, aimed at the fast-growing Hispanic population. That brand was up to 154 stores, at the end of FY17, per the Q4 call, nearly triple the 57 at launch two years earlier. Liberty also is rolling out a 360 accounting brand, which has 8 locations; Hewitt said on the Q4 call "we expect that to be growing exponentially."

There's a pilot program to attach Liberty Tax offices to existing insurance businesses. Financial products revenue - from the so-called "refund transfer" program - rose 14% in FY17, and accounted for 30% of revenue. And the company is looking to increase its share of corporate-owned offices, with a so-called "cluster" strategy looking to then sell some of those acquisitions as a group to larger potential franchisees.

All told, there's two core points to the bull case here. The first is that the seemingly stalled-out growth of the past few years isn't due as much to secular pressures as a cursory read might suggest. The second is that there remain substantial growth opportunities beyond simply increasing per-store returns filed and revenue. With the stock at 5.3x on an EV/EBITDA basis, and ~11x normalized free cash flow, the strongest part of the bull case is that TAX doesn't need both drivers to see at least some upside.

Even flat per-office profits, along with location expansion and other initiatives, drives overall earnings higher. And as bad as FY17 EPS looks, the 18.5% decline was mostly driven by non-cash impairment charges (which aren't excluded from the company's non-GAAP calculation) - EBITDA has been relatively stable even over the past couple of difficult years.

So if management is right on both points, there is a case for substantial appreciation. HRB trades at ~6.5x EV/EBITDA; if Liberty could convince investors that its smaller footprint merits a premium to its larger rival, even modest earnings growth drives the stock 40-50% higher over the next 18 months (the next two tax seasons), assuming a 7x EV/EBITDA multiple. Long story short, TAX management insists the growth story here isn't over. And if they're right, there's a chance the stock could once again see the $30+ levels at which it traded in 2014 and early 2015.

The Bear Case

I'll grant that the easy short case here - that TurboTax and TaxAct are going to run Liberty out of business, if the federal government doesn't do so first - probably is too simplistic. But there are some real concerns here.

On the competitive front, it might be true that online DIY providers aren't stealing as much business as one might expect. But that doesn't mean competitive issues don't exist. The 'shadow preparers' (those who take money for doing taxes, but don't have a PTIN) appear to be taking share, even if the presentation (which appears to cite ~2% penetration) cites lower impact than the former CEO Hewitt. More broadly, independent providers appear to be growing, given recent results for both Liberty and H&R Block, and in a 'gig economy' it's hard to see how that reverses.

And the IRS data suggests that the online preparers are taking at least some share. And in a market that grows ~1% a year - and actually compressed last year, at least in terms of filings, according to the IRS - a point of share every year or two implies a shrinking market for brick-and-mortar preparers like Liberty, H&R Block, and Jackson Hewitt.

The competitive environment seems like it's going to get worse - not better. It may be true that TurboTax and TaxACT aren't taking as much share from Liberty as one might think. But pressure elsewhere still seems to imply an overall shrinking market.

As for recent results, there may be some short-term effects, both from FY17 execution and the tax fraud scandal. But growth stalled out in FY14 and FY15 as well. And there have been two hidden benefits that make recent performance worse than it appears. First, over the past three years, Liberty has spent $23 million on acquisitions of offices and AD (area developer) territories. That spend should have added a few points of EBITDA growth from FY14's $45 million.

Secondly, Liberty's office profile looks much worse at the moment. Offices five years old or younger typically have much faster growth, as Liberty itself documents in its 10-K. As of the end of FY17, 1,202 of 3,823 offices operated during tax season were under five years old - about 31% of the total. That figure at the end of FY13 was 58%, per that year's 10-K.

This is a business that should have been growing over the past few years - but it hasn't. And it's not just a 2016-2017 issue, either. The number of offices declined in both FY14 and FY15 as well, which casts serious doubt on the company's talk of significant expansion. It's worth noting that the company's target footprint already appears to have been pulled down, with the number now at 9.5K versus the 11K cited as recently as the Q2 earnings call in December.

So where does growth come from? Slowed franchise expansion means lower upfront franchise and AD fees. (ADs buy territorial rights, and then sell the franchises themselves, splitting the proceeds with Liberty.) Financial products growth looks solid - but much of the double-digit increase y/y appears to have come from the company raising the maximum amount offered. Royalties on franchise revenue dropped 7% last year, and seem likely to be pressured going forward.

The number of returns per office system-wide was flat, and H&R Block's pricing efforts and/or other issues have led to Liberty's price increases decelerating from 6% in FY13 to a little over 2% last year. Company-owned stores hopefully will do better in FY18, but that aside I just don't see a growth driver short- or long-term.

Meanwhile, the Q1 report looked rather concerning, even if the market pretty much ignored it save for a brief and quickly reversed sell-off (which may have been linked more to the CEO change than to the numbers). Adjusted EBITDA loss expanded $1.5 million. Advertising expense rose 24% year-over-year, which the company in the 10-Q attributed in part to efforts to acquire new franchisees. The filing also described a "free-territory promotion for selected existing franchisees," which further undercuts the case for footprint growth. If Liberty can get to 9,500 offices, why is it giving territories away for free?

Even if the obvious short catalysts - regulation and online competition - aren't what they might appear, I still don't see Liberty as a particularly well-positioned business. From the numbers, and from the environment, it seems like a business declining modestly - and with the potential to tip in a faster drop. As cheap as TAX is, I'm skeptical its valuation fully incorporates that risk.

Is TAX A Short?

The question is whether there's enough to call for a short of the stock - and, as yet, I don't quite think so. There is some turnaround potential, notably from execution at US company-owned offices, which badly underperformed franchised locations last year. A 5x+ EV/EBITDA multiple shows the market already is highly skeptical of the company's claimed growth initiatives. And an effort to buy out John Hewitt's Class B stock could provide a short-term pop to the stock, while there isn't likely to be any fundamental catalyst until CY18 at the earliest.

But there are some signs of distress here, and it is a stock worth watching even with the Q2 numbers. Higher expenses this year could pressure earnings, and an adjusted EPS figure near or below $1 (against $1.15 in FY17) likely sends the stock down 15-20% to the $11-$12 range. Any movement on tax reform in Washington could cause some volatility, an opportunity for traders more agile than myself or a possible driver of a relief rally that could provide a better entry point for a short.

Again, I'm just not particularly impressed with the business at the moment. It's likely the brand has been damaged by the FY16 scandal. Execution hasn't been great. Competition is rising across the board. And category growth is basically capped. It's a combination that suggests that something very well could go wrong here. When, and what that will be, is harder to predict at the moment.

