Buffett's Bullish Bet Bereft Buffer

Seritage Growth Properties has begun to underperform the other retail REITs and Sears Holdings has spiked down as well.

Investment Thesis: Seritage Growth properties (SRG) is still running on the hype of Warren Buffett's investment in the company. We see little value in the company especially in light of the substantial opportunities available elsewhere in the retail mall space.

We wrote about SRG recently where we compared it against CBL & associates Properties Inc. (CBL). Our rationale was that even sustaining CBL's dividend would outperform the absolute best case for SRG. Since then SRG is down about 9%, but its primary tenant, Sears Holding (SHLD) is down 27.5%.

SHLD is now on its last dying breath. Sure there could be one or two more short squeezes, but with Bruce Berkowitz exiting the board of SHLD, we see that as a sign that this saga will be wrapping up soon. Back in July we had put up this chart, which showed the best case of dependency of SRG on SHLD's revenues.

Source: Author's extrapolations and calculations

Based on way things are shaping up, SHLD will be lucky to make it to end of 2018 and SRG will be left with giant hole in its revenue stream. The bullish argument has been that these are superb property locations that can turned around rented at a multiple of the current rent. We think that the bulls are woefully misinformed and the risks are substantially to the downside. Here is why.

1) If SHLD defaults on its master lease, SRG has no money to pay its interest, let alone its dividend.

Sears Canada's bankruptcy showed how quickly a relatively stable situation can go bad. In a similar example, Toys'r'us went from what would be considered nonchalance to total chaos within weeks. We think SHLD is on similar life support and is unlikely to survive without help from Saint Jude (Patron Saint of lost causes...not the medical device maker). At that point whether it honors the master lease is debatable. That will depend on whether it can keep a supplier chain intact and deal with its other liabilities in an organized manner. We perceive that there is now at least a 50% chance that SHLD will default on its master lease with SRG.

In which case, this is what the cash flow will look like.

Source: From Q2-2017 SRG results and author's calculations

We increased the net revenue by 20% to account for the timing of the actual bankruptcy along with further switches to Non-Sears tenants. We still did not reach a positive number before getting to the massive interest expense.

2) Joint Ventures, the last refuge of the SRG bulls

We have been repeatedly told that SRG properties are so amazing that every major developer will want to do joint ventures (JVs) with SRG. This is based on the past JVs as shown in their latest 10-Q.

Sure. There are JVs. However, there are two facts to consider about these JVs. One, they were struck during much calmer conditions in the overall retail market. Two, they are a small fragment of the total space that needs to be dealt with. SRG has 5.5 million square feet in the JVs while the Sears Leased GLA is more than 5X that at 31.37 million square feet.

3) Three reasons why deals may not happen

While JVS did happen in the past, we see three reasons why they may not happen today. The first is that three REITs that did do JVs, Simon Property group (SPG), Macerich (MAC) and General Growth Properties (GGP) all have big exposure to Sears locations.

Source: Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) presentation

Between the three of them they have 150 stores to show their developing capabilities. We seriously doubt that they will be keen on saying "What's another 150 odd locations. Bring em on!"

The second is that they may be spoiled for choice. According to Bruce Berkowitz, SHLD properties sold to SRG are about the same quality as those left inside SRG, except there are a lot more of them.

So if the three REITs mentioned do feel suicidal and go all Christopher Walken, they can choose from Non-SRG SHLD properties as well.

The third and final reason is that SRG is trading significantly above NAV. Investing equity into SRG at above NAV rates would be pure stupidity when their own shares are trading at substantial discounts to NAV. Of course that might change as SHLD bankruptcy nears and SRG start trading significantly lower. But at current prices, it seems unlikely that big deals will be struck.

Conclusion

Exposure to a single tenant, regardless how well they cover the rent can be a distressing experience for landlords. If you do not believe us, just ask Uniti (UNIT) whose 70% exposure to Windstream (WIN) revenues has pushed it to trade at less than 7X AFFO. By comparison, SRG trades at over 20X AFFO. Windstream has zero chance of going bankrupt in the next 36 months. SHLD has a 100% chance of going bankrupt in the next 24 months. Windstream has a profitable base business but the debt is of concern. SHLD has an unprofitable base business and has tons of debt and pension liabilities. Think about that. While Warren Buffett may have invested in the stock, we see the current price as lacking any buffer for appreciation and the best case may be a heavy equity dilution at a lower price.

On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate SRG a Strong Sell and at a 3.0 (Avoid like an unnecessary root canal on a healthy tooth).

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial (nor is it dental) advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. Twice daily brushing is also highly recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI, CBL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long SRG Dec 2018 puts.