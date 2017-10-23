Despite A Sharp Decline, United Airlines Is Not Worth Purchasing

Last week, shares of United Airlines (UAL) declined considerably after the company released this third quarter results. In this article, I will review those third quarter results as well as projections for the fourth quarter and beyond from the company. Based on this review, I believe that the decline was not solely due to the third quarter results, which were in line with previous guidance, but based on the United's failure to provide guidance on when the company's declining unit revenue and increasing unit costs may reverse those trends. Based on my valuation of the company, I do not believe that this share price drop represents a good buying opportunity for investors, and instead rate the stock as a hold.

United Third Quarter Results

Last week, United Airlines held their quarterly earnings conference call with analysts. The transcript of this call can be found on Seeking Alpha. During the call, the company presented their third-quarter results, offered some projections for their fourth quarter, and took questions from analysts. While the company tried to spin the results as a step in the right direction, albeit one with some headwinds hurting those efforts, analysts seemed less convinced, and the market even more unconvinced. Instead of taking the news of United's results and forecasts well, the stock dropped over 12% on October 18, from close to $68 down to $59.78.

UAL Price data by YCharts

United's third quarter results were generally in line with their previous guidance. The company reported revenue of $9.88 billion, operating income of $1.09 billion, and net income of $637 million. This net income results in earnings per share of $2.12. Each of these metrics is lower than the third quarter of 2016, when United reported revenue of $9.91 billion, operating income of $1.62 billion, net income of $965 million, and earnings per share (diluted) of $3.01. While such a decline is obviously not ideal, each of these results is generally in line with what was predicted in United's Investor Update on October 10. Thus, these results were likely already priced into the market and into analysts' expectations and forecasts, at least to some extent.

In terms of seat miles, United expanded their flight network by 3.0%, from 68 billion available seat miles (ASMs) to 70 billion ASM from 3Q 2016. United added 1.7% more revenue passenger miles (RPMs) as well, which resulted in a decline in load factor from 85.5% to 84.4%. Parsing United's costs and earnings into passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM) and costs per available seat mile (CASM), United's PRASM fell 3.7%, and United's CASM rose 3.0%. Fuel consumption rose slightly during the period, although United consumed approximately 2% less fuel per ASM than in the year prior. PRASM and CASM numbers were also in line with United's prior guidance.

Source: United Earnings Call Slides

United attributed the poor results, at least in part, to headwinds including storms, impacts from United's roll-out of basic economy, and to pricing pressure from ultra-low-cost carriers (ULCCs), especially Spirit Airlines (SAVE). During the quarter, United rolled out a "basic economy" offering more akin to that offered by the ULCCs, and temporarily lost share due to that rollout. However, the company believes the basic economy will ultimately offer benefits, especially as they tinker with pricing differentials between basic economy and standard economy. With regards to ULCCs, the primary issue appears to be a change in Spirit Airlines' pricing philosophy. Oscar Munoz, CEO of United Airlines, noted that when walk-up fares go down 80-90% over the course of a week or two, it "takes [a] little time to adjust to." United also noted that it was more exposed than other airlines to Spirit's fare changes, due to overlap between Spirit and United's hub airports including Chicago-O'Hare.

Fourth Quarter Forecasts and Beyond

In addition to providing third quarter results, United also provided forecasts for their fourth quarter in an Investor Update.

Source: United Investor Update

By and large, the forecasts call for more of the same from United: Increased capacity along with decreasing margins, decreasing PRASM, and increasing CASM-ex. Based on these numbers, I project United to have approximately $9.2 billion in fourth-quarter revenue, $530 million in operating income, and $240 million in net income. This would represent a 1% increase in revenue, due to flying more seat miles, but a 47% decline in operating income, and a 40% decline in net income.

United declined to offer guidance for 2018. During the earnings conference call, United noted headwinds in 2018, such as a higher mix of 50 seat flying, rising medical and dental costs, higher pension expense and rising airport rates and charges. During the call, analysts repeatedly asked for more guidance on 2018 numbers, and United repeatedly failed to deliver on any such guidance. For example, Hunter Keay asked if the company could provide and high-end estimate of CASM-ex, but Oscar Munoz (CEO of United) declined:

Not today. And trust me, we are not telling you because we don't want to; we are, as Andrew Levy talked about, deep in the middle of this stuff.

United's trend of decreasing unit revenue (PRASM) and increasing unit cost (CASM) is troubling. United already has the lowest operating margins of any of the top six airlines by market share in the United States. The company is also failing to offer any clear guidance on when these trends might reverse course. Accordingly, United looks poised to have its third straight year with the lowest operating margins of the six largest airlines, and looks poised to have its second straight year of declining operating margins.

Source: Author, based in part on company SEC filings

Indeed, a lot of analyst sentiment was summed up by Brandon Oglenski from Barclays during the earnings call, who stated:

[W]hen you point out public statements about earnings improvement or efficiency targets, people are going to measure you against those. And so, when you put in your slide today, that Investor Day initiatives are generally performing as expected. But then we hear on the call, we don't really want to focus on those numbers. You guys are drawing the focus there and then saying, we shouldn't be focused on it. So I guess, I just want to focus on your comments that, you said on the call, I am focused on absolute and relative earnings performance. When I look at your absolute earnings, they are down more than your competitors. Your relative margin gap is widening, not narrowing, and more importantly for the investors on this call, the stock is now down, call it 20% to 25% versus the market this year.

Brandon's pointed comments forced even Oscar Munoz to admit that United's team has "dug ourselves in a hole, from a competitive perspective." In my view, it is this lack of guidance for the future that has caused United's share prices to drop as much as they have, rather than the actual third-quarter earnings or fourth-quarter projections. While neither of those sets of numbers were positive, they were also not terribly out of line from data that is already out there. However, analysts and investors are looking for a silver lining for the future-a time when margins might increase rather than decrease. United's team has been unable to describe when such a time might arrive, even after three years of having the lowest margins in the industry. I believe that this lack of information is quite alarming.

My Valuation of United

Based on my model, I rate United as a hold, and believe that it has an intrinsic value of approximately $58. I am forecasting net income of $240 million on revenue of $9.2 billion in the next quarter, and revenues rising to $44 billion by 2022, with net income of $2.1 billion. My forecast includes an operating margin of 9% in 2022, and net margins of 5%, both of which are comparable to United's expected results in 2017. If Oscar Munoz and United's leadership team are successful in their goals of increasing United's margins, the company could fare better than this. Of course, the company may also perform much worse than this, especially if the economy slows down or if fuel prices rise significantly.

My valuation is based on a discounted cash flow using a discount rate of 9.7% (as a cost of equity). I estimate the present value of United's outstanding debt and leases (capital and operating) to be approximately $22 billion, which is a significant sum for a company with a market cap of only $18 billion. Including operating leases, United is the second most leveraged airline of the six largest airlines, trailing only American Airlines (AAL). Such leverage will tend to mean that United will suffer more than other airlines in down years, and perform better in good years. This leverage is thus especially alarming in view of the company's inability to match the margins of its competitors over the past three years, which have been highly profitable years for airlines. Instead, United has under-performed compared to other U.S. airlines, both in margins and in share price.

UAL data by YCharts

Conclusion

Based on my valuation of United, I do not recommend purchasing shares of the company. United's lack of clear guidance on the future is alarming, and the company's efforts to improve margins do not appear to have been successful to date. Instead, the company offers increasing unit cost and decreasing unit revenue, which is not an attractive proposition. Some investors may view United's recent decline in price as a good purchasing opportunity, but I instead view the decline as a proper response to the lack of guidance from the company, and the failure of the company to offer hope for improvements in the future.

