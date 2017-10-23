FAT Brands IPO: Fat Profits Or Empty Calories?

FAT Brands (FAT) is a franchiser of two different fast casual restaurant brands; Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express. In order to minimize operation risk, increase cash flow margins, and decrease capital expenditures, FAT Brands uses an asset light business model, which means they focus solely on franchising and not opening their own brick and mortar restaurants.

Source: Author

FAT Brands's current portfolio of restaurant brands has presence in 7 states and 18 countries, totaling 176 locations. Fatburger accounts for the overwhelming majority of those locations with 157 locations across 5 states and 18 countries. Fatburger was founded in 1947 in California, and has built itself a strong reputation as a hamburger restaurant.

Buffalo's Cafe, founded in 1985 in Georgia, accounts for the other 19 locations. Like Fatburger, they are a casual dining restaurant, however they are known for their chicken wings. Buffalo's Cafe was acquired in 2011, which is when they rolled out the Buffalo's Express, which is a fast-casual restaurant that is co-branded with Fatburger, offering a more limited menu. There are an additional 68 of these Buffalo's Express / Fatburger locations globally.

The picture below illustrates FAT Brands presence.

Source: FAT Brands' 1-A

IPO Details

A Mini IPO

FAT Brands filed a 1-A for what many call a "mini IPO." This allows businesses to raise up to $50 million through the general public, rather than just from accredited investors. It's a useful tool for younger growth companies to raise capital and still maintain control of their company.

In this offering, FAT Brands expects to sell 2 million shares at $12, for a total raise of $24 million. They will retain 8 million shares (80%), leaving FCCG the principal shareholder.

Proceeds

At the projected $12 share price, FAT Brands expects to raise $21.2 million. They expect to use $10.55 million to fund their most recent acquisition of Homestyle Dining LLC. This acquisition will give them their newest franchising subsidiaries of Ponderosa Franchising Company and Bonanza Restaurant Company.

They also intend to use $9.5 million to repay part of a $30 million debt owed to FCCG. This Related Party Debt was incurred by FCCG from acquiring the Buffalo's Franchise Concepts. After paying the $9.5 million, this debt will amount to $20.5 million and become FAT Brands' burden. The debt will carry a 10% interest rate and mature in 5 years.

Source: FAT Brands' 1-A

Dividend

FAT Brands is a high profit margin business owned by an investment company, which often means you can expect a decent dividend. Their target dividend is $0.48 per share yearly. At the IPO price of $12 per share, this equates to a 4% yield.

Financials

Revenue

When we look at the overall sales for FAT Brands, it includes two main revenue streams from two different brands; royalties and franchise fees from Fatburger and Buffalo's Cafe.

From 2012 to 2016, combined revenue from the two brands has increased each year, however in the more recent years revenue has began to slow. FAT Brands 3-year CAGR only sits at 4.31%, and they are on track for a down year for 2017. For the first half of 2017, revenue was just under $4.3 million, which is a drop of more than 15% for the same period of the year prior.

FAT Brands saw an increase in same-store domestic sales of 1.5% in 2016, compared to 3.9% in 2015, however it was Fatburger's international sales that led to their overall sales dropping 3.5%, and resulting in FAT Brands losing 10% in Fatburger royalties in 2016 compared to 2015. There are several reasons why each Fatburger may have under-performed expectations, but from a macro perspective it seems as if the strength of the US dollar, oil price decline in the Middle East, and other global economic factors have had a general impact.

In order to drive revenue and grow cash flow, FCCG acquired the franchiser of Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse restaurants in March. This acquisition will become part of FAT Brands following the offering. Currently there are 100 Ponderosa and 20 Bonanza restaurants across 19 states, Canada, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Egypt, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. They believe that the Ponderosa & Bonanza American steakhouse style restaurants will have strong international appeal.

Source: FAT Brands' 1-A

Profit

One of the most promising features of this investment is the huge margins FAT Brands makes. For the first 6 months of 2017 they did $1.7 million in net income on $4.3 million of revenue - a 40% net margin. That's an impressive and very attractive margin. For the full year of 2015, they netted at a 42% margin.

Keeping a close eye on FAT Brands' profit margin over time can be key. As they continue to make new acquisitions in the near future, they can expect growth across their top line, but the measurement of success in this type of asset light franchiser business will ultimately be on their bottom line. If their corporate development initiatives work as they expect, then they should be able to improve the cash flow margins of the new businesses they acquire, which should help maintain their current net margins, unless they significantly over leverage themselves.

Balance Sheet

The proceeds from the IPO will mostly be helpful towards FAT Brands' acquisitions, however it should put over $1 million in cash on their balance sheet which can be useful for liquidity purposes. Overall, FAT Brands is an asset light business with most of their valuable assets being intangibles, so there is not much to expect from their balance sheet. They will have that $20.5 million of Related Party Debt added to their balance sheet owed to FCCG. Following the IPO they are expected to have stockholder's equity of about $6.5 million, which means tangible book value will be negative.

Management

Andrew A. Wiederhorn is President and CEO of FAT Brands. His roots with the company go back to 2006 when he was CEO of Fatburger North America. However, Mr. Wiederhorn is not just the CEO of FAT Brands. He is also the Chairman and CEO of Fog Cutter Capital Group (OTCPK:FCCG), which is the principal shareholder of FAT Brands. And Mr. Wiederhorn is not the only executive of FAT Brands from FCCG. Both the CFO and COO have roles with FCCG.

Although I believe it can be beneficial to shareholders to have people in management who are associates of the principal shareholder, there may be too much in this scenario. The top three executive positions are all associates of FCCG, and the Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Development Officer are two 29 year old Thayer and Taylor Wiederhorn; sons of CEO Andrew Wiederhorn.

While it may seem like the boat is being steered by people who would have the shareholders interests in mind, there are issues with this management team. I would rather have seen a little more diversity with this team. A little too much from FCCG and the possible nepotism here puts a damper on any excitement about this team.

Risks

Competition

FAT Brands is a small player in a large game. Some of their recent slowdown in growth can be attributed to increasing domestic and international competition. Many of FAT Brands competitors are better funded with stronger brand recognition, making them a small fish in a big pond. Their competition come from national, international, and local fast-casual and fast food restaurants. Some of these include Five Guys Enterprises, McDonald's (MCD), Panera Bread, BurgerFi, Chiptole (CMG), and many more.

Dependent on a Variety of Factors

The asset light business model has plenty of upside and reduction of certain risks, however it also comes with some added risks. Due to the FAT Brands model, they are dependent on many factors outside of their direct control, such as franchisees, suppliers, distributors, etc. Since FAT Brands is a franchiser, they rely heavily on the reputation of their brands. Franchisees and suppliers are third parties which have the ability to tarnish some or all of the company's brands, which could create devastating revenue losses for them.

Trading Liquidity

With a $120 million market capitalization, FAT Brands is classified as a micro cap company. Only 2 million shares (20%) will be available to the public following this offering. Between the market cap and amount of shares in the float, FAT Brands will be subject to wider trading spreads and higher volatility. It can be difficult to unload any substantial positions in this type of equity investment.

Not A Diversified Portfolio

The vast majority of FAT Brands' current revenue and profits come from Fatburger. While Fatburger has been proven fruitful for them in the past, they are headed towards a down year for 2017. They have international presence, but as you can see below, the majority of their revenue comes from domestic sales. This all makes FAT Brands revenue concentration very high and susceptible to quick and drastic losses.

Source: FAT Brands' 1-A

Acquisition Synergies

While they have a strong and reasonable acquisition strategy that should show strong accretion, there is always the change of poor synergies that can harm the overall business. Normally, this is something that might be overlooked, however since FAT Brands has a more aggressive acquisition strategy, it is something that should be considered when investing. Their last acquisition was $10.6 million and they are already planning and/or in talks of up to another $40 million in upcoming acquisitions. Those are substantial investments which could lead to large losses if not managed properly into the company.

Valuation

At $12 per share, FAT Brands would receive a valuation of $120 million. What makes this company so valuable is their strong cash flow. For the first 6 months of 2017 their operating margin was an astounding 62%. Even for an asset light business that is very strong cash flow.. Wendy's (WEN) operates at about 21.2%, which is above the restaurant industry average of 17.3%. However, even though there are similarities in business models, FAT Brands is smaller with a lighter asset business. Looking at someone like The One Group Hospitality (STKS), who develops and operates high-end restaurants, has a lighter asset based model, but still doesn't come close to producing the cash flow margins of FAT Brands.

If we use FAT Brands' 2016 numbers, a $120 million valuation would place at a very high 12X sales multiple. However, due to their high margin model, it would place them at a far more reasonable 28.5X earnings. Keep in mind, this is based on 2016 numbers when there was no leverage on those bottom line numbers.

Now let's jump forward into 2017/2018. Doing so will give us the opportunity to work in the opportunity to work in the Ponderosa & Bonanza acquisition. Let's assume that total revenue from their current brand portfolio closes at $8.6 million, about a 15% decline, which is what they are on track for. Assuming more losses relating to their Fatburger brand in 2018, we can cut a conservative 7% in revenue, bringing the total to $8 million and operating income to $4.8 million.

Both Ponderosa & Bonanza brands have under-performed for the first half of 2017 compared to 2016 on both top and bottom lines. Together, the brands are on track to close at about $3.6 million in revenue for 2017; a 7% drop. This additional revenue would only bring FAT Brands' sales up to $12.2 million; a P/S of 9.8.

However, the acquisition yields a high cash flow margin. On that $3.6 million they should produce about $1.4 million in operating income before the management cost cutting from the synergies of the acquisition. For 2018, let's assume another 7% drop in revenue, bringing Ponderosa & Bonanza to about $3.35 million in sales. Now, work in the cost cutting synergies to boost their operating margin 8 points and they will be producing $1.6 million.

So, between the Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, and Ponderosa & Bonanza brands, my 2018 revenue estimates are approximately $11.35 million, which would represent a P/S of 10.6. However, operating income would come in at about $6.4 million. However, they will have leverage on their balance sheet to fund some of their acquisitions, therefore after interest expenses and taxes, I am projecting 2018 net income to come in at around $2.2 million, which would bring their PE to a very unattractive 55.

Catalysts

I believe the main catalyst for FAT Brands that is going to make their stock fall is going to come from their overly aggressive corporate development initiatives. Being controlled by an investment company, they are seeking out acquisitions that are immediately accretive to their earnings, which is motivating for investors, however it is not the full picture. FAT Brands is already sitting on a shrinking portfolio, and now they have entered into another agreement to purchase more brands that are decreasing across their top and bottom lines.

Currently they have entered into a letter of intent to acquire a new restaurant concept with 60 franchise locations for $11 million. And they are in talks about acquiring another restaurant concept with 50 locations for $26-30 million. So they are moving ahead on the growth front, but none of it is organic. They may find some immediate accretion to their bottom line with some of these acquisitions, however, from my calculations, it is not worth the price given the declining cash flows of the brands, which I believe will ultimately end up diluting their earnings.

Why would more acquisitions be a negative catalyst for their stock?

The stock may not fall on news of closing these acquisitions, but what it can lead to might cause it to move. FAT Brands has an aggressive dividend policy, which means they are looking to increase their payouts whenever they can, especially since they are owned by FCCG. However, I don't believe their aggressive dividend policy will coincide well with their aggressive growth strategy. They are seeking acquisitions based on cheap value and immediate accretion, which is why they are targeting acquisitions at 6-8 times their forward 12-month cash flow. The synergies kick in immediately as they are able to reduce the overhead costs, specifically in accounting, finance, and legal. This essentially increases the future cash flow of the new acquisitions, which creates a lower than expected valuation multiple on the purchase.

However, with the acquisitions comes significant debt, and my calculations say it is too much debt to make the acquisitions attractive. So far, we've seen them acquiring businesses with declining revenues and profits. Although the acquisitions may look cheap, over the long-term their cash flows will continue to decline and interest expense will eat more and more into their bottom line. Eventually, the ability to pay an attractive dividend will not be maintainable, and I believe they would be susceptible to lowering their distributions. So, while a dividend looks good now, I believe their growth strategy is too aggressive for what they are looking to payout.

Conclusion

There are a lot of things that look great about this IPO at face value; good dividend yield, great profit margins, aggressive growth initiatives, etc. However, they are coming to the markets at a time when the existing part of the company is experiencing a receding growth rate, which they are trying to combat via M&A. If I knew that FAT Brands could slowly grow their existing brands organically, while then seeking out strategic acquisitions, then I would be very interested in this IPO. But unfortunately that is not the case. They are already in talks of $40 million more in upcoming acquisitions, and that is going to lead to a debt load that will cut too deep into their attractive net margin. Following this IPO they will already have more than $20 million in Related Party Debt, and the idea to leverage them further with declining brands is too risky for me to get involved in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.