Who To Follow: Dividend & Income Newcomers

The Dividends & Income community can be a tight-knit bunch, but the doors are always open to newcomers.

At Seeking Alpha, we are always eager to welcome new voices to our mix.

The Dividends & Income area of Seeking Alpha is home to some of the website's most prolific and esteemed contributors, who have amassed great followings and regularly oversee robust comment streams for their articles. The camaraderie among some of the regular writers and commenters is admirable for a site that features a wide variety of opinions on a sensitive subject: what we should do with our hard-earned dollars.

The community might strike an observer as tight-knit, or even difficult to enter. But in my year (so far) overseeing Seeking Alpha's D&I content, I've found it to be a remarkably warm and welcoming community. Heck, it welcomed me without knowing anything about me, and I quickly felt right at home. And we welcome new authors all the time, too, always eager to hear from fresh voices and learn from others' experiences.

I want to highlight a few of our newer authors and make sure they're on everyone's radars. Please follow them if you find their articles interesting! And please share in the comments section which new authors you are following and what drew you to their content.

Retirement Tactician has made a grand entrance into the D&I community, gathering over 1,400 followers in just a month and a half. She described her strategy here, writing: "As a retiree, I want to collect income from my investments as soon as possible. Why? Because I have bills to pay, taxes, vacations to go on, charities to donate to, and other things that cost money right now. I enjoy using my retirement investment income to pay for my expenses rather than tap into my savings to pay for them."

Dividends and Growth began writing for Seeking Alpha in September, announcing his intentions to replace his paycheck with dividends in 25 years by way of DGI. "In short, focusing on monthly income will help me 'buy low, sell high;' or, ideally, buy and hold forever, should a stock continue to show great dividend growth," Dividends and Growth wrote.

Brian Soule has been writing for Seeking Alpha now for about six months, chronicling his "journey to acquire more sand in my shoes" - or in other words, to achieve a worry-free retirement via dividend growth investing. He wrote in his first article: "I hope that my commitment to purchasing high quality Dividend Growth stocks along with the Seeking Alpha community keeping me honest will allow me to reach my goal of exiting cube-life and finding that beach and having to deal with the sand in my shoes."

Julian Lin began writing for Seeking Alpha just two weeks ago and has five articles under his belt so far, including two Editors' Picks. According to his bio, "You may find my writing style to be a bit different - I heavily prioritize the business model over anything else. There are many businesses with great earnings and dividends histories - how do you know which ones will continue to prosper in the future? We must avoid investing like a stock screener and should carefully filter out companies that look good on paper but in reality posses no moat. I hope to contribute to this stock community and keep investing fun (and profitable!)"

Paul Anderson introduced Seeking Alpha to his Lake House Portfolio in June of this year. He's a fairly recent college grad who instead of focusing on investing for retirement has "decided to start a portfolio to assist me with the purchase of a lake house."

Juan de la Hoz, a fixed income analyst, has written several articles since August. He focuses mainly - but not exclusively - on Canadian stocks.

Anne Anderson, CFA is founder of REIT Growth and Income Monitor and has been writing about REITs for Seeking Alpha since September.

Cameron M Miller is a 24-year-old UK-based dividend growth investor who shared his young portfolio recently in his second article for Seeking Alpha.

Big Ticket Fund Managers has been writing for Seeking Alpha since August. In "How To Build A Dividend Growth Portfolio," BTFM wrote: "Starting a dividend growth portfolio could be both time-consuming and complicated, but over the long haul, it could be your ticket to financial freedom."

Now It's Your Turn

This is far from a complete list. I wish I had an easy way to filter out the newest authors in our group, but as far as I know, I do not. So I leave it up to you to tell me who I've missed in the comments below. Who are the hottest new authors that D&I investors need to follow?

