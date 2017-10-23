CubeSmart: This 4.1% Yielding Self-Storage REIT Will Continue To Hike Its Dividend

An investment in CUBE yields 4.1 percent, but the yield on cost can be expected to grow in the future.

Strong year-over-year NOI growth is one of the most attractive properties of an investment in CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (CUBE) is a self-storage real estate investment trust with attractive dividend growth potential. CubeSmart is acquiring new properties at a fast clip which explains the company's surging NOI. The REIT has a low AFFO payout ratio, suggesting that CubeSmart will continue to raise its dividend payout. CubeSmart is not in the bargain, but the dividend stream long term justifies the price tag in my opinion. An investment in CubeSmart based on today's valuation yields 4.1. percent.

Income investors don't always have to buy retail real estate investment trusts if they want to access a high-quality dividend stream. Self-storage REITs like CubeSmart also make attractive value propositions based on their strong cash flow position and potential for above-average dividend growth. CubeSmart is in a good position to keep growing its dividend, raising investors' yield on cost in the process.

CubeSmart - Snapshot

CubeSmart is a fast-growing self-storage REIT with an increasingly national presence. CubeSmart both owns stores outright but also manages properties through its third-party management program.



Source: CubeSmart

CubeSmart's store count has more than doubled since 2009 as the company experienced growth in both owned and managed properties.

Source: CubeSmart

Acquisitions are a central part of CubeSmart's growth strategy. The self-storage REIT aggressively purchases and develops properties in supply-limited markets with attractive economic fundamentals (strong population growth and above-average household incomes).

Source: CubeSmart

Attractive NOI Growth

CubeSmart has seen very strong net operating income growth in the last several years which is a reflection of the REIT's ambitious pursuit of acquisitions and developments. CubeSmart has guided for same-store NOI growth of 4.0%-5.0% in 2017.

Source: Achilles Research

Very Solid Dividend Coverage Stats

CubeSmart has excellent dividend coverage stats (which is also the reason why the REIT's shares are far from being cheap!). The self-storage REIT has a wide margin of dividend safety: CubeSmart pulled in $0.37/share (on average) in AFFO in the last five quarters which compares favorably to an average dividend rate of $0.25/share.

Source: Achilles Research

CubeSmart's AFFO payout ratio is incredibly low, averaging only 66 percent in the last five quarters. Income investors know what this means: CubeSmart can easily grow its dividend, potentially at a faster clip than other REITs.

Source: Achilles Research

Shareholder-Friendly Management

CubeSmart's dividend has risen in lockstep with growing FFO over time, which is a signature feature of a high-quality income vehicle and it reflects well on CubeSmart's management. Given CubeSmart's substantial excess dividend coverage and dividend growth history, chances are that management will continue to return more cash to shareholders in the future.

Source: CubeSmart

Valuation And Yield

CubeSmart has guided for its adjusted FFO to clock in somewhere between $1.53-$1.57/share in 2017. Based on this guidance, income investors pay 17.2x 2017e AFFO for CubeSmart's top-shelf dividend stats. An investment at today's price point comes with an entry yield of 4.1 percent while the odds are in favor of a growing yield on cost over time.

Your Takeaway

Though far from being a bargain, there are convincing reasons to take a close look at CubeSmart. The self-storage REIT has grown its portfolio steadily over the last eight years and it has seen very strong NOI and FFO growth thanks to its aggressive take on acquisitions and developments. The REIT's low AFFO payout ratio leaves significant headroom for above-average dividend growth and management has proven to be shareholder-friendly. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.