Allergan Was Correct To Fight The Legal Theft Of Property

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear whether IPR is constitutional in November.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) is an established company with much more on the market than just Restasis. They’ll survive financially even if they lose the Restasis patent after appeal of the recent district court decision invalidating six of the company's patents. The hit to their image will be restored as the fight plays out against Inter Partes Review ((IPR)) in the Supreme Court and more are educated on the injustice of the IPR process due to unintended consequences. With a bit of education, most will understand why Allergan felt compelled to give the patent to a Native American tribe.

My goal is to give readers more information on the IPR process and how it is hurting companies instead of protecting them. This issue needs to be resolved since it can have negative short term and long term effect on all patent holders.

Our patent system is being challenged by the Inter Partes Review process.

AGN is just one of many patent holders being attacked this way and it has subjected them to double jeopardy. Most don't seem to understand that the viability of the patent system is currently at risk since Inter Partes Review IPR is being used aggressively to invalidate patents.

AGN invoked sovereign immunity in the Inter Partes Review process, not the federal courts. However, the district court judge appears to have been unhappy seeing the move by AGN in the IPR process and it’s reflected in his decision. AGN has been subjected to double jeopardy and shouldn’t have to fight this battle in two places. Especially since the IPR process uses a different standard of validity than the standard used for granting patents.

I don’t believe companies should be able to use sovereign immunity to dodge IPR, but, they shouldn’t be placed in a position to have to even consider such a tactic in defense of what they own.

Restatis patents were set to expire in August 2024 according to the most recent 10-Q filed 8.9.17. Why should they lose protection early? AGN has stated they plan on appealing this decision.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear whether IPR is constitutional in November.

SCOTUS has agreed to hear whether IPR is constitutional. Oral argument is set for Nov. 27, 2017. The briefs can be found at the SCOTUS blog.

The America Invents Act (AIA) was signed into law 9.16.11 by President Obama.

Critics of the bill expressed concern, that the administration has been guided by the same people who previously lobbied for patent reform on behalf of IBM and Microsoft, and that their appointments were a violation of the Obama Administration's "Revolving Door Ban". USPTO Director David Kappos represented IBM, Marc Berejka (Senior Policy Advisor, Office of the Secretary, U.S. Department of Commerce) lobbied on behalf of Microsoft, and Secretary of Commerce Gary Locke, to whom the USPTO reported until Locke was made Ambassador to China on August 1, 2011, also has extensive ties to Microsoft.

The above may explain why IPR has been a major issue for tech companies for longer than it has been for biotech. The tech companies were ready to pounce when it became law.

The Act retained existing ex parte reexamination; added preissuance submissions by third parties; expanded inter partes reexamination, which was renamed inter partes review; and added post-grant review.

An end result is allowing the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) a power to cancel (any time after they have been issued, and at anyone’s request) patents using IPR, upon a finding that the invention was “unpatentable.”

The United States Patent and Trademark Office has admitted stacking PTAB panels to achieve desired outcomes:

According to admissions made by the USPTO during oral arguments at the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit the selection of Judges for expanded panels is done with the express intent to ensure the ruling desired by the Director. In other words, the Director stacks PTAB panels with Judges that are known to hold views on issues in alignment with the Director.

The reality has been changing for patent rights. Instead of being seen as private property once granted, a public right theory has emerged. SCOTUS needs to decide whether or not patents are private property. If so, is the taking of private property by government via IPR unconstitutional?

PTAB Death Squads: Are All Commercially Viable Patents Invalid? This article had an interesting bit in it.

These bleak statistics have lead Federal Circuit Chief Judge Randall Rader to at the AIPLA annual meeting in October 2013 call the PTAB “death squads killing property rights.”

This issue is very involved and my intent is to only give readers a rough idea of some of the issues involved. Read all of the links provided for a deeper understanding on this issue. It potentially affects all stock holdings.

If the worst happens and AGN loses its appeal and also loses in the IPR process I’d expect them to continue to market Restasis, but, likely at a much lower profit margin once other generics come out. They’d also likely cut the promotion budget and use it on another drug.

The frightening thing is watching the tone of the media, lawmakers and many shareholders responding to the patent handoff as a way to defend its patents from the IPR process. The reasons behind the handoff aren’t being discussed. The major flaws in the current IPR process are being ignored while patents are being legally attacked. The company hasn't done anything wrong in trying a novel or unusual method of protection. They are under attack.

Let’s all hope that SCOTUS rules that the IPR process is unconstitutional since most smaller companies will find it difficult to survive attacks such as this. Every shareholder should be calling their congressional representatives and put pressure on them to rectify this situation. The IPR process needs to end since it’s creating more harm than good. The current state of affairs is allowing legal theft of property.

