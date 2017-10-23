Herbalife: Credit Facility Covenant Violation Is A Real Threat

Further deterioration of GAAP earnings and increasing amounts of negative news will only exacerbate the need to deploy more capital to buy back more stock - the vicious cycle.

Due to Herbalife's poor fundamentals, they will not be able to sustain inflated share price via share repurchase program for much longer.

Effective capital allocators repurchase outstanding shares of their company when they believe there is a favorable divergence between the company's intrinsic value and market value. This divergence allows the repurchaser to buy back their currency at a "discount", which ultimately is accretive to the shareholders, assuming that the capital could not have been used elsewhere to generate a higher internal rate of return.

Another reason companies buyback stock is to simply reduce the number of outstanding shares, which, even if earnings remain the same, gives off the illusion that the company is growing EPS through the growth of their business, when in fact, they are just engineering the growth through financing. This becomes much more problematic when the company is buying back stock at a price above the company's intrinsic value for reasons unrelated to value accretion for shareholders.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) has been able to inflate their share price largely because they have participated in the market as a meaningful buyer of their own stock over the past year. By any reasonable valuation method, the company, at almost any point in time during their share repurchase campaign, was significantly overpaying for their stock and, therefore, was further destroying whatever shareholder value may remain, if any.

Herbalife conveniently employs share buybacks whenever there are negative developments with the business. Since many market participants are ruled by a phycological characteristic called "social proof," when participants see the negative updates, but subsequently no meaningful reaction in the stock price, they associate the importance of the development in the context of the stock price movement. Therefore, if the stock doesn't sell off, well, then it must not be a big deal, right? After all, the markets are efficient and all know the information is immediately and efficiently priced into a stock, right?

Wrong.

Stock prices are ultimately ruled by one concept. Supply and demand. Demand can be altered by fundamental and technical factors in the short and long term. If one can artificially create demand, say, through buying back billions of dollars of their own stock, they will influence the price for as long as they have such ammunition to continue to buy the stock back from the shaky hands of the market participants.

So, how long can Herbalife continue to buyback stock to prop up the share price? First, let's take a look at their balance sheet contained in their Form 10-Q Quarterly Report (Q2):

June 30, 2017 June 30, 2016 Cash and cash equivalents $1,624.10 $844.00 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 89.70 70.30 Inventories 378.60 371.30 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 177.00 176.90 Total current assets 2,269.40 1,462.50 Property, at cost, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization 374.00 378.00 Marketing related intangibles and other intangible assets, net 310.10 310.10 Goodwill 94.60 89.90 Other assets 361.90 324.90 Total assets $3,410.00 $2,565.40 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $89.50 $66.00 Royalty overrides 247.90 261.20 Current portion of long-term debt 100.30 9.50 Other current liabilities 425.10 454.80 Total current liabilities 862.80 791.50 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, net of current portion 2,188.10 1,438.40 Other non-current liabilities 159.10 139.20 Total liabilities 3,210.00 2,369.10 CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common shares, $0.001 par value; 1.0 billion shares authorized; 90.2 million (2017) and 93.1 million (2016) shares outstanding 0.10 0.10 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 442.70 467.60 Accumulated other comprehensive loss -188.40 -205.10 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 186.10 -66.30 Treasury stock, at cost, 3.8 million shares (2017) -240.50 - Total shareholders' equity 200.00 196.30 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $3,410.00 $2,565.40

Notice the difference in long-term debt from 2016 to 2017 and the proportionate increase in cash. Where did it come from and why did they lever up now?

In HERBALIFE LTD. - Quarterly Report (Q1), they announced:

On February 15, 2017, the Company entered into a new $1,450.0 million senior secured credit facility, or the Credit Facility, consisting of a $1,300.0 million term loan B, or the Term Loan, and a $150 million revolving credit facility, or the Revolving Credit Facility, with a syndicate of financial institutions as lenders, or Lenders. The Revolving Credit Facility matures on February 15, 2022, and the Term Loan matures on February 15, 2023.

It goes on to say:

The Credit Facility requires the Company to comply with a leverage ratio. In addition, the Credit Facility contains customary events of default and covenants, including covenants that limit or restrict the Company’s ability to incur liens, incur indebtedness, make investments, dispose of assets, make certain restricted payments, pay dividends, repurchase its common shares, merge or consolidate and enter into certain transactions with affiliates. The Company is also required to maintain a minimum balance of $200.0 million of consolidated cash and cash equivalents. As of March 31, 2017, and December 31, 2016, the Company was in compliance with its debt covenants under the Credit Facility and the Prior Credit Facility, respectively.

Notice they don't tell you the specifics of the leverage ratio requirements. Why not? Also, notice that they are required to keep a minimum of $200 million in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet. So, where are the proceeds from the Credit Facility going? You guessed it.

Continuing on in the document, under Share Repurchase section;

During the three months ended March 31, 2017, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company purchased 1.1 million of Herbalife Ltd.’s common shares through open market purchases at an aggregate cost of approximately $60.7 million or an average cost of $56.10 per share which reduced the Company’s total shareholders’ equity and is reflected at cost within the Company’s accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheet. Although these shares are owned by an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, they are reflected as treasury shares under U.S. GAAP and therefore, reduce the number of common shares outstanding within the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements and the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding used in calculating earnings per share. As of March 31, 2017, the Company held approximately 1.1 million of treasury shares for U.S. GAAP purposes. The Company did not repurchase any common shares in the open market during the three months ended March 31, 2016. As of March 31, 2017, the remaining authorized capacity under the Company’s $1.5 billion share repurchase program was $1,439.3 million.

As of the end of Q1, they had only bought back 1.1 million shares, an average of 366,667 shares per month, in the open market. At this time, they still have the capacity to buy $1,439.9 million worth of stock.

Moving on to Form 10-Q Quarterly Report (Q2)

During the three months ended June 30, 2017, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company purchased approximately 2.7 million of Herbalife Ltd.’s common shares through open market purchases at an aggregate cost of approximately $179.8 million, or an average cost of $67.06 per share, which reduced the Company’s total shareholders’ equity and is reflected at cost within the Company’s accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheet. Although these shares are owned by an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, they are reflected as treasury shares under U.S. GAAP and therefore, reduce the number of common shares outstanding within the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements and the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding used in calculating earnings per share. The common shares of Herbalife Ltd. held by the indirect wholly owned subsidiary, however, remain outstanding on the books and records of the Company’s transfer agent and therefore still carry voting and other share rights related to ownership of the Company’s common shares, which may be exercised. As of June 30, 2017, the Company held approximately 3.8 million of treasury shares for U.S. GAAP purposes. The Company did not repurchase any common shares in the open market during the three and six months ended June 30, 2016. As of June 30, 2017, the remaining authorized capacity under the Company’s $1.5 billion share repurchase program was $1,259.5 million.

As of the end of Q2, we see a massive uptick in the amount of shares purchased over the quarter at 2.7 million shares, or an average of 900,000 shares per month. This represents a growth rate of about 145% relative to Q1. At the time of the filing, they still have the capacity to buy $1,259.5 million worth of stock; but don't forget, they need to maintain at least $200 million on the balance sheet.

Finally, let's project out the amount of shares they will have purchased in Q3, including the Modified Dutch Auction, using our aforementioned buyback growth rate:

Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 (projected) Shares Repurchased 1,100,000 2,700,000 9,432,300 Average Cost $56.10 $67.06 $68.00 Total Spend $61,710,000 $181,062,000 $641,396,400 Repurchase Growth Rate Baseline 145% 249%

Assumptions used for Q3 2017 Shares Repurchased (assuming MDA is accounted for as closing in Q3 -- since it was extended, it may show up in Q4 financials):

Number of Shares Modified Dutch Auction 6,732,300 Share Repurchase Program 2,700,000

This means that, in just three quarters, Herbalife could have spent as much as $884,168,400 buying back stock. This is not sustainable. They cannot possibly continue at this rate and stay in compliance with their $200 million cash and cash equivalent bank covenant requirement for the Credit Facility.

Here's the pro forma effect Q3 figures would have on the $1,259.5 million in buyback capacity, as well as an assumed rate of buyback rate of 25% of Q3 2017 (less than what they bought in Q2) for the years thereafter:

Quarter Cash Spent @ 25% of Q2 2017 Remaining Credit Facility Capacity Q3 2017 $641,396,400.00 $618,103,600.00 Q4 2017 $160,349,100.00 $457,754,500.00 Q1 2018 $160,349,100.00 $297,405,400.00 Q2 2018 $160,349,100.00 $137,056,300.00 Q3 2018 $137,056,300.00 $0 (out of ammo) TOTAL $1,259,500,000.00

Let's now take a look at earnings pre and post (projected) FTC injunctive relief, then, after we have those figures, consolidate both to form a pro forma in order to project when the violation of the $200 million cash and cash equivalent covenant would occur:

Pro Forma Cash flow projections:

in millions H1 2017 (actual) H2 2017 (projected) H1 2018 (projected) H2 2018 (projected) H1 2019 (projected) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES $277.10 $126.54 $94.91 $71.18 $53.38 NET INCOME $222.80 $101.75 $76.31 $57.23 $42.92

Results in violation occurring at or around Q3 of 2019:

in millions H2 2017 (projected) H1 2018 (projected) H2 2018 (projected) H1 2019 (projected) Beg. Cash and Cash Equivalent $1,624.10 (actual) $948.90 $723.10 $473.59 Cash from Operations $126.54 $94.91 $71.18 $53.38 less cash used in buyback $801.75 $320.70 $320.70 $320.70 End Cash and Cash Equiv $948.90 $723.10 $473.59 $206.27

There is obviously a relationship between the amount and rate of stock the company buys back and the depletion of cash, so, if you believe they will have to buy back more than an average of $160,349,100 per quarter in order to defend the stock price on an ongoing basis, the demise only accelerates. Given the recent China issues, FTC injunctive relief, and Rodgers v Herbalife lawsuit, among other things, it is highly plausible for earnings to evaporate much faster.

Also, if my assumption on QoQ CFO figures are off on the high side, that will also accelerate the demise of the company and move it more rapidly toward covenant violation.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.