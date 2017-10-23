Nvidia: Government Hovers Over A Major Revenue Stream

Jurisdiction Over New Asset Class

Will governments seek to regulate cryptocurrencies, and in so doing slash demand for crypto graphics boards that provide 10% of the revenue of Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA)?

In past days the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission claimed that cryptos fall within their area of control. Bitcoin then dropped 8.4% over the next 24 hours. The SEC has noticed that jurisdiction for this new asset class falls within its purview. China is closing cryptocurrency exchanges, and South Korea has banned ICOs.

The managing director of the IMF says the organization wishes to be involved in crypto development, as it potentially represents "massive disruption." The IRS is studying blockchain technology for purposes of tax extraction through identification of crypto market participants. Vladimir Putin has called for a new regulatory environment to control access to cryptocurrencies.

Prospect Of Oversight And Regulation

The prospect of oversight and regulation is consequently very real for this market. How could it be otherwise when governments, tax offices, central bankers, banks, and security and law enforcement agencies depend on the monitoring and control of the holding and transfer of fiat currencies to maintain their power bases?

If permitted unconstrained development, cryptos potentially represent a systemic threat to the present economic structure of society, with all of the collateral ramifications that may have.

Chosen by many for the degree of anonymity they grant to their transactors, demand for cryptos, and therefore demand for crypto graphics cards, will inevitably be adversely impacted by government inserting itself to effect regulation of this asset class.

Depress Demand For Crypto Graphics Cards

What then are the potential consequences of these dynamics for Nvidia? Cryptocurrency cards are believed to comprise 10% ($691 million) of Nvidia's total revenue, and therefore represent a substantial income stream for the company. Any dampening of overall demand for cryptos as a result of government intrusion would in turn proportionally depress demand for Nvidia's crypto graphics cards.

Additionally in an uncertain and fast-changing world, the extent of Nvidia's reliance on this market sector is all the more telling when Nvidia depends on just one other market, gaming, for 58.3% of its total revenue. The company therefore is in distinct need of further diversification of its revenue flows to create substantially more defensive flexibility.

The narrowness of its revenue base is the reason why the company should be, and is, pursuing additional revenue streams from end-use AI inference applications.

Need For Income Diversification

The need for income diversification is most appropriately viewed by investors under the heading of forward strategic planning, as Nvidia has enjoyed runaway financial success over the last two years, which duly translated into an outstanding return for holders of the stock as the company's balance sheet grew exponentially.

Because of the extended time frame necessary for governments to mobilize and coordinate an attempt to exert control over an asset class unconstrained by geographical location, government oversight of cryptocurrencies is an issue which Nvidia should monitor closely, but not in expectation that such change is imminent.

Furthermore, a factor which may mitigate the consequences of government oversight of this sector for Nvidia is the extent to which technological innovation may counter government intrusion. One emerging example of such technology is Zcash, which provides full confidentiality while offering the option of selective transparency.

The Zcash blockchain, established in October 2016, records only a transaction date and time. No data is logged as to the identity of the recipient, the sender, or the amount transferred, unlike Bitcoin where these elements are readily identifiable. Zcash utilizes zk-SNARKs, a type of zero-knowledge cryptography which provides transaction proofs. Other cryptocurrencies, like Dash and Monero, offer similar confidentiality features.

Conclusion

Attempts at oversight and regulation of the cryptocurrency asset class by governments is in time inevitable as they seek to preserve the power structures rooted in fiat currencies upon which governments depend. How long these attempts take to become intrusive is an open question, with the likelihood being that the time required will be considerable.

Yet as attempts at oversight are seen to be escalating, that fact in itself may dampen overall demand for participation in crypto markets, and consequently reduce demand for Nvidia's crypto graphics boards. However, what may moderate a fall in demand is the migration of market participants to blockchains that offer the maximum level of confidentiality and anonymity.

While expecting the company's outperformance to continue for the foreseeable future, holders of Nvidia stock should be mindful of the progress made by governments in their pursuit of regulatory control over cryptocurrencies and its impact on crypto board demand.

They also should monitor Nvidia's attempts to achieve broader income diversification beyond current revenue streams in order to secure greater defensive flexibility for the company in order to insulate it against downturns in sectors to which it is currently vulnerable.

Consider following this author. To receive immediate alerts upon publication of future articles by this author, please click on either of the "Follow" buttons at the top and bottom of this page, and then select "Real Time Alerts." To review previously published articles by The Structure Of Price, click on the author's name at the top of this page.