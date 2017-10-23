The Real Reason PCI Fell

After reading a few comments over the last few days, a lot of Seeking Alpha readers seem to think Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Fund's (PCI) recent market price decline was a result of bearish articles on this site. This is not the case.

More astute commenters suggested that the dividend coverage, which has fallen to less than 70% and has been declining throughout the year, is the culprit. This is not really correct either.

It only takes one chart to see what happened to PCI lately:

There are two lines here--changes to PCI's NAV and changes to PCI's market price. Note how the five major downturns in PCI's market price (in February, March, May, August, and October) happened after a pause in the appreciation of PCI's NAV. It's hard to see in the chart above because the market price declines are so overly exaggerated versus the pauses (I hate to use the word "dip" to describe what we're seeing) we're seeing in PCI's upward trajectory of NAV gains. This chart may make the NAV trend a bit more discernible:

Also, just to ensure we cover all of our bases, let’s point out that volumes spiked and are tending to spike higher during selloffs:

In other words, more selling pressure is coming to PCI over time on pauses of NAV growth.

We can reinforce this view by looking at the ratios of the NAV and price dips for PCI:

Price at top Price at bottom Change NAV at top NAV at bottom Change Ratio Price: NAV Change February 20.98 20.7 1.33% 21.6 21.43 0.79% 169.6% March 21.16 20.48 3.21% 21.91 21.71 0.91% 352.1% May 22.24 21.73 2.29% 22.39 22.23 0.71% 320.9% August 23.14 21.8 5.79% 23.3 23.08 0.94% 613.3% October 23.41 22.33 4.61% 23.66 23.5 0.68% 682.2%

Note the final column above, with the exception of May, there’s a clear trajectory towards the market reacting to more selling pressure during every period of major NAV changes.

This is very exciting for anyone interested in buying PCI because it means PCI is getting a lot more volatile and market pricing of changes to its NAV are becoming increasingly inefficient. This bucks the broader trend in CEFs, which I have written about repeatedly over the last few months, of CEF pricings becoming more efficient.

What this means for the short to medium term is likely greater price volatility. Markets tend to put price volatility into securities where the future outcome of an asset is more uncertain (hence Amazon shares go up and down more radically than Coca-Cola). Does that mean the market is right to suggest there is more uncertainty in PCI’s future returns?

While no one knows the answer to that question for certain, the market has been pricing in more uncertainty in PCI’s NAV gains throughout 2017. Yet a YTD chart of PCI’s returns indicate that the trendline of graduate NAV appreciation despite short-term interruptions to that trend remains unbroken:



There is one point to consider: these NAV gains have been coming largely due to Pimco’s investment acumen and not primarily due to more aggressive leverage. At the end of 2016, PCI’s total effective leverage was 42%; on June 30th, it was 46% and is now 46.6%. While those numbers are trending upwards, it remains a rather small increase relative to NAV gains. Additionally, the vast majority (91.9%) of total leverage is reverse repurchase agreements, which are extremely low cost (since they are collateralized) and are not simply used by bond funds just to extend buying power; they are also an expression of interest rate curve expectations and are better-considered part of Pimco management’s view of future interest rate risks.

It’s rare to see such clear signs of what will happen in the future for any security, but the conclusions for PCI are simple:

Greater short-term price volatility is likely, which will: Introduce larger discounts to NAV despite: NAV appreciation trends remain unbroken despite periodic “pauses” to the still unbroken trendline

Price discovery is the final and tough part of the equation. I see a good reason to buy PCI now (I’ve recently purchased and plan to purchase more), and I also see a good reason to set a target price to buy more shares when prices fall lower than a certain level.

What I do not see, however, is an indication that PCI’s ability to generate cash, either through income or capital gains, is at all under threat.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.