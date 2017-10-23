How Struggling Nike Can Recover

Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) was founded in 1964 by Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight. The company is regarded not only as the largest athletic supplier in North America, but the entire world. As of this past month, Nike’s U.S. market share stands at an estimated 36%, which is well above competitors such as Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (13%) and Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (2.5%). However, Adidas has been flourishing recently while Nike has been struggling. As of August 2017, Adidas’s market share jumped by roughly half, while Nike dropped about 2%. Adidas has also seen its sales increase by upwards of 30% over the last few years, as Nike has only seen about a 12% increase.

A relatively unprecedented occurrence took place last year as Adidas created the best-selling sneaker in the country. This marked the first time in over a decade that Nike did not have the best-selling sneaker in the country. Adidas even passed Nike’s own Jordan brand to solidify itself as the second sneaker in the country only behind Nike. It is clear that Nike still has a dominant presence in the market, but the company is currently trending in the wrong direction.

2018 Q1 Financials

Nike recently released its 2018 Q1 results , showing some mixed results. The company achieved plenty of growth in international markets, however it also sustained a decline in revenue in the United States. Revenues were almost exactly the same as this time last year sitting at about $9.1 billion. Cost of Sales increased by about 3%, which resulted in a 4% decrease for Gross Margin. Earnings per share were also down 23% from last year. With the company’s revenues being stagnant, this is cause for worry as it reveals that Nike is lacking innovation. Over the past few months, Nike’s stock price has dropped roughly 13%. The leading athletic supplier needs to connect with its non-athletic audience better or it will continue to fall behind competitors in that area.

Social Media and Marketing

Nike is widely known as the most popular brand among professional sports, but it seems to be falling behind when it comes to non-athletic consumers. The biggest concern is that "Nike is lagging peers when it comes to Instagram". In the social media age that we live in today, it seems imperative to have a strong presence on platforms such as Twitter and Instagram. Nike may also want to think about readjusting its target audience as athletes are its primary focus. The majority of consumers purchase footwear for non-athletic purposes, so it seems that Nike is currently neglecting a very important segment of the footwear industry.

Another big issue with Nike is it is releasing its new Jordan brand styles too frequently. In the past, Jordan used to be in high demand as releases were less frequent and scarce. Currently, the frequent shoe releases are damaging the excitement that used to lead up to overnight releases as consumers are not anticipating releases as much as they once were. Demand has taken a hit as there always seems to be a new shoe being released. Selling directly on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) may be an effective way to combat this issue, but Nike may also want to consider scaling back its new shoe releases as a way to revamp demand for the popular Jordan shoe.

Growth in International Markets

In June, Nike revealed that it planned to cut about 2% of its global workforce and focus on just four markets instead of six. These four markets include: North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific & Latin America, and Europe, Middle East, & Africa. Nike’s sales may be struggling in North America as the company saw a 3% decline in footwear sales, 1% decline in apparel sales and a 3% decline in equipment sales.

However, the company is flourishing in the aforementioned international markets. Nike had a 1% increase in footwear sales, 9% increase in apparel sales and 7% increase in equipment sales in Europe. In China, it had a 7% increase in footwear sales, a 15% increase in apparel sales and a 7% decrease in equipment sales; the 7% decrease was minor as sales only decreased from 41 million to 38 million. Nike’s first quarter Sales for China were up 9% from last year, but North America’s sales were down 3%. Europe, Middle East & Africa sales increased by 4% and Asia Pacific & Latin America were even up 5% from last year. This shows that Nike is determined to succeed in international markets, but seems to be struggling a bit in North America. If Nike wants an alternate way to offset its decreasing sales in North America, continuing its success in international markets is a plausible strategy as there is plenty of room for growth.

Conclusion

All in all, Nike is still dominating in market share, but competitors like Adidas are trending in the right direction while Nike seems to be lagging behind. As the leading athletic supplier in the entire world, one would likely assume that Nike will improve its innovation and connection with consumers. Nike already dominates in its sponsorships of professional athletes. Some of the top athletes include Roger Federer, LeBron James, Rory McIlroy, and Tom Brady. Nike needs to begin focusing on non-athletic consumers as this will help the company trend in the right direction for the future. Putting in the money and effort to connect with consumers on Social Media will go a long way for Nike and will help fend off competitors like Adidas and Under Armour. Focusing on continued growth in international markets will also help Nike continue to grow. Despite some current flaws, Nike still has a very bright future and the necessary fixes seem to be easily achievable.

