Are You The Lucky Holder Of Any Of These Stocks? Don't Wait For A 'Black Monday' To Exit Out Of Some

(This article was written on October 19th 2017 and got delayed due to technical issues. Nonetheless, it's still very much relevant)

October 19th marks the 30-year anniversary of the 1987 "Black Monday" crash that saw the Dow Jones (DIA) losing circa 23% in one day.

Most people believe that with the advanced technology that is in-use today, combined with the modern regulation and "circuit breakers" rules - it's impossible for the market to experience such a day as 10/19/1987 again.

While technically they're right - a 20% decline will shut the stock exchange so a 23% drop in over a single day is simply out of reach nowadays - it's hard (and perhaps stupid) to ignore (at least) some of the similarities between now and then. For example:

From 30 years backwards to 3 weeks forward...

In three weeks, we will mark the first anniversary since the US elections. It's amazing how time flies, especially when things go so well... And things couldn't go better than to the happy holders of NVDA, MU, AMD, NRG and ALGN.

These fab-five represent the S&P500 (SPY) best performing stocks since the US elections:

While I don't wish shareholders of these stocks to experience a "Black Monday", there is no doubt that they can afford and absorb one quite easily...

Having said that, a closer look at these companies might scare you a bit:

P/E Price/Book Price/Cash Flow Price/Sales NVDA 56.03 19.87 48.04 14.22 MU 9.56 2.83 4.65 2.25 AMD - 31.68 117.30 2.86 NRG - 7.90 4.27 0.65 ALGN 67.41 14.63 40.99 12.73

I know, I know... the growth story of each of these stocks is phenomenal... Nonetheless, how much should a terrific growth story be valued at while fundamentals remain somewhat (far) behind?...

While MU's valuation is not only reasonable but tempting, it should be noted that NVDA and ALGN are priced for perfection; possibly post-perfection...

They may have a bit more fuel in their tanks to benefit from positive Q3 (and possibly Q4) earnings results but at $210-$220 each (accidentally or not), i.e. another 5-10% up, I'll give these stocks a SELL rating. At this point in time (and if the price move another 5-10% up), the risk will surely over-weigh the reward.

As for NRG: The "transformation plan" and "strategic alternatives" are magic words for investors' ears and as long as these dreams would keep flowing up in the air - NRG would probably find support. Nonetheless, for me it's an avoid.

AMD is the trickiest of them all. On one hand, the possible collaboration with Tesla (TSLA) - and how big it may be (if and when) - may provide another major boost for the stock. On the other hand, I'm bearish on TSLA itself...

All in all, I can see why investors are still quite enthusiastic about AMD and I'm rating it a hold for more risk-minded investors and a speculative buy for those who don't mind high very volatile, high risk-high reward, plays.

To sum it all up:

MU = Buy. I see a minimum further 20-25% upside from here!

NVDA and ALGN = Sell (soon) @ $210-$220. There will be not much fuel left then after...

NRG = Hold. I would put a stop-loss at ~$23 here, just in case.

AMD = Hold (if you are a holder) and buy if you are happy with a stock that is most likely going to see a 30%+ move from the current level over the next 12-months. I expect AMD to trade above $18 or sub $10 till the end of 2018.

Trade wisely and take profits while you can - and should.

There's really no reason to wait for "Black Mondays" to do so!