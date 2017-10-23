Global Blood Therapeutics: Weakness Is A Buying Opportunity

Shares are currently in the red by 9% in the premarket as I write this, but I expect them to bounce back.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) are currently in the red by 9% in the premarket session due to the announcement that they are dropping development of GBT440 in IPF (idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis). Shares are trading relatively flat since my July 6th update piece.

Keys to the original bull thesis included the following:

A possible run up in share price to IPF data in oxygen independent patients, ZEPHYR and Basecamp. The data provided us optionality, meaning if positive upside would be substantial while negative data would result in only a slight haircut.

Early data for GBT440 in sickle cell disease resulted in clinically meaningful increases in hemoglobin and durable reductions in hemolysis and peripheral blood sickle cells, along with being reasonably well tolerated. Such a drug could do in excess of $2 billion in sales should it make it across the finish line.

The possibility of being acquired in the near to medium term is substantial. Recent rumors surrounded Novo Nordisk as being quite interested, but what is true is that any larger pharmaceutical company looking to shore up its blood products division could be interested in a gamechanging treatment for SCD.

A cash balance of $310.3 million provided ample operational runway so that near term dilution is not a concern.

Encouraging data reported in late June supported development of GBT440 in teenagers with SCD, leading management to expand the trial to doses of 900 mg and 1,500 mg per day (the same being utilized in the pivotal HOPE study). Data should also help the company make a decision on dose selections for a pediatric population of SCD patients.



I congratulate management for the straightforward manner in which they communicated failure in IPF. The press release is quite transparent and starts off by stating clinically meaningful results were not achieved and development is being discontinued. GBT440 was well-tolerated in all three studies and the mechanism of action of the drug in hypoxemia was confirmed. In patients with IPF and low oxygen levels during exercise the 1500 mg dose resulted in a moderate dose-dependent improvement in oxygen saturation (statistical significance achieved). Improvement in oxygen saturation was not observed in adults with more severe IPF who received GBT440 900 mg.

Management confirmed that top-line data from the phase 3 HOPE trial is due in the first half of 2019. In September they received Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for GBT440 in treating SCD, meaning they could receive a valuable voucher upon approval. These priority review vouchers can sell for around $150 to $200 million (past examples include $67.5 million from Biomarin to Regeneron and $350 million from United Therapeutics to AbbVie). A recent exchange was from Sarepta Therapeutics to Gilead for $125 million.

Figure 2: Prior data is encouraging (source: corporate presentation)

Several readers have messaged me asking if I still like the stock as a Runner of the Year (ROTY) holding and also if there were any near-term catalysts.



Keep in mind that a presentation is coming very soon at the SCDAA 45th Annual National Convention on October 28th, where an abstract will be presented on a patient with sickle cell disease and severe, transfusion-refractory anemia. The patient was treated for over a year with GBT440, and as it is an oral presentation I am expecting promising results. Even if it is just one patient, this could still move the needle more than many expect. Also, results from part A of the phase 3 program should be forthcoming in the next few months and I expect a run up into this data.



Figure 3: Phase 3 study design (source: corporate presentation)



For the second quarter the company reported cash and equivalents of $290.6 million, comparing very favorably to net loss of $23.9 million. I still believe that dilution in the near term is not a concern. FMR, Perceptive Advisors, VenBio Select Advisor, Point 72 Asset Management and other key institutional investors have acquired significant positions in the stock.



Global Blood Therapeutics is a Conviction Buy.

Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence should initiate a pilot position in the near term. Those who already own stakes are encouraged to add to them on weakness if they are looking to fill out their positions. I still expect positive returns in light of upcoming presentations and results, consisting of both the run up and revaluation in the event of positive data. In the event of a large rise in the stock price, the ROTY model account might take partial profits but will likely still hold a significant stake through data readout.

Risks are many, including the possibility of negative data from the first portion of the phase 3 study. Such an outcome would be devastating to the bull thesis, with the only cushion being the company´s cash position (less likely outcome). Concentration risk is a concern, as the majority of the company´s value rests on a lone asset. Considering their significant cash position dilution in the near term is not expected, although they might again tap capital markets in late 2018. The longer wait until top line data in 2019 could result in significant volatility.

