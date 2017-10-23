Enerplus Has Turned Completely Around

Enough has already been written about the oil industry's harrowing last few years, which saw the demise of a number of over-leveraged wildcatters who had banked for far too long on far too high oil prices to service debt. But one story that did not get written was that of the demise of the once-overleveraged Enerplus (NYSE:ERF), a Canadian-based oil producer that until recently teetered on the brink of financial collapse.

The company's improved fortunes have helped share prices improve from their January 2016 low of $3.37/share. Enerplus' strong financial position compares favorably to its peers (more on this later) and the company is performing extremely well in terms of cutting costs and improving margins. Despite the massive turnarounds in cash generation, however, the stock has lately dipped well below even the year-end close of $12.74/share.

Given another recent price slide, and the company's continued progress in cutting costs and operational consolidation, Enerplus seems to be available fairly cheaply at the moment. I believe there is additional room for price improvement. As this scenario plays out, the company could garner significant interest again from dividend investors.

(All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.)

From 2015 to now

Prospects looked fairly grim in 2015 for Enerplus. Although shuffling around $200 million in bank debt to low-interest senior notes helped buy some time, the Canadian-based oil company nonetheless was weighed down under $1.1 billion in net debt. The combination of low oil prices, a monthly dividend, and burgeoning interest rates made an organic paydown of this debt impossible.

With time running down, the company managed to close the gap. A May 31, 2016, private placement of 33,350,000 shares brought $230 million to the company at a share price of $6.90/share. A once-generous dividend was lowered and subsequently lowered again to its current level of 1.08%. Capital expenditures were curbed as much as possible. And the company made several asset dispositions in Northwestern Alberta, helping to consolidate their production efforts into the Williston Basin and Marcellus regions.

So Enerplus has now begun to tame the debt monster, and the firm is in far better shape now than it was a few years ago. While production is incrementally down from 2015, as a result of decreased capital expenditures and property dispositions, the difference isn't all that remarkable. Their 2015 final results of 106k BoE/day (page 3) were certainly higher than their current 2017 projection of about 84-86k (page 20), but their current net debt of $308 million is much more manageable than $1.1 billion had been.

Something Of A Remarkable Feat

This year, at prices where many smaller companies are still barely treading water, Enerplus is now generating strong results. Their 2Q 2017 report reported adjusted funds flow of $114.1 million, up significantly from 2Q 2016's results of $76 million.

How did this happen? Besides the obvious rise in oil and (particularly significantly) natural gas prices, there are a few other reasons.

First, Enerplus has been a strong cost-cutter of late, in several ways. The company's Q2 report indicated a 19% reduction in operating expenses year-over-year, partly due to staff cuts following asset dispositions and partly due to ongoing cost-cutting initiatives.

Improved differentials are making up for struggling WTI prices. Photo courtesy of Enerplus investor presentation

Additionally, WTI differentials decreased as infrastructure improvements in the Bakken and Marcellus territories significantly boosted margins in these areas. These regions produce 82% of the company's natural gas and 70% of their oil and LNG production as of their 2Q report, so cost savings in these areas are critical. Notably, Enerplus is targeting an end 2017 US$3.50/bbl differential to WTI in the Bakken so long as the Dakota Access Pipeline continues running, which seems likely. This represents significant savings over 2014's figure of USD$12.94/bbl, when existing pipeline capacity was insufficient to handle the area's production and a significant amount of oil produced had to be carried away by expensive rail.

Finally, paying down a portion of the debt has helped curb interest expenses to a degree. Enerplus' ability to secure low-interest debt, averaging 4.8%, helped minimize the urgency of paying down debt as quickly as possible, and the company has elected to hold a significant cash position rather than immediately terminate more of its obligations. Nonetheless, the company's 2016 repurchase of $267 million in senior notes reduced quarterly interest obligations by $4.2 million, and current interest obligations now stand at $10.2 million per quarter.

Comparisons To Peers

On a production basis, Enerplus compares favorably to several similarly located peers. Assuming an estimated 85,000boepd production capacity at 48% liquids, the company is valued at $34,682/boepd given a $2.64 billion market cap and $308 million in net debt.

Enerplus isn't the least expensive company out there on a production basis. Many microcap producers have been beat down a lot further and warrant a second look as well. But their financial positions are typically more precarious, so we should consider similarly situated midsize producers in the same regions.

A relative comparable to Enerplus is Range Resources (NYSE:RRC). One of the original producers in the Marcellus Shale, Range Resources also pursues a sizeable natural gas-weighted production operation there. The company's 3Q projection of 339kboepd (listed as 1.94Bcfe, as they are predominantly a natural gas producer) is significantly greater than Enerplus's, of course. However, Range Resources will only expect to produce 30% liquids (some of which will be NGLs) and the company carries US$3.8 billion in net debt. Given the company's US$4.6 billion market cap, the company therefore carries an enterprise value of US$8.4 billion, or US$25,322/boepd - $31,652/boepd CAD. Here, a 10% premium for Enerplus gives a much greater oil cut and a much lower percentage of debt to enterprise value.

Another comparable firm, Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), produces about 120kboepd, mostly out of the Bakken. Whiting produces a greater percentage of their output as oil - about 63% as of end of June 2017, although this doesn't take into account the Fort Berthold sale subsequent to that. Factoring these in, the company is also more richly valued than Enerplus at roughly US$4.5 billion enterprise value (page 4, minus proceeds from Fort Berthold sale), which leads us to US$37,500/boepd. Most of that enterprise value is also made up of long-term debt, which stands at US$2.7 billion subsequent to the paydown.

Neither of these companies holds a sizeable cash position, so Enerplus' flexibility is also unique in that regard.

The Future For Enerplus

Enerplus' profitability in recent quarters should serve to reassure investors. The company is doing well even in a price-constrained environment, and could consider raising the dividend if oil prices continue to improve.

Improving metrics in the Marcellus field will be a key component of delivering additional cost reductions beyond Enerplus' already sizeable advances. Photo courtesy of enerplus.com.

Of course, the company is doing well even if prices stabilize at WTI $50 for the foreseeable future. But there are scattered islands of optimism that prices might improve further. In fact, some analysts predict US$80/bbl oil by 2020, although to be sure there are mixed opinions on this subject. While a recent spate of $100 2018 calls seems overly enthusiastic, it wouldn't take much global destabilization or other political situations to send prices rising again. And at the very least, Saudi Arabia certainly wants higher oil prices as we draw nearer to Aramco's IPO, tentatively now scheduled for mid-2018. Given Russia's newfound sense of cooperation with Saudi Arabia, OPEC cuts are likely to at least hold well into next year, as well.

Summary

Despite its recent successes in achieving positive cash flow and the market's general improvement this year, Enerplus is still being looked down upon by the market. I think this is unfair. Barring another catastrophic oil crash, Enerplus is well-positioned to move forward after getting a handle on its debt crisis and greatly trimming expenses.

Convicted oil bulls will still want to consider microcaps with decent financials for the biggest return in the event that their investment thesis is correct. But investors who are cautiously optimistic about the energy markets, yet don't quite need the security blanket of a major like Exxon (NYSE:XOM) or BP (NYSE:BP), should consider Enerplus for its growth and dividend potential.

