Park City Group: Trust And Valuation Concerns Still Overshadow An Intriguing Story

There's a very interesting story at Park City Group (PCYG). The supply chain solutions provider was founded by CEO Randall Fields, a serial entrepreneur who founded Mrs. Fields' Cookies (with his now ex-wife) and then Captiva Software, which was sold to EMC Corporation back in 2005. Park City's offerings actually derive from proprietary software developed at Mrs. Fields', in part to manage the challenges of having inventory with a maximum shelf life of two hours.

In 2015, Park City acquired 100% of ReposiTrak, in which it had formerly had a smaller stake, and consolidated that company into its financials. ReposiTrak allows supermarkets to manage suppliers and ensure compliance in its own supply chain (though the product is being used in other sectors as well).

Fields has argued for some time that the Food Safety Modernization Act of 2011, which he repeatedly has compared to Sarbanes-Oxley, provides a catalyst for adoption of that platform. The potential criminal liability for executives under that law, along with the increasing number of 'organic' suppliers and the similarly increasing amount of exposure to civil liability, should help drive ReposiTrak growth.

Over the past year, Park City has "converged" the two offerings, as it has termed the process, and seemingly positioned itself for a key role in the grocery industry going forward. Third-party associations continue to give the platform backing; the number of 'connections' between suppliers and wholesalers/retailers under a 'hub and spoke' model is soaring; and after years of largely unfulfilled promises, FY17 (ending June) growth looks hugely impressive. PCYG isn't cheap by any measure, yet, but mid-term growth targets could get the stock to that point relatively quickly.

And yet, after what certainly is the best year in the company's history, the stock has started to give way:

Short interest has risen (though it did recede in the most recent reporting period, after the company's Q4 release last month), and now sits at around 12% of the float. PCYG in fact has been a short target for some time, with the case a few years ago centered around allegations that ReposiTrak was used to inflate revenue by being treated as a customer before its 2015 consolidation. And as I wrote last year, those allegations were not necessarily wrong: pro forma numbers disclosed after the consolidation showed that ReposiTrak did create much of the company's reported revenue growth.

And Park City simply never has credibly explained the nature of that arrangement, beyond vague assertions that the JV was meant to protect shareholders - assertions that never justified the sale by the minority partner of 25% of the growth driver for a $200 million-plus company for a mere $11 million.

I wrote last year that I wasn't quite ready to short PCYG based on that case, with the biggest concern being that it wasn't - and still isn't - clear that the movements around ReposiTrak mattered going forward. Fields owns 30% of the company; it's not like PCYG could have been a 'pump and dump' or outright fraud. But whatever the justifications, the history still colors the story here. Yellow flags about increasing bad debt or higher receivables now look a little closer to red. Every overly optimistic statement over the past four quarters seems more ominous. It's just harder to trust PCYG than it would be otherwise.

All that said, I have to admit that at $11, there's a part of me that is somewhat intrigued by PCYG. ReposiTrak aside, there are concerns. Valuation remains high: on a trailing twelve-month basis, the stock trades at nearly 12x EV/revenue (accounting for preferred stock in EV), ~38x EV/EBITDA, and 55x non-GAAP EPS. Q4 looks like a disappointment, notably on the expense side.

But the story is intriguing, and it's much easier to get excited about PCYG when Fields talks to others in the industry about its qualitative aspects. The valuation should come in, given high incremental margins. And, again, there isn't a case, at this point, that the numbers here are inflated or that major accounting issues underlie the fundamentals. Fields does seem a bit excitable, and has been prone to overpromising over the years. But there's a $57 billion electric car manufacturer whose CEO seems to share some of those characteristics as well. There's enough here to stay cautious - but there's not enough to write PCYG completely off, either.

A Strong FY17

Purely from a fundamental perspective, it's surprising that PCYG has declined ~25% in the year-plus since I last wrote up the stock. By the numbers, fiscal 2017 was an unqualified success. For the full year, revenue increased 35%, with a 37% increase in Q4. The amount of 'connections' - relationships between 'hubs' and 'spokes' suppliers - nearly doubled, per the Q4 conference call, with more connections added this year than in the previous four.

Meanwhile, a company that not that long ago had modest balance sheet concerns saw margins expand nicely. GAAP net income rose 470%, to nearly $4 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 159%. Cost of service rose 24%, but sales and marketing spend actually declined 5% after a drop last year as well. Adjusted EBITDA margins were 31% for the year - a huge expansion from 16% a year ago, and under 2% in FY14. Incremental margins were a whopping 73% in FY17.

The fundamental strength also supports the long-held argument of PCYG management - which in turn should increase trust in the mid- to long-term story here. Both Fields and CFO Todd Mitchell have said repeatedly that, as Mitchell put it on the Q4 call, that "we don't see ourselves as having that marketing-heavy profile of most SaaS companies". 35% revenue growth and nearly 10,000 incremental connections on the back of a second straight full-year decline in S&M spend (which fell 10% in FY16) seems to support that argument.

The hub and spoke model is supposed to be self-reinforcing, in that retailers send suppliers to ReposiTrak. And with most of the nearly $5 million revenue increase last year coming from ReposiTrak, per the 10-K, that argument seems validated.

It does seem like the ReposiTrak business is working. The opportunity looks substantial, an appearance supported by recent growth and validation from industry organizations. Fields spoke of the company eventually getting hundreds of thousands of connections, with ReposiTrak looking to move toward smaller, so-called 'Tier 2' retailers. But as management has pointed out, even much smaller grocery chains have an only slightly smaller supplier base. More hubs means more ways to get to those suppliers - and more revenue for ReposiTrak and Park City.

Looking toward the mid-term, management reiterated a multi-year target of 25-35% revenue growth, with incremental margins for FY18 guided to 50-60% on the Q4 call. (That appears to be on a net basis, based on past commentary; but with NOLs shielding taxes and low interest expense, the difference between net income and EBIT isn't substantial.) The legacy supply chain business has been combined with ReposiTrak to create Vendor Portal, and a new MarketPlace initiative allows for suppliers to find vendors - and for vendors to replace potentially non-compliant suppliers.

All told, the growth story looks stronger coming out of FY17 than it did a year ago, with recent results supporting past commentary, growth impressive, and the strategic moves (particularly MarketPlace) intriguing. And valuation on a forward basis looks much more reasonable: at the midpoint of guidance (30% revenue growth and 55% incremental net margins), GAAP EPS for FY18 would be ~$0.31, ~double FY17's $0.15, and EBITDA would be over $9 million, implying an EV/EBITDA multiple in the 21-22x range.

Assuming - as appears to be the case - that growth isn't likely to decelerate substantially in FY19, both multiples might look attractive in the wake of the fundamental improvements seen in the last few quarters.

Concerns Persist

The problem with PCYG is that's it tough to view FY17 in a vacuum. And there are some areas of caution in the results that seem potentially more relevant in the context of past performance.

For one, Q4 looks a bit disappointing. Revenue growth of 37% is nothing to sneeze at - but Fields had said on the Q3 call to expect an increase of over 40%. More troublesome is the spike in expenses. While sales and marketing spend declined over the year, it rose 10% Y/Y in the quarter. To be fair, that's not a surprise; a "repositioning" of the sales force in the first half helped spend, and Park City had been clear that second half investments would rise.

But that hike was a bit higher than expected, and overall opex rose 30% in the quarter, thanks in large part to a 50% increase in cost of services. Fields on the Q3 call had pointed a YTD increase in the 7-10% range, and said in response to an analyst question that level of rise was "the way we'd like to see it." The incremental margins seen in Q1-Q3 fell off sharply in Q4, which raises some modest concerns about operating leverage going forward.

As for revenue growth, there are some concerns about pricing. ASPs clearly have come down, as an analyst pointed out on the Q4 call, given that connection growth is sharply outpacing revenue growth. Fields pointed to contrasting pressures: lower prices charged to smaller retailers, hopefully offset by customers taking up larger offerings. But with expenses starting to climb, there has to be a concern that margin expansion is not going to be as explosive as it was in FY17. That alone isn't a case for a short, or even a bearish slant, but with PCYG still trading like a growth stock, it is a potential concern.

More broadly, there has to be a concern that results are being driven by ReposiTrak - which isn't the entire business, or even half of it. Again, the 10-K attributed revenue growth "principally" to that business. The supply chain business was supposed to be "accelerating," per the Q1 conference call, but that seems unlikely to be the case.

That business simply hasn't grown much: FY10 revenue, two years after the supposedly transformational acquisition Prescient, was $10.9 million, and the figure five years later, pro forma for the ReposiTrak consolidation, was $11.6 million. It appears from relatively limited disclosure in the 10-K that non-ReposiTrak revenue did grow in FY16 (the K cites $912K in "other revenue," a high-single-digit growth rate), but license and maintenance fees declined in FY17.

On one hand, that does suggest exponential growth from ReposiTrak. On the other, there's still ~two-thirds of the business (management no longer breaks out the two, per the Q1 call) that's the 'same old, same old' supply chain business that hasn't done much this decade. That in turn puts a lot of pressure on ReposiTrak to drive growth.

And there are some possibly minor accounting questions that, again, in another context might not seem like much, but here become potentially more worrisome. Bad debt expense rose sharply, to $346K from $68,000 the year before. Trade receivables are rising as well, taking $1.98 million off FY16 free cash flow and another $2.3 million off the FY17 figure. The 10-K cites the spike as "principally due to extended payment terms on long term agreements." CFO Mitchell said on the Q4 call that the rise in both AR and DSO was due to shifting from prepaid sales to one "with a regular accounts receivable cycle."

But in that shift, bad debt is rising, and the allowance for doubtful accounts rose $300K+ year-over-year as well. Meanwhile, Fields on the Q1 call had attributed the problem to dealing with more retailers as opposed to wholesalers, and said, "by the end of the year, it [the receivables build-up] will kind of unwind itself and come back to cash." In fact, the opposite has occurred, with the receivable balance build accelerating in Q4.

There's a risk of throwing the baby out with the bathwater here: free cash flow still rose sharply, and there likely is some impact on receivables from customer mix shift and billing changes. Still, the rising receivables balance, and the somewhat shifting explanations for the increase are disconcerting. And like so much else of the PCYG story, it's difficult to entirely separate the future from the past.

Valuation

So while I'll admit to being intrigued by PCYG particularly after the post-Q4 pullback, there are still enough concerns floating around to keep away from the long side - for now. And on the short side, I'm skeptical the concerns are concrete enough, or necessarily matter enough, to jump on the bandwagon.

In fact, forced to choose, I'd probably lean toward the bullish side at this point. The bull case for ReposiTrak is 100,000+ connections, likely $100M+ in revenue, and based on current margins as much as $50 million in Adjusted EBITDA, if not more. There is a stretch case here - and I emphasize 'stretch' - where this is a billion-dollar company.

But to take on that risk, Park City needs to show a bit more in FY18. Revenue growth will be key, particularly since it looks like spend is going to rise in the first half. I'd really like to see the receivables balance start to moderate, as it should according to the admittedly varying commentary over the past few quarters. The opportunity is real, and ReposiTrak is having some success. That's not enough, yet, for me to lose my skepticism toward the stock. But, to be honest, I'll be hoping that Park City proves me wrong before the rest of the market notices.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.