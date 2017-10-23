Walgreens: Has It Bottomed? Evaluating Market's Reaction

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) has come under heavy pressure and scrutiny based on perceived concerns involving Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its potential entry into the pharmacy space. This is nothing new, as we have seen the market’s reaction to Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods. The substantial decline in the stock price for Walgreens has some investors making comparisons to the declines of various grocery retail stocks. I look to provide my perspective on these comparisons, while analyzing whether there may be further declines in the stock price ahead.

Walgreens Stock Price Over Time

Recently, Walgreens has seen its stock price fall from a closing high of $82 to a recent closing low of $67, representing a substantial 18% pullback. Per the chart below, this pullback in stock price is represented by points D) and E).

(Source: FreeStockCharts)

In evaluating the stock price over time, I have circled specific points on the chart, highlighting price movements supposedly triggered by notable events. I believe it is important to understand not only the company’s operations and financial results, but the events and the market reactions leading up to the pullback. The notable events are summarized below with regards to the alphabet indicated on the chart.

In summary, the extended uncertainty of the FTC decision and revisions of the Rite Aid merger were initially the only concerns surrounding the company. Since then, the reports of Amazon’s potential entry into the pharmacy market has had impacts on stock price from points B), C), and most notably D) and E). Prior to the 18% pullback, Walgreens released its Q3 results, which exceeded expectations on both earnings and revenue. As reported on Reuters, actual to estimated earnings per share was $1.33 to $1.30, respectively, and actual to estimated revenue was $30.1 billion to $29.7 billion, respectively. This earnings and revenue beat supposedly lead to a rally in stock price up until point (NYSE:D) in which Amazon fears intensified, leading to the eventual decline. After reviewing the events leading to the current stock price of Walgreens; I looked to draw comparisons to Amazon’s impact on notable grocery retail stocks.

Amazon and Whole Foods, and the Impact on Grocery Retail Stocks

It is difficult to compare a company to its peers, much less comparing companies across completely different industries. That being said, I do believe there may be some general insights for investors when reviewing the market’s reaction to Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Food and its effect on grocery retail stocks. In outlining the effects of Amazon, I chose to take a closer look at Kroger (NYSE: KR) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST), both retailers in the grocery space, but with different business models. Similar to the previous section in this article, I summarized notable events which were the perceived causes of downward price movement.

Impact on Kroger

In regards to Kroger, the stock price has shed close to 40% year-to-date. There is no doubt that perceived pressures from Amazon has much to do with the decline, coupled with added concerns around margins, same-store sales, and intensified competition among other grocery retailers such as Aldi and Lidl.

(Source: FreeStockCharts)

In reference to the chart above, notable events are summarized below with regards to the alphabet displayed above.

In reference to Kroger, the company had already been feeling pressures prior to the announcement of Amazon acquisition of Whole Foods. Per point A), the company had its first decline in same-store sales in 13 years, noting intensifying competition. Subsequently, Amazon’s entry with Whole Foods lead to the drop noted at point B), representing a 26% decline. Further concerns regarding Amazon’s intentions to lower prices, and Kroger’s lack of long-term guidance intensified investor concerns.

Impact on Costco Wholesale

In reviewing Costco Wholesale, although the stock has not fallen as far as Kroger, it has not been immune to the concerns involving Amazon’s entry into grocery retail.

(Source: FreeStockCharts)

In reference to the chart above, notable events are summarized below and align with the alphabet displayed above.

In reviewing the stock price of Costco, the most notable decline is highlighted by points B) and C) related to concerns involving Amazon’s merger of Whole Foods – in the span of a month, the stock price declined by 17%, closing around $150. It recovered, but declined again to $151 at point D) when Amazon announced its intention to lower prices, and declined yet again at point E) to $154 upon concerns regarding margins and membership renewal rates.

Comparing Decline in Walgreens to Decline in Grocery Retail Stocks

From the charts above, we see that Walgreens stock has declined by 18% ($82 to $67) due to concerns of Amazon’s potential entry into the pharmacy retail business. This is in comparison to the immediate decline of 26% ($30 to $22) in Kroger stock and the one-month decline of 17% ($180 to $150) in Costco stock following the announcement of Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods.

On a relative basis, and from my perspective, the market may have pressed the “sell” button a little too early on Walgreens. The acquisition of Whole Foods certainly warranted a reaction based on the fact that Amazon actually “entered” the grocery retail space by acquiring Whole Foods and establishing a greater physical presence. In regards to pharmacy retail, Walgreens’ stock has plummeted based on a “potential” entry into the industry. I was expecting a more gradual decline in stock price until actual news that Amazon either completed an acquisition or partnership in the pharmacy space. However, the market reaction this time around was quick, most likely due to fears intensified by recent memory of how grocery retail stocks reacted to the Whole Foods merger.

Recently, Walgreens’ stock has “leveled off”, trading between $67 and $68 in the past week.

(Source: FreeStockCharts)

This could be "the bottom" in stock price, but in my opinion, it may be too early to make that assumption. Walgreens' stock may rise in the near short-term; however, in comparison to the decline in grocery retail stocks, Kroger and Costco stocks had modest rallies in stock price after the Whole Foods merger which were later cut short twice by additional dips in stock price.

The second dip for Kroger occurred at point C), and for Costco at point D) in the charts previously discussed. It only took reports of Amazon reducing prices on a few items to cause the stock price to collapse back to the bottom stock price after the Whole Foods merger.

Additionally, and also revealing, was the third dip in stock price for both Kroger and Costco following their respective recent earnings releases. Kroger release Q2 results on September 8, 2017, which indicated the company met analyst consensus expectations for both earnings and revenue, and showed growth in its online sales. The company reaffirmed annual guidance, but suspended long-term guidance which was the perceived cause of another decline of about 10-12% in the days that followed. The decline is highlighted in the Kroger chart at point D).

For Costco, the company exceeded quarterly and annual expectations for earnings and revenue, along with strong growth in its online sales. However, the company had a slight decline in margins and membership renewal rates. I discussed these further in another article, but in short, these concerns were the perceived cause for the stock to fall for a third time by about 7% from $167 to $154.

What we see from all this is that despite Amazon creating the most disruption when it “entered” the grocery retail industry, both Kroger and Costco have continued to fall under immense pressure from investors to perform. Even the smallest of concerns has been amplified (e.g. price cuts on specific foods at Whole Foods, and Kroger’s decision to not provide long-term guidance).

Concluding Remarks

In conclusion, I believe it may be too early to make the assumption that we have seen “the bottom” of the stock price for Walgreens. According to CNBC, Amazon is expected to render a decision before Thanksgiving on whether it will pursue an entry into the pharmacy retail market. From my perspective, regardless of whether Amazon can succeed or not in the pharmacy retail market, any attempt or news highlighting an actual entry – be it through a potential acquisition or partnership – would most likely drive Walgreens’ stock price down again. I am expecting Amazon to announce that it will at least make an attempt to enter the pharmacy retail market. Whether the company will be successful is another story. It is also important to note that Walgreens is at a greater risk than CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), when it comes to Amazon’s potential entry. CVS Health’s business is more diverse than Walgreens by the fact that it has expanded into pharmacy benefits management, care facilities and clinics. In the recent week, CVS Health has already seen a bounce in its stock price whereas Walgreens' stock has continue to trade around $67-68.

As we have seen from the Amazon and Whole Foods merger, the stocks of both Kroger and Costco have continued to fall under constant pressure and scrutiny from investors. Both stocks have seen multiple dips following the Whole Foods merger. That being said, as many articles have already highlighted, the pharmacy retail industry is much more regulated, and analysts are predicting it may take 18 to 24 months for Amazon to fully establish itself. However, regardless of the time and effort it would take for Amazon to build up its pharmacy business, stock prices reflect assumptions made much further out than two years. Should a “potential entry” turn to a confirmation of an “actual entry”, this may lead to further weakness in Walgreens' stock today. It is important to note that Amazon is not afraid of continuously investing in ideas that may or may not pan out. Its first attempts to enter the grocery retail market through online Amazon Fresh at first created logistical problems with perishable goods, with low margins, and in some ways was considered a disappointment at the time. With continued determination to expand, Amazon has now established a physical presence with the Whole Foods merger, and is leveraging its e-commerce abilities to drive its online grocery business. At the time when Amazon was first testing the grocery business, investors were questioning Amazon's decision to move into an industry with low margins and logistical headaches. Now, some investors are questioning the same thing, why would Amazon attempt to break into the highly regulated pharmacy retail space which also has relatively low margins.

Now don't get me wrong, despite the negatives surrounding Walgreens, in my perspective, the fears of Amazon in both the grocery retail space and the pharmacy retail space are somewhat overblown, especially in the case of Walgreens with a “potential entry” being the catalyst for the major decline. However, the overall market dictates the price, and one needs to be mindful of how the market reacts, rationally or irrationally. I believe Walgreens, Kroger, and Costco are great companies and have established themselves well enough to weather the storm of concerns caused by Amazon. Recent operating and financial results across all three companies are fair to strong. My only concern preventing me from initiating a position in Walgreens today is based on previous market reactions to Amazon. When it comes to initiating new positions, I am a fairly conservative. It seems that every minor misstep by these companies is being amplified by looming investor concerns about Amazon. Furthermore, Walgreens is expected to release its financial results this week on October 25th, which in my perspective, need to be “outstanding” in order to avoid a further decline in stock price. I thought the recent Kroger and Costco earnings release were good to great results, but the market reacted by driving the stock prices down further. I am not too worried about “missing the bus” on buying Walgreens just yet. From my perspective, there is still potential downside, and most likely, there will be other chances to initiate a position at similar or lower prices. We have seen this in the ups and downs of Kroger and Costco stock just recently. It is valuable sometimes to take a step back from trying to determine/justify a stock’s fair value, and just take a broader look at the market and investor perceptions. Patience may the key here, and obviously it would depend on an individual’s risk tolerance and other circumstances when deciding whether to initiate or add to positions at the current time.

Thank you for taking the time to read my article. I hope that you found the information interesting and/or useful.